Norwalk Police Officer Attacked, Beaten At Annual Festival
A Fairfield County police officer suffered a broken arm and head injury after being attacked by two men at an annual community festival. The incident occurred in Norwalk around 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Oyster Festival. According to Lt. Terrence Blake, of the Norwalk Police, officers working the...
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Possible Attempted Break In
2022-09-10@11:39pm–#Norwalk CT– A homeowner on Hemlock Place saw on his home cameras 3 males attempting to break into his home. Police located a gray vehicle with Florida plates and pursed them to Knapp and Ely Avenue. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash
2022-09-12@2:55pm–#Bridgeport Ct– A two-car crash off Route 8/25 exit 2 ramp at Fairfield near Courtland STREET. No word on injuries or if the bicycle was involved.
Eyewitness News
Police officer assaulted by two men at Norwalk Oyster Festival
NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - A Norwalk Police Officer was assaulted by two men at the Oyster Festival on Saturday. Officers working the festival were told kids were fighting near the Kids Cove around 9:49 at night. According to police reports, responding officers broke up two separate fights. When an officer...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Child Bit By Dog
2022-09-22@6:55pm–#Bridgeport CT– A child was bit by a dog in the eye in the 600 block of Bunnell Street according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Person Shot
2022-09-11@6:21pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person arrived at Bridgeport Hospital shot in the leg. Police say the victim was uncooperative and it is not known where the shooting ocurred.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Park Damages
#Milford CT– On September 2, 2022, officers were dispatched to Eisenhower Park where a vehicle was located inside the park, stuck on a rock. There was evidence that the vehicle had been off-roading in the park. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the arrival of the officers. Public Works assessed the damage to the park as approximately $15,000 in damages. After an investigation, the owner of the vehicle, Gregory Ulrich was located in Bridgeport at his residence. He was taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released on a promise to appear in court.
Eyewitness News
‘No criminal evidence’ in case of stained rug pulled from Farmington River
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Farmington and state police looked into a stained rug that was found in the Farmington River by a social media influencer. Troopers announced on Monday morning, however, that there was no criminal evidence related to it. Investigators were called to the area of 1317 Farmington Ave....
ABA Journal
Lawyer faces charges after video shows him slapping another attorney
Updated: A Connecticut lawyer is facing criminal charges after a television viewer forwarded a video showing him slapping another person to News 12 Connecticut. Naugatuck, Connecticut, lawyer Robert Serafinowicz, 43, was charged Sept. 7 with third-degree assault on an elderly person and breach of peace, report the Associated Press and the Connecticut Post.
Eyewitness News
Man wanted for larceny at rest area
DARIEN, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are attempting to identify a male involved in a larceny. The male is wanted for a larceny that occurred at the I-95 Southbound Darien Rest area earlier this morning. The male was last seen getting into a Gold colored 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, according to...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Motorcyclist Down
2022-09-11@12:11am–#Milford CT– #cttraffic– Reports of a motorcyclist down northbound between exits 52 and 53 of the Merritt Parkway, possibly off the road according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to...
‘Not closed’ Norwalk courthouse to be reconfigured
NORWALK, Conn. — A top State courts official has decided to consolidate Superior Court facilities in Stamford and Norwalk. Meaning, Norwalk attorneys, police officers and citizens are expected to make their way to Stamford, as they have been since the beginning of the pandemic. “We are disappointed with this...
DoingItLocal
I-95 Two Pedestrians Struck
2022-09-12@12:37pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– Two pedestrians have been struck on I-95 northbound on the exit 21 ramp. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
greenwichfreepress.com
No Insurance, Suspended License, Half Consumed Cold Beer Lead to Driver’s Arrest
On August 29 around 5:45pm Greenwich Police doing motor vehicle enforcement in the area of Lewis Street and Mason Street spotted a black 2012 BMW 528 traveling north on Milbank. A check of the COLLECT system (Connecticut On-Line Law Enforcement Communications Teleprocessing) indicated the car’s registered owner had suspended license status.
News 12
State police: No criminal evidence related to rug found in Farmington River
There is no criminal evidence tied to the stained rug pulled from the Farmington River, state police say. State police were called Sunday after a rug was pulled from the Farmington River not far from the former properties of Fotis Dulos and his company the Fore Group. Social media influencer...
NewsTimes
Attorneys for teen accused of killing Fairfield Prep's James McGrath get more time to review evidence
MILFORD — A teenager's case in connection with the fatal stabbing of James McGrath earlier this year has been continued to November while his attorneys review the evidence against him. Raul Eliah Valle, 16, appeared in state Superior Court in Milford Monday morning with his parents while more than...
Woman Turns Herself In To Police For Violent Greenwich Store Robbery, Police Say
A 24-year-old woman turned herself in to police for the alleged Fairfield County robbery in which an employee was severely injured when she was run over by the getaway car. Kristen A. McKenzie, of Metairie, Louisiana, surrendered to Greenwich Police on Friday, Sept. 9 for the robbery which took place on Saturday, June 25.
Eyewitness News
Suspect breaks into Bristol girl’s bedroom
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Bristol Police are looking for information after a suspect broke into a girl’s room early Saturday morning. Police were called to a home on Ivy Drive around 4:40 in the morning. Officials say an unknown person wearing a mask gained access to the home and entered a girl’s bedroom.
NBC Connecticut
Thousands Participate in Annual CT United Ride on 9/11
Today, we remember and pay our respects to the first responders and lives lost on September 11, 2001. Thousands of people gathered in Westport to do just that for the 21st annual CT United Ride. The CT United Ride, which began as a fundraiser two weeks after the September 11th...
EXCLUSIVE: Middletown homeowner stops thief from stealing car
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Middletown homeowner is sounding the alarm after he said someone got into his car and tried to steal the vehicle. The moments were caught on the car’s dash camera and shared with FOX61. In the dashcam video, you can hear what sounds like the...
