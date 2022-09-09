ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Nate Diaz taps out Tony Ferguson at UFC 279

Tonight’s UFC 279 event was headlined by a welterweight matchup between fan favorites Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson. Diaz (21-13 MMA) was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in tonight’s event headliner. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed the welterweight limit of 171lbs, the promotion decided to switch things up and have ‘The Stockton Slugger’ take on ‘El Cucuy’ instead.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Dana White blames Tony Ferguson’s corner for UFC 279 loss to Nate Diaz: ‘They said take him down’

UFC 279 went down last night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a drastically modified pay-per-view (PPV) main card, leading to Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson scrapping it out in the main event. That fight went four hard rounds, with Diaz tapping Ferguson with a slick guillotine choke just as the clock hit 2:09 remaining (nice!).
Sports
MMAmania.com

Nate Diaz ‘lost count’ of how much more UFC paid him to stay on UFC 279 after Khamzat Chimaev debacle

After a disastrous weigh-in that saw Khamzat Chimaev come in more than seven pounds heavy for his Welterweight main event against Nate Diaz, UFC was forced to throw the majority of UFC 279’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card matchmaking in the trash. In the end, three fights were shifted around to make an almost new card: Nate Diaz fought Tony Ferguson, who was supposed to fight Li Jingliang. Meanwhile, Jingliang fought Daniel Rodriguez, who was supposed to fight Kevin Holland. And Kevin Holland fought Khamzat Chimaev.
UFC
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Fires Back At The Game After His Latest Diss

50 Cent fired back at The Game's recent diss in a post on Instagram, Monday. The Los Angeles rapper had called out 50 during a performance at Houston's Legends Only Concert. "Oh no, you making me nervous now you know it’s not safe around me when i’m nervous. LOL," 50 captioned a video of The Game's comments.
CELEBRITIES
bjpenndotcom

UFC 279 Results: Khamzat Chimaev stops Kevin Holland in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 279 event is co-headlined by a 180lbs catchweight matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland. Chimaev (11-0 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision at UFC 273. ‘The Wolf’ has gone 5-0 thus far in his UFC career, with four of his five wins coming via finish.
UFC
