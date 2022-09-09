Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival takes place on September 17 and 18 at a new venueCheryl E PrestonHuddleston, VA
Payday Loans in Roanoke and Virginia are now practically extinctCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the CountryTravel MavenChristiansburg, VA
Local retirement community the Glebe celebrates four centurionsCheryl E PrestonDaleville, VA
Roanoke's first Taco festival takes place downtown on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
wallstreetwindow.com
Check Out This Home For Sale Just Listed In Danville, Virginia (With Pool And View Of Dan River) – Mike Swanson
This home in the Forest Hills neighborhood, near Averett University, just listed for sale in Danville, Virginia. The home has an overlooking view of the Dan River in its backyard and a swimming pool. It’s 4,500 square feet in size with plenty of flex rooms for office or play spaces. We take a look at it in this video.
AeroFarms debuts new facility in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Officials will release new information about the new AeroFarms on Monday afternoon in Danville. They will be showing off what the company says is the “World`s Largest Aeroponic Smart Farm”. The debut is expected to take place on Monday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m.
wfxrtv.com
“Old Salem Days” attracts a crowd despite rain
SALEM, Va (WFXR) — Salem Rotary hosted their 42nd annual “Old Salem Days” event Saturday on Main street. The event featured vendors, food, and overall fun for people of all ages. Event coordinators say people began showing up as early as 7:30 in the morning. Although this year’s event was met with rain, one Salem Rotary member says it was still a huge success.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke community climbs to honor fallen 9/11 firefighters
The 2022 Roanoke 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb took place Saturday at the Wells Fargo Tower in Downtown Roanoke. First responders, firefighters, law enforcement, and community members all came together to honor those who sacrificed their lives so that others could live.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County officials continue investigating Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The investigation of the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad continues. Roanoke County Police and the Internal Auditor are investigating volunteer operations and department funds. WDBJ7 obtained a search warrant revealing new information. As part of the investigation, law enforcement searched the Roanoke County Volunteer Fire...
WDBJ7.com
Over 80 abandoned animals found at Pittsylvania County home
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 80 abandoned animals were found at a home in Pittsylvania County on September 6th. The county says when the Pittsylvania County Animal Control and Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home in Callands, they found the front door opened, with animals on the inside and outside of the home.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville Police community walk today
The Danville Police Department will host its monthly community engagement walk today, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. at the corner of Sycamore and Spruce. The focus of the department's community engagement walks is to build public trust and develop positive relationships between officers and community members. The DPD will go in a particular neighborhood, meet and greet residents, and let them know we are here to help. The department hopes to gain information from the neighbors about concerns in their neighborhood, for example, if there is littering in the area, a property nuisance, etc. The DPD will actively listen to citizens' issues and be problem solvers within the community.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke crash cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash along I-581N at mile marker .2 is causing delays Sunday in Roanoke. The north left lane, center lane and shoulder are closed, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
wfxrtv.com
VSP investigating shooting on I-81, believe motorcyclist left Virginia
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is looking for the person connected with a shooting that happened on Interstate 81 over the weekend. Police say that it happened on Sunday, Sept. 11 around the 137-mile marker in Roanoke County. According to the report from police, someone driving a green Harley Davidson shot another person on the interstate Sunday night.
WDBJ7.com
Rabid fox reported in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say a fox that was caught in Roanoke on September 3rd has tested positive for rabies. The fox was found in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Starkey Rd in the Cave Spring area. The health district is reminding...
wfxrtv.com
Original People’s Forest Walk held in Catawba
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A unique event was held Saturday in the forests of Catawba. Members of both the Cherokee Tribe and Monacan tribes gathered to discuss native plants, trees, and resources traditionally used for food and medicinal purposes. The event took place at the Virginia Tech Catawba...
WSET
'Identifying themselves as law enforcement:' CCSO warns folks on money scam
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said they have received numerous reports on people identifying themselves as law enforcement. They said scammers are calling citizens within the county. The scammers are using actual deputies' names and have obtained money from people, deputies said. Deputies are...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia historical marker commemorates Martinsville Seven
Henry CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Francis Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Hairston, Joe Hampton, Booker T. Millner, and John Taylor are collectively known as the Martinsville Seven. “They were seven African-American males that were arrested allegedly accused, tried and executed for the rape of a white woman,” said...
Payday Loans in Roanoke and Virginia are now practically extinct
Once upon a time when you drove through the Star City, you may have noticed there were payday loan establishments throughout Roanoke specifically on Willamson Road, Melrose Avenue and.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Lynchburg VA
Lynchburg was originally settled in 1757 by John Lynch, the brother of politician and American revolutionary Charles Lynch, and is the third-oldest city in the state of Virginia. The city is named in honour of John, while the act of lynching is believed to be named for his brother. It...
wallstreetwindow.com
Danville River District Apartment Building Now Up For Sale – Mike Swanson
The business entity 301 Lynn Street LLC is up for sale. It owns the apartment building at 301 Loyal Street. This a renovated old tobacco warehouse built in 1900, but now home to 14 apartment units in one of the hottest real estate areas in Danville, Virginia. The listed price is $375,000 to buy the business. We take a look at the listing in this video.
WDBJ7.com
Newman files bill to repeal electric vehicle mandate
BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that was passed to encourage Virginia’s transition to electric vehicles has drawn criticism from Republicans including Gov. Glenn Youngkin. And now Bedford County Sen. Steve Newman has filed a bill to repeal the mandate. House Bill 1965 cleared the General Assembly in 2021,...
cardinalnews.org
New Danville Police Department has tech that is rare in the region
The new Danville Police Department building is a major upgrade. Not only is it over four times bigger than the previous space, it also has technology that only exists in two other police departments in the western half of the state. The Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives simulator, or MILO, is...
WSET
Franklin & Pittsylvania Co. CASA program recruiting volunteers
(WSET) — The Franklin & Pittsylvania County Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program is recruiting volunteers to serve as advocates for children in the community. The program has volunteers from all walks of life, educational backgrounds, and professional careers. These individuals are trained community volunteers that are appointed by...
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Sept. 12-16
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will...
