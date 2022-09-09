The Danville Police Department will host its monthly community engagement walk today, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. at the corner of Sycamore and Spruce. The focus of the department's community engagement walks is to build public trust and develop positive relationships between officers and community members. The DPD will go in a particular neighborhood, meet and greet residents, and let them know we are here to help. The department hopes to gain information from the neighbors about concerns in their neighborhood, for example, if there is littering in the area, a property nuisance, etc. The DPD will actively listen to citizens' issues and be problem solvers within the community.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO