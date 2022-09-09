Read full article on original website
SFist
Former Alameda County Deputy Charged In Double Murder; Mother Says He Was 'Blinded By Love'
The suspect in the second-most shocking and bizarre Bay Area homicide of last week, Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Devin Williams Jr., was arraigned Friday — even as the double homicide in an East Bay suburb that he allegedly committed was overshadowed by a beheading on the Peninsula. The killings...
San Carlos beheading suspect to appear in court today
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – The suspect in last week’s grisly San Carlos beheading is behind bars this morning and heading into his first court appearance Monday afternoon. Jose Solano Landaeta, 33, is accused of beheading his ex-girlfriend Karina Castro, who is the mother of his 1-year-old child. The 27-year-old’s family confirmed her identity and […]
Mental competency exam postpones arraignment in horrific San Carlos beheading
REDWOOD CITY -- The arraignment for the man accused in the horrific beheading a young mother on San Carlos street in broad daylight last week was delayed Monday as his lawyer requested a mental competency exam.33-year-old Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta appeared in a Redwood City courtroom Monday afternoon. He is accused of killing his girlfriend 27-year-old Karina Castro last Thursday. According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were flagged down in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Laurel Street around 11:50 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported an assault in progress. When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead at...
NBC Bay Area
Police Arrest 2 Women Suspected in at Least 13 Armed Robberies in SF
Two women accused of a series of armed robberies in San Francisco have been arrested by San Francisco police. The pair are suspected of robbing multiple victims at gunpoint in at least 13 holdups, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. The robberies occurred between Aug. 6 and Aug....
Vallejo police investigating fatal stabbing
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Vallejo police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead late Sunday, according to a press release. Police responded to the 100 block of Yolano Drive at 9:23 p.m. Sunday, finding a 46-year-old man with a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim […]
Vigil held for murdered San Carlos mother; legal analyst breaks down potential arguments in case
The man behind bars in connection to the beheading of a mother in San Carlos last week will face a judge for the first time on Monday at 1:30 PM in San Mateo County.
Dhante Jackson, accused of killing 8-year-old girl in Merced, arrested in Bay Area
After a months-long manhunt, Dhante Jackson has been arrested in Newark, California. He's accused of abusing and then killing his girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter, Sophia Mason, when they lived in Merced.
Video: Over two dozen vehicles at early morning SF sideshow
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Video shows a San Francisco intersection was taken over by a sideshow involving over a hundred people and over two dozen vehicles early Sunday. San Francisco police showed up to Harrison and 6th streets to stop the sideshow on Sunday at 1:46 a.m., Officer Kathryn Winters told KRON4. “Upon arrival, officers […]
2 wounded in separate shootings in East Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Two people were wounded in separate shootings on Sunday and Monday in East Oakland, police said. One person was shot just after 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Bancroft Avenue. The victim suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, according to police. The person […]
Woman arrested after assault using a wine bottle in Palo Alto: police
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested after she attacked two men with an empty wine bottle, the Palo Alto Police Department announced Sunday in a press release. The incident happened around 2:55 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot of Baylands Athletic Center at 1900 Geng Road where a third victim was […]
crimevoice.com
Construction Worker Suspected of Drug Dealing is Arrested at Target Store
SAN RAFAEL — An extensive undercover investigation culminated in the arrest of a construction worker suspected of dealing drugs. The man was in possession of a large quantity of suspected narcotics when he was arrested. Christian Diaz-Villatoro, 29, a resident of Oakland, was arrested at the Target store at...
San Leandro burglary leads to shooting at marijuana grow site, multiple injuries
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — At least three people are injured after a burglary turned into a shooting early Sunday morning, the San Leandro Police Department (SLPD) announced in a press release. Police said a burglary happened around 4:20 a.m. at an indoor marijuana cultivation. When SLPD officers arrived at the scene on the 2000 […]
Man arrested at Motel 6 for possession of ghost gun
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – An 18-year-old man was arrested for possession of a ghost gun on Friday, according to Petaluma Police Department. Shortly before 2 p.m., staff at the Motel 6 on North McDowell Boulevard made entry into a room where the guest was supposed to have checked out. The staff made entry in order […]
Man arrested after allegedly beheading young mother on California street
SAN CARLOS, Calif. — Deputies arrested a man in California after he allegedly beheaded a woman in the middle of a busy street as witnesses looked on. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter that they had arrested an adult for murder after witnesses called them about an assault in progress late Thursday morning.
Young mother killed in San Carlos beheading ID’d, suspect in custody
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — A young San Carlos woman who was allegedly beheaded with a sword by her ex-boyfriend was identified by family members on Friday. The woman’s sister and father confirmed the victim’s identity as 27-year-old Karina Castro. Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta, 33, was arrested on homicide charges, according to San Mateo County […]
KTVU FOX 2
Relatives identify young mother fatally stabbed on San Carlos street
SAN CARLOS, Calif. - A 27-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed on a San Carlos street in broad daylight was identified Friday by loved ones. The victim's father, Martin Castro Jr., told KTVU his daughter, Karina Castro, was the young woman killed Thursday. She leaves behind two daughters, ages 7 and 1.
Vallejo Police investigate shooting death of 23-year-old
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The shooting death of a man killed on Friday is currently being investigated, according to Vallejo Police Department. Police responded to a report of a shooting on Sonoma Boulevard near Nebraska Street at around 6:26 p.m. The 23-year-old victim was located at the scene suffering from at least one gunshot and […]
Man dies after early morning stabbing in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was stabbed to death Saturday morning, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced in a press release. The incident happened around 6:24 a.m. on the 4700 block of 3rd Street in the city’s Bayview neighborhood. SFPD officers arrived at the scene where paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the 33-year-old […]
1 of 2 escaped inmates from East Bay jail arrested in Vallejo
VALLEJO -- One of two inmates who escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility (MCDF) in Contra Costa County last weekend was arrested Thursday at a Vallejo hotel, according to the county Sheriff's Office. Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, 33, of Richmond, was found at the hotel around 9:15 a.m. Thursday and was taken to county jail in Martinez after Ramirez-Vera and Jorge Garcia-Escamillia, 28, of Pittsburg were reported missing from the minimum-security facility in Clayton last Sunday morning, sheriff's officials said.Ramirez-Vera was convicted of weapon, burglary and vandalism charges and was due to be released from the county-run facility in early January...
NBC Bay Area
Body Found at San Bruno BART Station: Officials
A body was found at the San Bruno BART station Sunday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to an agency spokesperson, "a deceased person was found on the platform" and police do not suspect any foul play. The coroner has been called to the station to continue investigation and a SamTrans bus...
