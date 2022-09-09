ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

KIFI Local News 8

Introducing the Idaho Folklife Collection

The Folk and Traditional Arts program at the Idaho Commission on the Arts has partnered with Special Collections and Archives at Boise State University’s Albertsons Library to create the Idaho Folklife Collection. The post Introducing the Idaho Folklife Collection appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Dorothy Moon is Idaho Media’s Worst Nightmare

Editors at the Idaho Statesman are fuming because a kid’s drag show got shelved at the Boise Pride Fest. And the newspaper types had already packed a picnic basket! The paper blames the state Republican Party's Chairwoman Dorothy Moon. She mentioned in a web post last week that the grooming event was scheduled for Sunday afternoon. At least four sponsors then backed out of the event.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Micron breaks ground for new Boise fab

BOISE, Idaho — Micron broke ground on Monday for their new memory fab in Boise, attended by Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Micron President and CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, and U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer M. Granholm. The facility will be the first new memory-manufacturing fab built in the U.S. in...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Reacts To Boise Gay Pride Fest Weekend

The much-talked-about Boise Pride Festival has ended. The weekend featured many Boise politicians participating in the event. We reported here how the Boise City Council declared its support on Saturday. The event was a point of controversy for a few reasons. The Idaho Republican Party stated that the teen drag...
BOISE, ID
J.R. Heimbigner

Idaho residents, you could have thousands coming your way

cash in handPhoto by Hloom Templates (Creative Commons) Did you know that you likely have hundreds of dollars coming to you from the state of Idaho? Earlier this year Governor Little signed House Bill 436 that provides another tax rebate to full-year residents of Idaho. You can track your rebate online here on this website from the state. On that page, you'll just enter your Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) and the expected amount of your refund below.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho leads the U.S. in large wildfires, second in acres burned

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — As of Sept 11., Idaho is one of the smokiest states in the country, largely due to wildfires and wind patterns. This year, Idaho leads the nation in number of large fires. The Gem State has 33 active large wildfires. Montana sits at second with 22.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Oprah’s Website Honors Idaho Festival as One of the Best Fall Festivals in America

Oprah is no stranger to the Gem State. She’s a regular attendee at the Allen & Company conference in Sun Valley. The conference, nicknamed the “Summer Camp for Billionaires” is hosted by a boutique investment bank that has been hosting the annual conference in the resort town since the early 80s. This year’s event attracted the likes of Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, Apple CEO, Tim Cook, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and former Disney CEO, Bob Iger.
SUN VALLEY, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

10 Honored at the 2022 Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony

Saturday night at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, 10 people were honored for their service to their communities. The 2022 Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Recipients came from all walks of life and from all different backgrounds, but all shared the same attribute, to help improve their communities. The event presented...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Law Enforcement as Ministry of Information

I was working Thursday morning when a member of my audience told me there was an accident backing up traffic in Jerome County. I made a quick mention of it to alert drivers tuning in and who might know a detour. Later in the day, when I left work and drove home, I decided to stop and do some grocery shopping. I was at a store when a friend told me a trooper was badly hurt, and it was a Sergeant who appears on my program on a regular basis.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
