Look: Erin Andrews' Interview Outfit Is Going Viral
Erin Andrews appears to be ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregame interviews earlier this weekend. Andrews, part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL team, is sporting quite the look for the interview. Now that's...
3 quarterbacks Cowboys can add to save season after Dak Prescott injury
Losing an ugly Week 1 game was bad enough for the Cowboys but an indefinite injury for Dak Prescott could have the team scrambling for a lifeline. The Cowboys came into the 2022 season worrying about preseason injury to Dak Prescott but he made it back in time to start in Week 1.
NFL world reacts to Kirk Cousins’ attire during press conference
The Minnesota Vikings torched the Green Bay Packers 23-7 as the duo of quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson combined for 184 yards and two touchdowns. For Minnesota fans, that alone was a great start to the season. And then Cousins showed up to the postgame press conference looking like everybody’s midwestern middle-aged dad.
NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News
Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
WATCH: Le'Veon Bell Knocks Out Adrian Peterson
Le'Veon Bell knocked Adrian Peterson out.
Week 1 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. 49ers
The Chicago Bears kick off the 2022 NFL season against the San Francisco 49ers, which kicks off the Matt Eberflus era. But these teams couldn’t be any further apart in terms of public perception. The 49ers are expected to contend for the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, many believe the Bears are destined to finish among the worst teams in the league.
Tyreek Hill’s girlfriend Keeta Vaccaro
Tyreek Hill has had a lot of ups and downs throughout his football career. While he has made his mark in the NFL, Tyreek has faced a lot of controversies off the field, including pleading guilty to domestic violence and being accused of child abuse. A four-time All-Pro and 2019 Super Bowl champion, Hill is one of the highest-paid wide receivers in NFL history. For this piece, let’s learn more about Tyreek Hill’s girlfriend, Keeta Vaccaro.
Are the Buccaneers Making a Signing Move After Week 1?
Buccaneers head coach, Todd Bowles, comments on if the team could make a move following Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Atlanta Falcons still a fit for free agent Odell Beckham Jr.
The Atlanta Falcons are heading into the 2022 season with an almost entirely new group of receivers with Russell Gage leaving in free agency and Calvin Ridley missing the season due to suspension. First-round pick Drake London will be the number one option with nothing but question marks behind the rookie.
Jimmy Garoppolo still has a right shoulder injury
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy, unless he isn’t. Garoppolo, who is practicing against with the team after being relegated to pariah status for the first month of training camp, officially appeared on the injury report every day this week as having a right shoulder injury. He fully participated...
Belichick benching Kendrick Bourne was coaching malpractice
Bill Belichick inexplicably benched Kendrick Bourne for the most of the New England Patriots’ loss to the Miami Dolphins during Week 1 of the NFL season. It was coaching malpractice.
How the Vikings' offense thrived against the Packers
The Vikings offense proved they could handle everything new head coach Kevin O'Connell asked of them in his head coaching debut.
Lakers hire former four-year Duke shooting guard
Duke basketball alum Daniel Ewing is well-traveled in the hoops world. Altogether, his expansive list of past experiences should translate into a successful next step as a scout for the Los Angeles Lakers. The 39-year-old confirmed his new job via a tweet on Friday, calling it "officially ...
NFL odds Week 1: Lines for every game, picks, results
How did you fare on your wagers for Week 1 of the NFL season? You're celebrating if you bet on the Colts-Texans ending in a tie!. Here is everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 1 — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under for every game, results and picks by FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).
