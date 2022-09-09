BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An attempted murder suspect is in custody following a multi-agency manhunt in Bullock County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Notorius Crenshon Baldwin, 26, of Union Springs, was apprehended around 11:30 a.m. Friday, about four hours after authorities began looking for him, ALEA said. He was found in the woods near Highway 239, about seven miles south of Union Springs, according to officials.

BULLOCK COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO