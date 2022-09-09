ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Onondaga County, NY
Onondaga County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Salina, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Troopers: Oneida County man accused of DWI in town of Western

WESTERN- A man from Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving, authorities say. Matthew E. Meeks, 36, of Westernville, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lee) shortly before 2:00 a.m. Thursday. He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Police detail weapons arrest at Cayuga Medical Center

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of one person after a weapons situation at Cayuga Medical Center that took place on Tuesday evening. Nobody was injured during the incident. According to Lt. Kyle Koskinen, deputies were at the hospital attending to a different matter...
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fractures#Chevy#Sheriff
Syracuse.com

Man shot while riding his bike on Syracuse’s South Side

Syracuse, N.Y.-- A man was shot in the leg on Syracuse’s South Side late Thursday night. Around 11:35 p.m., A 911 caller reported hearing four gunshots near Radisson Court, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Shortly after the first report, another caller told dispatchers that they saw a...
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca Man Arrested On Weapons Charges At CMC Emergency Room

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 7:34 p.m., Tompkins County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Cayuga Medical Center, located at 101 Harris B. Dates Drive, for a report of a male with a gun in the Emergency Department waiting room. Deputies were already inside of the Emergency Department for an unrelated matter and rushed into the waiting room.
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Karen Eames indicted for theft of over $500K with husband

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — An indictment this week accuses Karen Eames of grand larceny and attempted grand larceny after she and her husband, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaac Eames, stole more than $500,000 from the Sheriff's Department and used the money on vacations, a riverfront home in Clay, and more.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKTV

VVS student arrested after allegedly making threat on school bus

Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called to Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School at noon on Thursday to investigate a threat a student allegedly made on a bus. Sheriff Robert Maciol says the threat was investigated and found not credible. Details about the nature of the threat have not been released. The...
VERONA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Trio of teenagers accused of obscenity charges in Newport, State Police say

NEWPORT- A trio of teenagers from the Kuyahoora Valley area are all faced with obscenity accusations, authorities say. Two 15-year-olds, one from Newport, NY and the other from Poland, NY, along with another 14-year old from Newport, NY were all arrested by the New York State Police (Herkimer). The 15-year-old...
NEWPORT, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
60K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy