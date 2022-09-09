ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

Rochelle News-Leader

Volleyball: Middle hitters spark Lady Hubs against Sandwich

ROCHELLE — Middle hitters Payton Hale and Kennedy Adamski came through in a big way for the Rochelle Lady Hub varsity volleyball team during Monday’s match against Sandwich. With their team looking to rally for a three-set conference victory, Hale and Adamski delivered several kill shots from the...
ROCHELLE, IL
WGNtv.com

Flood Watch Sunday/Sunday night for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Ogle Counties…

..FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois, including the following counties, Boone, Ogle, Winnebago and McHenry. Including the cities of Algonquin, Belvidere, Woodstock, Rochelle, McHenry, Rockford, Byron, Oregon, and Crystal Lake. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected through tonight. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely, with amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Car Flips After Allegedly Running a La Salle Stop Sign

Stop signs are in place, and bright red, for a reason. According to La Salle police, at around 11:30 in the morning Saturday, a car driven by 28-year-old Meagan O'Boyle of La Salle, ran a stop sign at Ninth and Hennepin. She collided with a vehicle that had been westbound on Ninth Street, and O'Boyle's car flipped on its side. She had three children in her vehicle. O'Boyle and two of the juveniles refused treatment, but the other child was taken to St. Margaret's in Peru with minor injuries. O'Boyle was cited for disobeying a stop sign, and she was given an Ottawa court date.
LASALLE, IL
MyStateline.com

Heavy rain continues through parts of Sunday and Monday

There are heavy and widespread showers across the majority of the Stateline as of 6:00am. This will continue for the next few hours but by Sunday evening, rain will move out for a little bit of time. However, a low stalling over our area will keep rain chances around overnight and into Monday.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Automobile Accident With Possible Injuries, in Winnebago County

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Hits A 4 Year Old in Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Shooting Incident in Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego man killed in motorcycle crash

An Oswego man was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday night in the area of Route 34 and Boulder Hill Pass in Oswego. The Oswego Police Department says 21-year-old Austin Komar was heading west on Route 34 at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a utility pole on the north side of the road. Police believe Komar was going about 100 miles per hour when he lost control. Komar was declared dead at the scene.
OSWEGO, IL
MyStateline.com

Heavy rain possible over next couple days

We had yet another day where temperatures reached into the low 80s for many, and this was the 5th day in a row where Rockford reached at least 80°. But notice the one spot that sticks out: Galena only reached 70° for their high temperature as rain and clouds moved in early in the day with a cold front passing through.
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Passenger Injured in Two Vehicle Crash Tuesday Morning

Just before 7:30 Tuesday morning Ogle County Deputies along with Stillman Fire Department responded to Illinois Route 72 and Rural Road in Stillman Valley for a two-vehicle accident with injuries. After a brief investigation, Deputies learned a vehicle was driven by 65-year-old Cynthia Merryman of Rockford stopped at the stop...
STILLMAN VALLEY, IL
1440 WROK

20 Wild Animals, Some Deceased, Removed from Illinois Home

Authorities found a disturbing situation involving wild animals in a Sandwich, Illinois home. More than 20 wild animals including several who were deceased have been removed and police are trying to determine if charges are justified. Fox 2 Now in St. Louis reports that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources...
SANDWICH, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Injuries At An Accident Scene in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, IL

