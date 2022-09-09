A helicopter airlifted a driver to the hospital Sunday night after the individual slammed an SUV into a garage on a property west of Orcutt. Shortly after 10 p.m., a caller reported the crash in the 2900 block of Associated Road in Casmalia. The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, crashed into a detached garage on private property off of an isolated, rural road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

ORCUTT, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO