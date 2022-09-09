Read full article on original website
sandiegocountynews.com
El Centro Border Patrol seizes firearms, ammo, and marijuana seized at checkpoint
Salton City, CA–El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 22-year-old United States citizen in possession of five loaded firearms, ammo, and marijuana, Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:40 p.m., a black 2007 GMC Yukon approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. The agent inspecting the primary lanes referred the vehicle to...
kyma.com
Girl almost kidnapped in El Centro
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department says a girl was pulled into a car and almost kidnapped in El Centro. Police say the incident happened on Sunday night and the girl was a minor. The attempted kidnapping occurred on Cottonwood Circle just two minutes from...
Arizona Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh tours the Yuma sector border
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh toured the Yuma sector border Monday morning. Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines and Representative Tim Dunn showed Hamadeh the popular migrant crossing spots along with Doug Ducey's shipping container project. While on the tour, Hamadeh was able to see several migrants cross into the United The post Arizona Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh tours the Yuma sector border appeared first on KYMA.
oregontoday.net
Sentenced to Federal Prison, Sept. 9
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – MEDFORD, Ore.—On September 7, 2022, a San Diego, California man was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Southern California to Southern Oregon for redistribution and sale. Martin Jesus Velasco, 39, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. According to court documents, in late 2019, law enforcement learned Velasco was transporting pound quantities of methamphetamine north from California in rental cars and then selling it to local drug dealers in Southern Oregon. On at least two occasions, including the trip precipitating his arrest, Velasco traveled in a rental vehicle containing drug shipments with an associate and the associate’s girlfriend and infant child. On February 6, 2020, Velasco was stopped in Ashland, Oregon and his vehicle was searched pursuant to a state search warrant. Authorities located a duffle bag with five one-pound packages of methamphetamine. Velasco and an accomplice were arrested. A later search of his cell phone revealed evidence of Velasco’s extensive and ongoing drug trafficking, including trading methamphetamine he acquired in Southern California for marijuana grown in Southern Oregon. On March 3, 2020, Velasco was charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Later, on November 5, 2020, a federal grand jury in Medford indicted him on the latter charge. On April 11, 2022, Velasco pleaded guilty. This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) team and Oregon State Police. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marco Boccato of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man waves down deputy, allegedly confesses to murder
MCNEAL, Ariz. - An Arizona man has been arrested after he reportedly waved down police to tell them that he had killed someone, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. The investigation began after a sheriff's deputy saw a man standing in the middle of the road on Central Highway...
holtvilletribune.com
Brawley Man Arrested for Accidently Shooting Woman in Leg
BRAWLEY — A 30-year-old Brawley man was arrested by Brawley police a day after accidently shooting a woman in the leg on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Richard Guillen allegedly shot the woman in the lower leg around 5:45 a.m. at an undisclosed location in the 600 block of North Imperial Avenue.
Man sent to federal prison for trafficking meth in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A California man accused of using rental cars to traffic methamphetamine was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in federal prison. In late 2019, authorities learned 39-year-old Martin Jesus Velasco of San Diego was trafficking pounds of methamphetamine from northern California and selling it to drug dealers in Southern Oregon, according […]
Benicia auto theft suspect who evaded officers arrested near California / Arizona border
BENICIA – Police in Benicia this week took into custody a suspect who they say evaded their officers and ended up in Southern California, where he was arrested and extradited back to Solano County. Riley Wayne Trueax, 24, was allegedly driving a stolen car in Benicia last weekend when officers there attempted to detain him. According to the Benicia Police Department, officers lost his tail as he started to run into a marshy area of Lake Herman Road. Benicia police shared information about the suspect statewide, and the Blythe Police Department in Riverside County located him on Monday. Authorities in Blythe said they found Trueax in a local restaurant and that he was planning on boarding a bus to Michigan. Trueax was booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of felony evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, a hit-and-run with property damage, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property and vehicle theft. As of Friday, Trueax remains in custody on $35,000 bail. His first court appearance will be on Wednesday.
kyma.com
Law enforcement arrested multiple suspects in Calexico
(KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Officers Association says law enforcement arrested several suspects tied to organized crime. They posted several pictures on their Facebook page this morning. They say the county-wide operation involved multiple local and federal agencies. Officers served three separate search warrants, some in Calexico and other...
kprl.com
Arrest in San Luis 09.09.2022
Two people arrested in San Luis after their car alarm attracted the attention of police. A 22-year-old woman and 32-year-old man were parked on Calle Joaquin, near some motels off Los Osos Valley road near 101 when their car alarm went off Saturday night. Officers searched the two occupants and...
holtvilletribune.com
Women Promote Firearm Safety, Proficiency
EL CENTRO — As someone who was not raised around firearms, it was hard for Imperial Valley resident Jennifer Goodsell to imagine she would ever own one. But now, as the proud owner of a Glock 19 9mm, Goodsell is not only well versed about how to handle a handgun safely and responsibly but has a membership at a local shooting range, too.
azbigmedia.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
KCRA.com
Three arrested in CalWorks/CalFresh fraud
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people have been arrested for stealing Californians' welfare benefits. It's part of an organized criminal enterprise thatKCRA 3 first reported on in March of 2022. This is part of a problem that has cost the state of California $3 million a month since the beginning...
theprescotttimes.com
OFFICIALS SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE
YCSO, DPS TASK FORCE, & PVPD WORK TOGETHER TO SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE. On September 8, 2022, Todd Dawkins (39) of Prescott was arrested and booked on numerous Felony and Misdemeanor charges for his illegal business of purchasing, selling, and acquisition of several million dollars in revenue from the sale of stolen catalytic converters within the State of Arizona.
Gavin Newsom: End this Cruelty Now
It’s bad enough that homeless sweeps throughout the state do little more than add to the stress and misery of the poorest among us. Even worse, California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken to bragging about them, especially the sweeps conducted by Caltrans along the state’s highways. One of...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
kyma.com
Woman from Brawley was shot in the leg
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Brawley Police Department, a woman was shot in the area of North Imperial Avenue on September 7 around 5:45 a.m.. The Brawley Police Department said the adult female was found with a gunshot wound on her lower leg and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
KTLA.com
Witness: California corrections counselor targeted because he was charging electric vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – A man present at the shooting of a corrections counselor near an electric charging station last week identified the gunman, who he said targeted the counselor because he “probably had money due to possessing an electric vehicle,” court documents say. The man said he...
2urbangirls.com
Sixteen charged in massive EBT fraud scheme plead not guilty
LOS ANGELES – Sixteen people have been charged in an alleged massive electronic benefit transfer fraud scheme in which funds were siphoned off that were intended for families in need, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday. Prosecutors say the case involves the theft of private...
