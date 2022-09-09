Read full article on original website
Columbus suspect pleads not guilty in Oct. 2021 Beallwood murder
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A murder suspect pleaded not guilty Monday morning to a 2021 murder. 19-year-old Antouvious Pitts is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the October 2021 murder of a Columbus man. Police say he shot and killed 41-year-old Lorenzo Vasquez-Lopez and shot two other people in...
Alleged murder suspect taken into custody following fatal Alabama stabbing
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department has released the identity of an alleged murder suspect following a fatal stabbing that left one dead. According to authorities, officers responded to the L.P. Stough Apartments on Sunday when they found 47-year-old, Mendel King, unresponsive and not breathing from an apparent stabbing wound. Officers […]
Arrest made in fatal shooting on 10th Ave. South in Phenix City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Phenix City police have arrested a woman in relation to a fatal shooting. On September 11, officers responded to the 100 block of 10th Ave South in reference to a person not breathing. Upon arrival, police found 47-year-old Mendel King, of Phenix City, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. King was pronounced dead on the scene.
DETAILS: Weekend shooting in Phenix City leaves one dead
PHENIX CITY, Al. (WTVM) - A weekend shooting leaves one man dead in Phenix City. This marks the city’s 5th homicide of the year. Phenix City Police said it stemmed from a domestic dispute between a man and a woman. News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams spent her day in the LP Stough Apartments off 10th Avenue talking to neighbors who explained the news of the shooting comes as a surprise in their usual quiet community.
Two people injured in house party shooting in LaGrange
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two people are in the hospital after a Sunday morning shooting in LaGrange. Police responded to the call in the 100 block of Cedar Street just before 5 a.m. on Sunday. Officers say a person open fired in the street as a house party was winding down.
Columbus police searching for missing man last seen April 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing 66-year-old man last seen in April. James Elkins was reported missing from the 1100 block of 15th Street on April 2, at approximately 12 a.m. Officials say he left his residence earlier in the day at 8 a.m.
Columbus PD: Missing man last seen June 2019 found safe
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department finds a missing man. 55-year-old Curtis Lee Thomas was last seen June 2, 2019. According to Columbus police, Thomas has been found safe and in good health.
19-Year-Old Aleiyah Donald Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash On Manchester Expressway (Columbus, GA)
Officials responded to a single-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the Manchester Expressway. Coroner Buddy Bryan of Muscogee County identified the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
19-year-old killed following single car accident on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – We’re learning more details, following a deadly single car accident that occurred in Columbus late Friday evening. Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan identified the driver as 19-year-old Aleiyah Donald. The single car crash happened on Manchester Expressway. The Columbus Police Department had Manchester Expressway closed off in all directions for several […]
Police investigating car crash, Manchester Expressway blocked off
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is heavy police presence, blocking off Manchester Expressway is all directions near the I-185 overpass. Photographs are being taken of a vehicle in the eastbound lanes. The Muscogee County Coroner has been on the scene of the accident. Information is limited at this time. All roadways to this area of […]
Road closure at Illges Rd. in Columbus to begin Sept. 19
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Beginning Monday, Sept. 19, Illges Road between Buena Vista Road and Ace Way Drive will be closed. According to the city of Columbus, this closure is due to the ongoing construction of the Spiderweb Road Project. Drivers should pay close attention to the detour signs and...
Auburn man arrested for distribution of a controlled substance including fentanyl
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a man for distributing a controlled substance, including fentanyl. On Sept. 9, Auburn police arrested 26-year-old Cameron Howard Campbell on a felony warrant charging him with distribution of a controlled substance - including fentanyl. The arrest stems from a narcotics investigation conducted by...
Attempted murder suspect apprehended by Alabama officials following multi-agency manhunt
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) aided in a man hunt that brought one attempted murder suspect into custody. ALEA says that the manhunt began at around 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. 26-year-old Notorius Crenshon Baldwin of Union Springs, Alabama, was apprehended at around 11:27 a.m. in the woods […]
Attempted murder suspect arrested following Bullock County manhunt
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An attempted murder suspect is in custody following a multi-agency manhunt in Bullock County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Notorius Crenshon Baldwin, 26, of Union Springs, was apprehended around 11:30 a.m. Friday, about four hours after authorities began looking for him, ALEA said. He was found in the woods near Highway 239, about seven miles south of Union Springs, according to officials.
Death investigation underway after officer-involved shooting near Veterans Pkwy.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting near Veterans Parkway. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, a person is dead on scene on 43rd Street and Gilbert Avenue. The GBI also confirmed that they’ve been requested to investigate an officer involved shooting in Columbus. The agent is heading to the scene.
Man beats woman in front of her children before fleeing with her cell phone, police say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been arrested after assaulting the mother of his children, in front of the children. LaGrange police said on Saturday afternoon, they responded to 300 Creekside Drive in LaGrange about a domestic disturbance. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Preliminary Investigation: Child shot at liberty gas station in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Wednesday night shooting at a Columbus gas station has left a child in the Emergency Room. The Columbus Police Department states their preliminary investigation reveals that a child was shot at the Liberty Gas Station on Buena Vista Road in South Columbus. At this time it seems to be an […]
Shooting investigation underway in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Ga. (WRBL) – The Manchester Police Department is investigating a shooting. According to officials, the shooting happened Thursday morning on Linda Lane. Details about the victim’s condition are not available at this time. Police have made an arrest in the shooting. This is a developing story. Stay WRBL for new details as they become […]
Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 33
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local criminal defense and personal injury attorney, Ralston Jarrett, has died at age 33. Jarrett was licensed to practice law in Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina. According to Jarrett’s website, after graduating from Thomas Goode Jones School of Law, Jarrett interned at the District Attorney’s...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for masked suspect who burglarized LaGrange business
LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange police are investigating a burglary by a masked suspect at a local business on Labor Day. The LaGrange Police Department shared security video of the burglary on its Facebook page. Officials say on Monday morning, the suspect broke into the AAA Store on 4th Avenue. In...
