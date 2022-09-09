ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsburg, IN

WANE-TV

Silver Alert canceled for 19-year-old from Indianapolis

CARMEL, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a woman who was missing from the Indianapolis area. The Carmel Police Department was investigating the disappearance of 19-year-old Chloe Bass. The alert, issued Monday, said Bass was last seen Sunday at 5 p.m. The alert was canceled the same day.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Diamond Pet Foods chooses Indiana for new $259M production center

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and Diamond Pet Foods executives Wednesday to announce Diamond’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Rushville. The new production center will cost $259 million and will help Diamond support its Midwest...
RUSHVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

Here’s where to get the ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’

INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at Smokin’ Barrel BBQ in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Indy traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Police arrested an Indianapolis man Wednesday morning after a state trooper found drugs and guns in the man’s car following a traffic stop, according to a police report. The trooper noticed a truck driving behind him with no headlights on at 6:26 a.m. in heavy...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

