Rochelle News-Leader
Volleyball: Middle hitters spark Lady Hubs against Sandwich
ROCHELLE — Middle hitters Payton Hale and Kennedy Adamski came through in a big way for the Rochelle Lady Hub varsity volleyball team during Monday’s match against Sandwich. With their team looking to rally for a three-set conference victory, Hale and Adamski delivered several kill shots from the...
Cardinals dominate Oregon in the Valley to stay undefeated
STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Stillman Valley Cardinals continued their undefeated streak with a 41-6 win over Oregon Friday night. Senior Jory Spain carded three touchdowns while rushing for 70 yards to help edge out the Hawks. Porter Needs also rushed for three touchdowns and 178 yards. Stillman Valley moves to 3-0, while the […]
MyStateline.com
Knights get their first win under new head coach Willie Tolon
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Knights traveled to Freeport Saturday to take on the Pretzels. Auburn captured their first win of the season 6-0 under new head coach Willie Tolon. For highlights watch the media player above.
WGNtv.com
Flood Watch Sunday/Sunday night for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Ogle Counties…
..FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois, including the following counties, Boone, Ogle, Winnebago and McHenry. Including the cities of Algonquin, Belvidere, Woodstock, Rochelle, McHenry, Rockford, Byron, Oregon, and Crystal Lake. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected through tonight. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely, with amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.
starvedrock.media
Car Flips After Allegedly Running a La Salle Stop Sign
Stop signs are in place, and bright red, for a reason. According to La Salle police, at around 11:30 in the morning Saturday, a car driven by 28-year-old Meagan O'Boyle of La Salle, ran a stop sign at Ninth and Hennepin. She collided with a vehicle that had been westbound on Ninth Street, and O'Boyle's car flipped on its side. She had three children in her vehicle. O'Boyle and two of the juveniles refused treatment, but the other child was taken to St. Margaret's in Peru with minor injuries. O'Boyle was cited for disobeying a stop sign, and she was given an Ottawa court date.
MyStateline.com
Heavy rain continues through parts of Sunday and Monday
There are heavy and widespread showers across the majority of the Stateline as of 6:00am. This will continue for the next few hours but by Sunday evening, rain will move out for a little bit of time. However, a low stalling over our area will keep rain chances around overnight and into Monday.
Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge
Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
Simon Peter Nelson: Inside the mind of Rockford’s mass murderer
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford was under a cloud of fog and light drizzle on Jan. 7, 1978, a slightly atypical winter day but not all that uncommon in the Midwest. Locals were still recovering from the holiday season, taking down Christmas decorations and exchanging the last of the gifts that just didn’t work for […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Automobile Accident With Possible Injuries, in Winnebago County
100fmrockford.com
Who has the best tamales in Rockford? Here’s who won the crown at Tamale Fest
ROCKFORD — The Taco Shop 815 earned the crown for the best tamales in town on Saturday at the sixth annual Tamale Fest, a celebration that combines community, culture, music and food. The annual event is hosted by MASA, or Mexico Americanos Saliendo Adelante, and Miracle Mile Rockford. The...
nrgmediadixon.com
The Blues, Brews and Bar-B- Cue on the Dixon Riverfront Saturday was Anything but Blue
Saturday evening there was a nice breeze blowing and on the Dixon Riverfront, the sound of world-class blues music could be heard. It was the return of the Blues, Brews and Bar-B-Cue. Throughout the picture perfect day three renowned Blues performers came and entertained the crowd of people who came....
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Hits A 4 Year Old in Rockford
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Shooting Incident in Rockford
Illinois Food Truck Serves Up Tacos So Good You’ll Cry Happy Tears
You can question my credibility when it comes to music preferences, the sports teams I follow, and even what I'm binge-watching, but you can not question my taste for food. When it comes to food trucks I know what I'm talking about, especially if it involves tacos. I would not...
WSPY NEWS
Oswego man killed in motorcycle crash
An Oswego man was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday night in the area of Route 34 and Boulder Hill Pass in Oswego. The Oswego Police Department says 21-year-old Austin Komar was heading west on Route 34 at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a utility pole on the north side of the road. Police believe Komar was going about 100 miles per hour when he lost control. Komar was declared dead at the scene.
MyStateline.com
Heavy rain possible over next couple days
We had yet another day where temperatures reached into the low 80s for many, and this was the 5th day in a row where Rockford reached at least 80°. But notice the one spot that sticks out: Galena only reached 70° for their high temperature as rain and clouds moved in early in the day with a cold front passing through.
nrgmediadixon.com
Passenger Injured in Two Vehicle Crash Tuesday Morning
Just before 7:30 Tuesday morning Ogle County Deputies along with Stillman Fire Department responded to Illinois Route 72 and Rural Road in Stillman Valley for a two-vehicle accident with injuries. After a brief investigation, Deputies learned a vehicle was driven by 65-year-old Cynthia Merryman of Rockford stopped at the stop...
20 Wild Animals, Some Deceased, Removed from Illinois Home
Authorities found a disturbing situation involving wild animals in a Sandwich, Illinois home. More than 20 wild animals including several who were deceased have been removed and police are trying to determine if charges are justified. Fox 2 Now in St. Louis reports that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Injuries At An Accident Scene in Boone County
After more migrants bused in, Texas governor criticizes Illinois leaders for sending them to suburbs
"Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot have been complaining about a few hundred migrants being bused into self-declared sanctuary city Chicago, then turn around and dump them in the suburbs for Republican mayors to deal with," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's press secretary said.
