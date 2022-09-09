Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Idaho’s road ahead for electric vehicles: More cars and charging stations, many questions
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — There were 4,508 electric vehicles registered in Idaho as of July 2022. It’s a tiny fraction of the state’s 1,760,650 total vehicles, but it’s a number that has grown dramatically. In June 2021, just 2,685 EVs were registered in Idaho, according to...
Introducing the Idaho Folklife Collection
The Folk and Traditional Arts program at the Idaho Commission on the Arts has partnered with Special Collections and Archives at Boise State University’s Albertsons Library to create the Idaho Folklife Collection. The post Introducing the Idaho Folklife Collection appeared first on Local News 8.
kmvt
Idaho Department of Fish and Game looking for public comment regarding Murtaugh Lake - Tiger Muskie introduction
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Fish and Game is seeking the public’s comment and opinion on a proposal regarding Murtaugh Lake. Fish and Game noticed a lack of game fishing opportunities in Murtaugh Lake and because of that, they want to put Tiger Muskie into the lake for people to fish for sport.
Dorothy Moon is Idaho Media’s Worst Nightmare
Editors at the Idaho Statesman are fuming because a kid’s drag show got shelved at the Boise Pride Fest. And the newspaper types had already packed a picnic basket! The paper blames the state Republican Party's Chairwoman Dorothy Moon. She mentioned in a web post last week that the grooming event was scheduled for Sunday afternoon. At least four sponsors then backed out of the event.
Micron breaks ground for new Boise fab
BOISE, Idaho — Micron broke ground on Monday for their new memory fab in Boise, attended by Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Micron President and CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, and U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer M. Granholm. The facility will be the first new memory-manufacturing fab built in the U.S. in...
Idaho’s #1 Milkshake (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)
We’re nearing the end of Summer, but it’s not too late to treat yourself to some of Boise’s best milkshakes and ice cream treats. I mean... is it ever too late for that? Plus, getting shakes can be the perfect date!. And if getting milkshakes just for...
Idaho Reacts To Boise Gay Pride Fest Weekend
The much-talked-about Boise Pride Festival has ended. The weekend featured many Boise politicians participating in the event. We reported here how the Boise City Council declared its support on Saturday. The event was a point of controversy for a few reasons. The Idaho Republican Party stated that the teen drag...
Idaho residents, you could have thousands coming your way
cash in handPhoto by Hloom Templates (Creative Commons) Did you know that you likely have hundreds of dollars coming to you from the state of Idaho? Earlier this year Governor Little signed House Bill 436 that provides another tax rebate to full-year residents of Idaho. You can track your rebate online here on this website from the state. On that page, you'll just enter your Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) and the expected amount of your refund below.
Gephardt Daily
Utah Pride Center ‘relinquishing our relationship with Zions Bank’ after bank pulls funding from Boise Pride Festival
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Days after Zions Bank announced it was pulling its funding from the Boise Pride Festival, the Utah Pride Center has issued a statement “relinquishing our relationship with Zions Bank.”. “As many of you know, Boise Pride celebrations begin...
Post Register
Idaho leads the U.S. in large wildfires, second in acres burned
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — As of Sept 11., Idaho is one of the smokiest states in the country, largely due to wildfires and wind patterns. This year, Idaho leads the nation in number of large fires. The Gem State has 33 active large wildfires. Montana sits at second with 22.
Oprah’s Website Honors Idaho Festival as One of the Best Fall Festivals in America
Oprah is no stranger to the Gem State. She’s a regular attendee at the Allen & Company conference in Sun Valley. The conference, nicknamed the “Summer Camp for Billionaires” is hosted by a boutique investment bank that has been hosting the annual conference in the resort town since the early 80s. This year’s event attracted the likes of Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, Apple CEO, Tim Cook, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and former Disney CEO, Bob Iger.
Skarlatos on his 2nd bid for Oregon’s 4th congressional district
For the first time in 36 years, Southeastern Oregon will see a new representative to the United States Congress as Congressman Peter DeFazio is retiring.
KPVI Newschannel 6
10 Honored at the 2022 Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony
Saturday night at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, 10 people were honored for their service to their communities. The 2022 Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Recipients came from all walks of life and from all different backgrounds, but all shared the same attribute, to help improve their communities. The event presented...
Idaho Law Enforcement as Ministry of Information
I was working Thursday morning when a member of my audience told me there was an accident backing up traffic in Jerome County. I made a quick mention of it to alert drivers tuning in and who might know a detour. Later in the day, when I left work and drove home, I decided to stop and do some grocery shopping. I was at a store when a friend told me a trooper was badly hurt, and it was a Sergeant who appears on my program on a regular basis.
spotonidaho.com
Idaho Republican Party chair denounces Boise Pride Festival, calls for defunding...
Idaho Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon is urging businesses to pull their support from Boise Pride Festival ahead of this weekend's events, writes reporter James Dawson of Boise State Public Radio. Moon's statement issued Wednesday morning criticizes the festival's sponsors...
Will We See More People Moving To The Treasure Valley?
Will the Treasure Valley continue to see an influx of people moving to the area? It looks that way, according to Wallethub Boise is ranked 16th on their list "2022's Best & Worst Places to Retire". Boise was given a total score of 53.90. Wallethub "compared the retiree-friendliness of more...
Former Idaho irrigation district treasurer accused of embezzling $1.8 million
NOTUS, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A former employee of Black Canyon Irrigation District allegedly embezzled nearly $1.8 million from the district over three years. The district, which is headquartered in Notus, hired Catherine A. Skidmore in 2014 as its secretary and treasurer, according...
August was Hottest on Record for Idaho, Oregon and Washington, Says NOAA
Oregon, Idaho and Washington had their hottest Augusts in 128 years of record-keeping, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported Sept. 9. Heat records fell in all three states, topping old marks for the month by nearly a degree in Idaho and by more than a degree in Washington and Oregon.
kmvt
Volunteers at Bunks Across America build beds for the community’s less fortunate
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Since 2019, volunteers across the country build thousands of beds for children in need an effort that started right here in Twin Falls. Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s Bunks Across America took place today and here in the Magic Valley dozens of volunteers came together to build hundreds of beds.
As Wildfires Blaze, Internet Asks “Are You Ok, Idaho?”
It's that time of year when skies are smokey, forests are vulnerable and thousands of local heroes jump into action to keep us, our lands, our property, and our state safe. It's forest fire season. As temperatures continue to remain higher than we're used to this late in the summer,...
