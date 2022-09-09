Read full article on original website
Man who drove high, crashed into Centro bus caught driving high again, authorities say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man accused of driving while on drugs and causing a crash that ignited a Centro bus was arrested again this weekend for driving under the influence, according to prosecutors. Jason Pogroski, 42, of North Syracuse, who was arrested Saturday by state troopers, appeared in Onondaga...
CNY student who made threat on school bus arrested, deputies say
Verona, N.Y. — A Vernon Verona Sherrill student was arrested Thursday after the student made a threat on a school bus, deputies said. Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called at about noon to the VVS High School, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. VVS...
Five-count indictment includes more charges for Karen Eames
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- An Onondaga County grand jury is adding more to a list of charges for Karen Eames who is the woman accused of helping her husband, a deputy for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department, steal money from his office. The five-count indictment filed this week has three additional charges: Two Attempted Grand Larceny […]
911 caller sees wounded man after reported shooting on city’s South Side, dispatchers say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was reported shot Thursday outside apartment buildings on the city’s South Side, dispatchers said. A 911 caller reported hearing four gunshots at about 11:36 p.m. in the 100 block of Radisson Court, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. The city’s ShotSpotter system...
Woman accused in North Side killing was driver, shooting was drive by, prosecutors say
Syracuse, N.Y. — New details emerged this week in the June killing of Dasheem East including that a 19-year-old woman was driving a car when a passenger opened fire on the man. Arianna Bailey was the driver in the June 20 killing, Assistant District Attorney Michael Whalen said in...
State Trooper arrested while off-duty after incident at Watertown Walmart
A New York State Trooper was arrested following an incident at Walmart in Watertown. According to State Police, Errol Oskay, 36 of Sackets Harbor was arrested on charges related to falsifying business records on September 13.
Troopers: Oneida County man accused of DWI in town of Western
WESTERN- A man from Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving, authorities say. Matthew E. Meeks, 36, of Westernville, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lee) shortly before 2:00 a.m. Thursday. He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
Police detail weapons arrest at Cayuga Medical Center
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of one person after a weapons situation at Cayuga Medical Center that took place on Tuesday evening. Nobody was injured during the incident. According to Lt. Kyle Koskinen, deputies were at the hospital attending to a different matter...
Did you see road rage shooting on road to Old Forge? Police want to talk to witnesses
Forestport, N.Y. — State police are looking to talk to people captured in surveillance footage who were in the area of a road rage shooting on a road to Old Forge. The people in the photos released are not suspects, according to a state police news release. At about...
Man shot while riding his bike on Syracuse’s South Side
Syracuse, N.Y.-- A man was shot in the leg on Syracuse’s South Side late Thursday night. Around 11:35 p.m., A 911 caller reported hearing four gunshots near Radisson Court, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Shortly after the first report, another caller told dispatchers that they saw a...
Ithaca Man Arrested On Weapons Charges At CMC Emergency Room
On Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 7:34 p.m., Tompkins County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Cayuga Medical Center, located at 101 Harris B. Dates Drive, for a report of a male with a gun in the Emergency Department waiting room. Deputies were already inside of the Emergency Department for an unrelated matter and rushed into the waiting room.
Karen Eames indicted for theft of over $500K with husband
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — An indictment this week accuses Karen Eames of grand larceny and attempted grand larceny after she and her husband, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaac Eames, stole more than $500,000 from the Sheriff's Department and used the money on vacations, a riverfront home in Clay, and more.
Central NY man shot woman, charged with attempted murder, police say
Utica N.Y. - A 19-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after he shot a woman in Utica on Tuesday, police said. Jahques Gadson, of Utica, shot several times toward the woman in the 1600 block of Dudley Avenue, striking her once, according to a news release from the Utica Police Department.
Onondaga Nation house fire ruled arson; deputies search for suspect
Onondaga Nation – A fire on the Onondaga Nation that left a trailer with a gaping hole in its side has been ruled arson, an Onondaga County sheriff’s spokesman said. The fire was a result of a domestic incident, sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Jon Seeber said. Deputies are searching for the suspect who was not named at this time, according to Seeber.
Authorities in Cortland County say replace peeling license plates
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – If your license plate is peeling, it’s time to replace it. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is warning motorists to get new license plates if they are peeling or in bad shape. Unreadable plates could get you pulled over and fined. Authorities say...
Dispatchers to police: CNY man suicidal, wants to kill a cop; he’s fatally shot by officers
Utica, N.Y. — Police officers dispatched to a mental health call in Utica that ended when they fatally shot a man were told he was suicidal and wanted to kill police, according to dispatches. Officers responded to 1601 Nielson Street at 7:50 p.m. Monday where they found the 61-year-old...
VVS student arrested after allegedly making threat on school bus
Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called to Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School at noon on Thursday to investigate a threat a student allegedly made on a bus. Sheriff Robert Maciol says the threat was investigated and found not credible. Details about the nature of the threat have not been released. The...
VVS High School student arrested for making ‘threat of mass harm’
VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a VVS High School student has been arrested for allegedly making a ‘threat of mass harm’ while riding the bus on September 15th. According to the Sherriff, around 12:00 pm on Thursday, officers with the...
NY State Police haven’t used aircraft in speed enforcement in decades, despite signs (report)
If you’ve driven around New York state, you’ve probably seen a sign that says “State Police aircraft used in speed enforcement.”. But the warning is not true and hasn’t been for decades, according to a new report. New York State Police told WGRZ that troopers have...
Trio of teenagers accused of obscenity charges in Newport, State Police say
NEWPORT- A trio of teenagers from the Kuyahoora Valley area are all faced with obscenity accusations, authorities say. Two 15-year-olds, one from Newport, NY and the other from Poland, NY, along with another 14-year old from Newport, NY were all arrested by the New York State Police (Herkimer). The 15-year-old...
