FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Burgers in OhioIsla ChiuRichfield, OH
Barrio Tacos set to open Tuesday, first sit-down location at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: McNamara scores twice as No. 22 Ohio State defeats Kent State 2-1 on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Hot Chicken Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Doctor’s mission to end colon cancer is personal
Colorectal cancer is one of the most common cancers in the U.S., killing more than 51,000 people a year, according to medical resources.
86-year-old woman on hospice gets one last motorcycle ride
A local branch of a national non-profit and staff from a nursing home came together to plan an incredible ride for a woman who is on hospice care.
‘Emma has been found’: Teen last seen at airport found safe
The Twinsburg City School District issued a statement Sunday announcing that Emma Linek has been safely found.
Crews repair water main break in Mentor
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A water main break Monday morning affected the Reynolds Road Business District, said Mentor city officials. Water service was disrupted for customers on Reynolds Road between Palisades Parkway and Industrial Park Blvd. Industrial Park Blvd. was also affected. All repairs were completed by 10 a.m.
Fairgoer keys car to leave an irate message: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer went to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds regarding a car damage incident. The victim said she was at the fair Aug. 14 and had parked her car in a lot there. When she returned to her car, she noticed a note on her windshield. It stated that she had parked too close to the car in front of her and, in return, she was punished by having her car keyed.
Family wanted: Akron animal shelter offers adoption deal
For those looking for a new Fido or Sassy to add to their family, the Summit County Animal Control is offering the "Fall in Love With Your New Pet" event.
Cleveland woman asks for help in getting roach problem under control
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Bunce is dealing with a nasty problem. She says for over the past few months, roaches have taken over her house on London road in Cleveland. “You go outside, they’re swarming in the driveway, they’re swarming in the garbage can to the point where you’re afraid to throw away a bag of trash,” said Bunce.
Police: Body that washed up in Lakewood was in water for extended period
A body was spotted washed up along the rocks on Lake Erie in front of Pier W on Saturday afternoon in Lakewood, according to the Lakewood Police Department.
Cleveland among national leaders in converting office space into residential communities
The latest data tracking the pandemic bounce-back in downtown Cleveland shows the city is ahead of the national return to the office average and reached a high in July.
Intel investing $100M in Ohio colleges to fill semiconductor jobs
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Intel announced on Friday that they’re going to invest 100 million dollars over the next decade in educating people in semiconductor manufacturing. Designating $50 million specifically for Ohio colleges and universities. Lorain County Community College is one of the 8 colleges given a grant. Microelectronic...
Should the historic Sidaway Bridge linking two Cleveland neighborhoods be rescued? Editorial Board Roundtable
In 1909, under leadership of the legendary Tom L. Johnson, Cleveland built a massive 675-feet-long pedestrian trestle bridge to better connect two neighborhoods of immigrant factory workers so they could access more jobs. Two decades later, with the bridge obstructing train traffic below, it was rebuilt as the city’s first -- and still only -- suspension bridge. Pedestrian traffic resumed until the 1966 Hough riots, when the bridge, then connecting a white neighborhood to a Black one, became a target; someone pulled apart the planking, and the bridge was partly burned.
Akron police investigating after woman found dead of unknown causes
Akron police detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in her home of unknown causes Friday morning.
Body found washed up on shores of Lake Erie
A body was reportedly found washed up on the shores of Lake Erie Saturday night, Lakewood police confirm.
Lima Fire Department responds to Lakewood house fire
LIMA — A neighbor called in to report billowing smoke coming from 2272 Lakewood Ave. in Lima early Saturday afternoon. Smoke emanated from a window of the top floor or attic of this Cape Cod style home. The homeowner, Denise Foltz, indicated that she was not at home when...
‘Feels like home’: Popular Rocky River restaurant closing after 75 years
In a sad sign of the times, Rustic Restaurant in Rocky River will soon be closing after 75 years in business.
Fights involving friends & thefts erupt outside two apartment buildings in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A Berea man, 20, fought a 16-year-old Berea boy at about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27 outside The Acadian, 21464 Sheldon Road. The boy called police and said he had been visiting the man, a longtime friend, who was living in a car parked outside The Acadian apartments. The two started arguing. The man accused the boy of stealing something from him, although he didn’t say what was stolen.
Cuyahoga County, most of Greater Cleveland have medium COVID-19 transmission: CDC map for Sept. 8
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most of Greater Cleveland remained yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Lorain and Portage counties were among the Northeast Ohio counties classified red, for high COVID-19 transmission. No Northeast...
14-year-old found in Elyria dead from gunshot wound Monday morning, police say
A 14-year-old boy was found dead from a gunshot wound in Elyria Monday morning, Elyria Police officials stated.
Agents search Newton Falls business; 4 facing charges
The Ohio Investigative Unit confirms a search warrant was executed at Faces Lounge in Newton Falls Thursday night.
Redeveloper of 3663 Park East Drive former hotel site unveils new, improved $200-million plans
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- There’s been a change of plans -- and in the eyes of city leaders, for the better -- for the redevelopment of the former DoubleTree by Hilton hotel site on Park East Drive. In March, Beachwood developer Chad Kertesz told City Council of a $125-million plan...
