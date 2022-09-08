ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleburg Heights, OH

cleveland19.com

Crews repair water main break in Mentor

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A water main break Monday morning affected the Reynolds Road Business District, said Mentor city officials. Water service was disrupted for customers on Reynolds Road between Palisades Parkway and Industrial Park Blvd. Industrial Park Blvd. was also affected. All repairs were completed by 10 a.m.
MENTOR, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Middleburg Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Health
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman asks for help in getting roach problem under control

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Bunce is dealing with a nasty problem. She says for over the past few months, roaches have taken over her house on London road in Cleveland. “You go outside, they’re swarming in the driveway, they’re swarming in the garbage can to the point where you’re afraid to throw away a bag of trash,” said Bunce.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Intel investing $100M in Ohio colleges to fill semiconductor jobs

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Intel announced on Friday that they’re going to invest 100 million dollars over the next decade in educating people in semiconductor manufacturing. Designating $50 million specifically for Ohio colleges and universities. Lorain County Community College is one of the 8 colleges given a grant. Microelectronic...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Should the historic Sidaway Bridge linking two Cleveland neighborhoods be rescued? Editorial Board Roundtable

In 1909, under leadership of the legendary Tom L. Johnson, Cleveland built a massive 675-feet-long pedestrian trestle bridge to better connect two neighborhoods of immigrant factory workers so they could access more jobs. Two decades later, with the bridge obstructing train traffic below, it was rebuilt as the city’s first -- and still only -- suspension bridge. Pedestrian traffic resumed until the 1966 Hough riots, when the bridge, then connecting a white neighborhood to a Black one, became a target; someone pulled apart the planking, and the bridge was partly burned.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Lima News

Lima Fire Department responds to Lakewood house fire

LIMA — A neighbor called in to report billowing smoke coming from 2272 Lakewood Ave. in Lima early Saturday afternoon. Smoke emanated from a window of the top floor or attic of this Cape Cod style home. The homeowner, Denise Foltz, indicated that she was not at home when...
LIMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Fights involving friends & thefts erupt outside two apartment buildings in Brook Park

BROOK PARK, Ohio – A Berea man, 20, fought a 16-year-old Berea boy at about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27 outside The Acadian, 21464 Sheldon Road. The boy called police and said he had been visiting the man, a longtime friend, who was living in a car parked outside The Acadian apartments. The two started arguing. The man accused the boy of stealing something from him, although he didn’t say what was stolen.
BROOK PARK, OH

