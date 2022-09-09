Onondaga Nation – A fire on the Onondaga Nation that left a trailer with a gaping hole in its side has been ruled arson, an Onondaga County sheriff’s spokesman said. The fire was a result of a domestic incident, sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Jon Seeber said. Deputies are searching for the suspect who was not named at this time, according to Seeber.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO