The UFC finally released the UFC 279 backstage brawl footage and it’s madness (Video)
We finally have some footage of the backstage altercation that led to the cancelation of the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference, featuring Khamzat Chimaev, Kevin Holland and Nate Diaz. Just a few hours ago before a completely shaken-up UFC 279 card kicks off in Las Vegas, the UFC has given...
Pros react after Nate Diaz taps out Tony Ferguson at UFC 279
Tonight’s UFC 279 event was headlined by a welterweight matchup between fan favorites Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson. Diaz (21-13 MMA) was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in tonight’s event headliner. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed the welterweight limit of 171lbs, the promotion decided to switch things up and have ‘The Stockton Slugger’ take on ‘El Cucuy’ instead.
MMAmania.com
Dana White blames Tony Ferguson’s corner for UFC 279 loss to Nate Diaz: ‘They said take him down’
UFC 279 went down last night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a drastically modified pay-per-view (PPV) main card, leading to Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson scrapping it out in the main event. That fight went four hard rounds, with Diaz tapping Ferguson with a slick guillotine choke just as the clock hit 2:09 remaining (nice!).
MMAmania.com
Tony Ferguson admits to ‘sandbagging’ his last few fights: ‘My wife called me out’
Tony Ferguson stepped in at the last minute to fight Nate Diaz at UFC 279 after Khamzat Chimaev weighed in so heavy their original main event couldn’t go forward. That’s after Ferguson stepped in late to fight Li Jingliang on UFC 279’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card when the event needed some extra star power.
Conor McGregor slams Nate Diaz for his post-fight comments at UFC 279: “Your nothing without me”
Conor McGregor was not happy with the post-fight comments made by Nate Diaz at tonight’s UFC 279 event. Diaz (21-13 MMA) completed the final fight of his UFC contract when he stepped in the Octagon with Tony Ferguson this evening. ‘The Stockton Slugger’ had entered his final Octagon appearance...
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz submits Tony Ferguson late, claims he’s leaving UFC for a minute to box
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) legends, Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz, will collide TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) in the pay-per-view (PPV) main event of UFC 279, which is taking place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Diaz — often a thorn in the side of Dana White and Co....
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz ‘lost count’ of how much more UFC paid him to stay on UFC 279 after Khamzat Chimaev debacle
After a disastrous weigh-in that saw Khamzat Chimaev come in more than seven pounds heavy for his Welterweight main event against Nate Diaz, UFC was forced to throw the majority of UFC 279’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card matchmaking in the trash. In the end, three fights were shifted around to make an almost new card: Nate Diaz fought Tony Ferguson, who was supposed to fight Li Jingliang. Meanwhile, Jingliang fought Daniel Rodriguez, who was supposed to fight Kevin Holland. And Kevin Holland fought Khamzat Chimaev.
Hasbulla Magomedov – known as ‘Mini Khabib’ – signs five-year contract with UFC after talks with chief Dana White
HASBULLA MAGOMEDOV has signed a five-year contract with UFC, according to reports. The Russian social media sensation, 19, is known as the "mini Khabib" after UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov. And while he is unlikely to follow in his compatriot's footsteps by fighting in the octagon, he is set to have...
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Fires Back At The Game After His Latest Diss
50 Cent fired back at The Game's recent diss in a post on Instagram, Monday. The Los Angeles rapper had called out 50 during a performance at Houston's Legends Only Concert. "Oh no, you making me nervous now you know it’s not safe around me when i’m nervous. LOL," 50 captioned a video of The Game's comments.
Watch the backstage brawl, weigh-in disaster go down on UFC 279 Embedded (Video)
Watch the backstage brawl and weigh-in disaster. Fans are getting a behind-the-scenes look at what happened at the UFC 279 backstage brawl and at the UFC 279 weigh-ins which forced an entire card upside-down. On UFC Embedded episode 5, we have a lot of questions answered in regard to the...
UFC 279 Results: Khamzat Chimaev stops Kevin Holland in Round 1 (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 279 event is co-headlined by a 180lbs catchweight matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland. Chimaev (11-0 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision at UFC 273. ‘The Wolf’ has gone 5-0 thus far in his UFC career, with four of his five wins coming via finish.
Dana White shares his take on what made Nate Diaz a UFC star: “His whole anti-the company, anti-everything.”
Dana White and UFC lightweight/welterweight, Nate Diaz, have had a rocky history to say the least. Diaz (20-13 MMA) will face Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279 tonight, in what serves as the final fight of his existing contract. Diaz, who is most famously known for upsetting...
