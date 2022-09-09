ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Offensive struggles plague Racers in 34-3 loss to Jacksonville State

MURRAY, Ky. - Murray State quarterback DJ Williams' presence was sorely missed on Saturday in the Racers' first game since his injury. Murray State struggled to sustain drives under new starter Lucas Maue, falling to Jacksonville State 34-3. The Racers are now 0-2 to start the season. Maue finished with...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Ballard Memorial's Glisson wins All "A" State Championship

PADUCAH, Ky. - Ballard Memorial's Madison Glisson took home the girls golf All "A" State Championship on Saturday in Frankfort. Glisson shot a 72 at Arlington Golf Club to win the championship. She finished two shots ahead of runner-up C.A. Carter, who shot a 74. Murray golfer Emerson Vaughn also...
BARLOW, KY
radionwtn.com

Hundreds Expected At Big Bass Bash At Kentucky Lake

Buchanan, Tenn.–The 2022 Bass Pro Shops Big Bass Bash presented by Berkley is set to take place September 17-18, 2022, at Kentucky Lake at Paris Landing. A double points event featuring over $20,000 in prizes and contingencies, this tournament is set to be the first Association of Collegiate Anglers event of the new season. This means hundreds of the country’s best collegiate anglers will be traveling to Henry County and Paris to fish Kentucky Lake in search of one big bass to take home the overall tournament title and claim their share of the more than eighty prizes up for grabs.
PARIS, TN
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Pembroke Skid Steer Accident

Authorities have released the name of a child that was killed in an accident involving a skid-steer on Beeker Road in Pembroke Friday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say 15-month-old Bradley Martin was hit by a skid-steer and shortly after an ambulance arrived the Christian County Coroner was called to the scene.
PEMBROKE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray man charged after incident on Murray State campus

Kentucky State Police have located and charged Jack Epperson, 19, of Murray, KY, who eyewitnesses saw throwing a Molotov cocktail-style weapon in the direction of students. Shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, a male approached several female students gathered near a housing complex at the southwest corner of the Murray State campus. Witnesses saw the male with a Molotov cocktail-style explosive throw it in the direction of the students. In doing so, the male suffered burns to his hands before fleeing the area in a vehicle. None of the female students were injured.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Troopers honored for life-saving response after deadly December 10 tornado

MAYFEILD, KY — The Kentucky State Police held their annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington this month, and several local troopers were honored for their bravery during the devastating December 10 tornado. According to a Monday release, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. recognized the agency's troopers for going above...
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Beshear appoints Paducah doctor to licensing board

Governor Andy Beshear appointed a Paducah doctor to the Kentucky Licensing Board for Specialists in Hearing Instruments. Dr. Anthony Milliano Sr owns Audiology & Hearing Center in Paducah. He is a doctor of audiology. Milliano will be joined on the board by Stephen Clark of Bowling Green, Teresa Somody from...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Fugitive arrest in Graves County following foot chase

A wanted man was arrested following a foot chase in Wingo on Sunday afternoon. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said a deputy saw a wanted suspect, 27-year-old Cole J. Fields, enter into the Indian Hills convenient store in Wingo. Fields was wanted on felony arrest warrants. Fields reportedly ran when...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Truss for Cumberland River bridge floats into place starting Monday

SMITHLAND, Ky. (KT) – After months of construction and planning, the 700-foot steel truss for the new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland is expected to be floated into position and placed at the bridge construction site beginning Monday, and public viewing sites are being established. These steps...
SMITHLAND, KY
wvih.com

Teen Charged After Throwing Molotov Cocktail On Students

Kentucky State Police arrested a 19-year-old from Murray after they said he threw a Molotov cocktail at Murray State University students. According to a Kentucky State Police release, a man went up to a group of girls that were gathered near a housing complex on campus around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
MURRAY, KY
whopam.com

Toddler killed after being hit by skid steer

A small child was killed after being struck by a skid steer Friday afternoon near Pembroke. A man was using the skid steer to move some crates inside a barn in the 2800 block of Beeker Road a little after 3:30 p.m. and he didn’t realize his 15-month old son was behind him, according to Christian County Sheriff’s Major Jason Newby.
PEMBROKE, KY
wkdzradio.com

VIDEO – Parkway Vehicle Fire

Traffic on the Pennyrile Parkway was backed up for a period of time Thursday night due to a vehicle fire. Check out the blaze in this user-submitted video.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Highways, streets to reopen in downtown Mayfield

MAYFIELD, KY — The City of Mayfield and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plan to reopen additional highways and streets in downtown Mayfield starting around 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. While some downtown streets and highways reopened in July, others have remain blocked since the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado...
MAYFIELD, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Flown To Hospital After Being Run Over By Tractor

A man was severely injured in an accident while using a tractor on Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a man was severely injured when he was run over by a tractor just before 3 pm. The man was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
KFVS12

Mayfield man arrested following chase from deputies

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 20-year-old man was taken into custody after the Graves County Sheriff’s Office said he led deputies on a chase on U.S. 45 North Wayne Drive. The chase took places on Thursday, September 8 around 11 p.m.. Kyler Farmer, of Mayfield, is accused of...
MAYFIELD, KY

