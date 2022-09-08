An officer went to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds regarding a car damage incident. The victim said she was at the fair Aug. 14 and had parked her car in a lot there. When she returned to her car, she noticed a note on her windshield. It stated that she had parked too close to the car in front of her and, in return, she was punished by having her car keyed.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO