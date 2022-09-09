ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces man charged with armed robbery after chase

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33DuF5_0hnwLMcg00

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Myles Delando Luciano, 25, has been charged in federal court with armed robbery. According to a complaint, in July, Luciano and 25-year-old Joshua Lopez tried to walk out of Lowe’s store with an air conditioner without paying for it. When two employees and an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent tried to stop them, Luciano pointed what looked like a gun at them and fled in a vehicle. It was later determined to be a pellet gun.

Cuban national sentenced for drug trafficking in Albuquerque

Las Cruces Police Department officers located that and tried to stop the pair. They say the two fled from police before the chase ended in a parking lot in the city. If convicted, Luciano faces up to 20 years in prison.

Lopez was also charged in the complaint. He has an outstanding arrest warrant in connection to the case. Police say he disappeared from the hospital after he was shot during the chase. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

APD looking for pair accused in multiple armed robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for two people accused in multiple armed robberies. Police say the two people are accused of three armed robberies at multiple Ross stores. Anyone with information on the two are asked to contact APD or crime stoppers at (505) 843-7867. Anyone who provides information leading to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

FBI seeks Las Cruces armed robbery suspect

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is on the lookout for 25-year-old Joshua Lopez who they believe is connected to an armed shoplifting incident in Las Cruces. Officials say it happened at a home improvement store at 3200 N. Main Street on July 27. They say Lopez and an accomplice, who is in custody, allegedly […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman charged with murder pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who has been in and out of jail for years, now charged with murder, was in court Monday. Reyanon Duncan pleaded not guilty to first degree murder, armed robbery and other charges. Police say Duncan and others invaded the North Valley home of Antonio Jaramillo, who police say was a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KFOX 14

Las Cruces man accused of killing businessman faces retrial

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The second murder trial for a Las Cruces man who was accused of shooting and killing a businessman during an interrupted burglary began Monday. Lonnie Gallegos, 40, is being retried on a first-degree murder charge after his initial trial ended in a mistrial in...
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Crime & Safety
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Santa Fe shooting, Armed robbery suspects, Early week storms, New visitors center, Giant Pumpkin

Monday’s Top Stories Hobbs police: Charges pending in possible kidnapping case New Mexico State Police: Man jumped onto stage during concert at fair Albuquerque police: 1 dead, 3 injured after weekend crashes Spirit Stick 2022: Week 5 Albuquerque man accused of slamming car door on officer’s hand Albuquerque firefighters climb 110 stories to honor those […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

A Santa Fe County Sheriff deputy’s credibility is under fire

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy’s credibility is under fire. The District Attorney filed a complaint stating several instances concerning the officer’s conduct. He is involved in dozens of cases that could now be in jeopardy. Santa Fe Detective Patrick Ficke...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
News Talk 860 KSFA

Weird Crimes Committed In El Paso During The Month of August

August is the past, it's in the books... it's behind us. But that doesn't mean we can't look back at what exactly happened in the world of crime in El Paso. DISCLAIMER: I'm not including any serious crimes such as murder, human trafficking, or domestic abuse. Those are SERIOUS crimes & we're keeping things light hearted here. If you DO experience a serious crime, you can always leave a tip for the Crime Stoppers of El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Fbi#Chase#Cuban#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police: Shelter in place near De Vargas Park lifted

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police-issued shelter in place in the area near De Vargas Park has been lifted. Officials say they are searching for a suspect who was involved in a crime on Monday and who fled on foot. (Story continues below) SFPD says to...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque murder suspect arrested after SWAT standoff

The APD says a murder suspect is behind bars following a SWAT standoff in northeast Albuquerque. Albuquerque murder suspect arrested after SWAT standoff. Albuquerque man accused of slamming car door on officer’s …. New Mexico State Police: Man jumped onto stage during …. Giant pumpkin grown in Edgewood garden.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
las-cruces.org

Las Cruces Teenager Still Missing

Las Cruces police are continuing to ask for help locating 16-year-old Serenity Jacobs-Locklear who was reported missing in August and has not yet been located. Serenity Jacobs-Locklear was last seen by her family on Aug. 16, 2022. Police were told she left her residence voluntarily. However, police have concern for Jacobs-Locklear’s safety as she has not had contact with family for nearly a month.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho police at SWAT standoff in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Police Department is on the scene of a SWAT standoff in Albuquerque. New Mexico State Police told KRQE News 13 officers were serving a warrant at a home near Coors and Central. They say a man barricaded himself inside. There is a large police presence in the area. KRQE News […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Crash closes westbound Dennis Chavez at Coors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash at Dennis Chavez and Coors Monday morning. According to a tweet from BCSO all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of Dennis Chavez were closed while deputies responded. All lanes have been reopened. No other information about the crash is available.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO searching for couple accused of armed shoplifting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is searching a couple they say fired shots at a convenience store during an attempted shoplifting. They say the man and woman tried to steal beer from the Allsups at Coors and Blake on August 24. When they were told to leave, deputies say the man then […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Drive-by shooting injures 2 at Albuquerque recording studio

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Surveillance video shows people running for their lives in Albuquerque after more than a dozen shots were fired. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a white vehicle that they believe is involved in a drive-by shooting last Friday night. The shooting happened near Edith and Paseo Del Norte in the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy