Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Barbara County Fire to conduct live fire training exercises in Lompoc
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is scheduled to conduct a days-long live fire training beginning on Thursday in a building located at the Butron Mesa Training Center in Lompoc The post Santa Barbara County Fire to conduct live fire training exercises in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
PG&E helicopters to fly over north SLO County
PG&E will send helicopters to patrol power lines in north San Luis Obispo County starting Monday morning.
Spectators traveled to Lompoc in hopes of witnessing a rocket launch
Firefly’s second launch attempt was scrubbed after two launch attempts during the four-hour launch window.
calcoastnews.com
Driver airlifted after crashing into garage near Orcutt
A helicopter airlifted a driver to the hospital Sunday night after the individual slammed an SUV into a garage on a property west of Orcutt. Shortly after 10 p.m., a caller reported the crash in the 2900 block of Associated Road in Casmalia. The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, crashed into a detached garage on private property off of an isolated, rural road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver hits fire hydrant and light pole in San Luis Obispo
SLO Police said no alcohol nor drugs are suspected in this crash on Broad Street. The driver was not injured in the collision.
Pismo Beach 9/11 memorial paddle out at Pismo Pier Sunday morning
Amp Surf and Cal Fire SLO held a 9/11 paddle out at Pismo Beach Pier to honor those that lost their lives on the fateful day in 2001. The post Pismo Beach 9/11 memorial paddle out at Pismo Pier Sunday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Caltrans worker struck by car in San Luis Obispo receives care for major injuries
A Caltrans worker suffered major injuries Friday after being hit by a car alongside the 101 South highway. The post Caltrans worker struck by car in San Luis Obispo receives care for major injuries appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Record
Linda Michoacana in Santa Maria, Lompoc offers original artisan popsicle flavors
Martha Torres has lived in Santa Maria since 1992. Neither she or her husband speak English, but they own three artisanal popsicle and ice cream stores called Linda Michoacana that delight thousands with over 50 colorful and almost unimaginable fresh fruit flavors. They established their first store in Santa Maria...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rare rain storm swept through SLO County over the weekend. Here’s how much your area got
Parts of SLO County experienced thunderstorms and lightning as a tropical storm hit California.
AOL Corp
Update: CHP identifies Caltrans worker injured on Highway 101 in SLO County
The California Highway Patrol has identified a Caltrans employee who was hit by a vehicle and suffered serious injuries Friday afternoon on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo County. At about 1:30 on Friday afternoon, Alexander Ayala, 29, of Santa Maria was traveling southbound on Highway 101 just north of...
Lompoc fire adds newcomers to force ahead of the anniversary of 9/11
The Lompoc City Fire Department added three new firefighters to the force and promoted a new captain in a badge-pinning ceremony Friday. The post Lompoc fire adds newcomers to force ahead of the anniversary of 9/11 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
UPDATE: Caltrans worker hit along Hwy 101 in Nipomo
A vehicle hit a pedestrian along the southbound lanes of Hwy 101 in Nipomo Friday afternoon, officials say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two crashes seriously impact traffic in south San Luis Obispo Co.
California Highway Patrol responded to two crashes impacting traffic in south San Luis Obispo County Friday.
Flood watch issued for Santa Barbara Co. mountain areas
The National Weather Service reports the watch area is for the interior mountain areas, including Cuyama and Santa Ynez.
The heatwave is on its way out and the rain is heading in ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼
The Central Coast received a small amount of rain over the weekend — not enough to ease fire season. The post The heatwave is on its way out and the rain is heading in ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Brief closure of park near Kellogg Elementary School in Goleta
Berkeley Park playground will be temporarily closed from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19 to make improvements to the play area. The post Brief closure of park near Kellogg Elementary School in Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
AOL Corp
SLO County under flood watch after rain sweeps region, National Weather Service says
Parts of San Luis Obispo County were under a flood watch on Sunday after a rare September rainstorm swept the region, according to the National Weather Service. “Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible,” the agency said on its website. “Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.”
Santa Barbara Edhat
Rob Lowe Poses with Washed Up Panga Boat
A panga boat washed up along the South Coast last week prompting actor and resident Rob Lowe to snap a picture. Lowe posted the photo on September 6th with the caption, "Unreal. This drug smuggling boat landed on our beach in the middle of the night. Happy Labor Day!" The...
Driver detained after hit and run that ran truck off road
One person was taken to the hospital in a hit and run crash along Los Osos Valley Rd. in San Luis Obispo Friday morning.
Lompoc Record
Inmate death at Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail being investigated by coroner's office
The Santa Barbara County coroner's office is investigating the death of an inmate who died alone in her cell at the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail Friday evening, according to officials. Kristina Marie Chermak, 35, was found unresponsive in her cell on Friday evening by a nurse distributing medication,...
Comments / 0