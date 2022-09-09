REDWOOD CITY -- The arraignment for the man accused in the horrific beheading a young mother on San Carlos street in broad daylight last week was delayed Monday as his lawyer requested a mental competency exam.33-year-old Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta appeared in a Redwood City courtroom Monday afternoon. He is accused of killing his girlfriend 27-year-old Karina Castro last Thursday. According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were flagged down in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Laurel Street around 11:50 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported an assault in progress. When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead at...

SAN CARLOS, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO