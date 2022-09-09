Read full article on original website
nowdecatur.com
Convention and Visitors Bureau Jamboree in Central Park September 25
September 12, 2022 – The Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau will host the CVB Jamboree in Central Park on September 25 from Noon to 6:00 p.m. This event is focused on family fun. There will be food and Pepsi trucks, as well as Mister Softee. The kid’s area will include fun games, a petting zoo, cookie decorating by SugaFix, caricaturist Dan Wild, balloon animals, and more.
nowdecatur.com
Community Organizations Distribute 500 Food Boxes
September 11, 2022 – Five hundred families were assisted with food this weekend during a free drive-up food box distribution event. The event was possible thanks to The United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois, The Community Foundation of Macon County, Crossing Healthcare, The Central Illinois Food Bank, and Neuhoff Media.
Herald & Review
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. James Chiligiris, 60th
DECATUR — James A. and Joan D. Chiligiris will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Boston and Cape Cod. James Chiligiris and Joan Jackson were married on Sept. 16, 1962 at the Greek Orthodox Church, in Decatur. James is the retired owner of the Lincoln Square Lounge and Other Side Restaurant here in Decatur and Joan is a homemaker.
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe announces run for re-election
September 12, 2022 – Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe has announced she will run for re-election in 2023. Moore Wolfe has been twice elected mayor and has served on Decatur City Council since 2009. Moore Wolfe cites her strong background in economic development as key to her success. “I’ve...
‘Broomcorn Capital of the World’: Arcola to host annual Broomcorn Festival
ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — “Broomcorn Capital of the World” is welcoming its big day of the year. Arcola is celebrating its heritage with the renowned Broomcorn Festival. This three-day event lasts till September 11. Visitors can enjoy broom making, arts and crafts vendors, food and 5K/10K race. There is also an opportunity to join a […]
chambanamoms.com
Fall Electronics Recycling Event in Champaign-Urbana Registration Opens
Drop off your old televisions, computer monitors and other electronic items for recycling in Champaign-Urbana. Together with Champaign County, City of Urbana, and Village of Savoy, the City of Champaign will host a Spring Residential Electronics Collection Event on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Pre-registration is required to participate; online registration...
nowdecatur.com
PHOTOS: Zoo-Rific evening provides “Flight of Fancy” to benefit the Parks Foundation and Zoo
September 11, 2022 – An adult evening at Scovill Zoo provided close encounters, cocktails and entertainment to benefit Scovill Zoo. Some of the experiences at The Zoo-Rific Evening included penguin feeding, wolf training, an encounter with the Galapagos tortoise, camel and alligator feeding, a lemur and emu chat and a budgie encounter. Attendees also enjoyed carousel and train rides, cocktails and a dinner buffet provided by the RCC Culinary institute.
Herald & Review
Despite early rain, Decatur turns out to remember 9/11
DECATUR — The damp Sunday morning almost kept Maroa resident David Williams and his 1930 Ford Model A Town Sedan home. "I wasn't going to come today because of the rain," Williams said. "And I kind of sat back and thought, 'I remember that Model A sitting out in the rain at the firehouse,' so I thought, 'I need to be here.'"
nowdecatur.com
Millikin Announces Hispanic Heritage Month Events
September 12, 2022 – Millikin University invites its campus and surrounding community to its annual celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Celebrated nationally from September 15 to October 15, Hispanic Heritage Month acknowledges the history, culture and contributions of Americans whose ancestry can be traced to more than 20 countries in Latin America, including Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean.
nprillinois.org
A suspected double homicide on Springfield's south side and more top stories |First Listen
Authorities investigating a suspected double homicide on Springfield's south side. Congressman Ray LaHood calling for tax rebates for manufacturers. Many Illinois taxpayers will soon see tax rebate checks in the mail. Two Illinois lawmakers are pushing for a wind farm off the shores of Lake Michigan. Springfield Public Schools enrollment...
Senior couple found dead in Springfield home
Update at 7 p.m. According to the Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, the autopsies are scheduled for Monday morning. Allmon said the couple’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. The deaths are under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office. Update at 4:15 p.m. Police confirmed the deaths of […]
hoiabc.com
25 Sports Football Friday Week 3: Postgame plus Jim Dandy
PEORIA (25 News Now) - We hear from coaches and players from our three huge games of the night, Normal West, Pekin, and Ridgeview-Lexington. Plus, a Ridgeview-Lexington Jim Dandy.
WCIA
Light up the night at Glo Bingo
Glo Bingo is not your grandmas bingo. Glo bingo is full of high energy, loud music, black lights, and dancing. Great fundraiser! Proceeds go to VFW National Home for Children/Illinois House in Michigan and VA Illiana Hospital in Danville. Glo-Bingo – Friday, September 16. $25 in advance. $30 at...
Central Illinois Proud
Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
New site to watch monarch butterfly along Route 66
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of travelers have begun their journey from the northeastern U.S. to Texas long before Route 66 was established in 1926. Their footprints touch the lives of people across Central Illinois. They are monarch butterflies migrating to breeding grounds in Mexico every year. According to officials, Illinois travelers will be […]
newschannel20.com
Teens arrested due to fight after Lanphier vs. MacArthur game
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department responded to a fight at Southeast High School Friday night. We're told that a fight broke out after a football game between Lanphier High School and MacArthur High School. Police say the fight was started by two juveniles, then more people...
Crime Stoppers searching for thieves
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding three thieves. Police say the suspects worked together to steal money from a store, and they were caught on surveillance video. The video captured three people inside AM-KO Oriental Foods and Gifts last month. That was Aug. 1 around 5:45 p.m. near East Springfield […]
City-wide Boil Order issued
Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA) – The Gibson City community is under a city-wide boil order until further notice. The city is working as efficiently as possible to repair and resolve a large water main break. An announcement will be made when the order is lifted. The city initially posted to social media that crews were trying […]
newschannel20.com
Man arrested in connection with double homicide
BENLD, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the suspect of the double homicide. Police say Mark N. Crites Jr, 23 of Springfield, was arrested on an unrelated Arson warrant, issued in Sangamon County. Crites Jr is in custody in the Sangamon County Jail. His bond...
