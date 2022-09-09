ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

scitechdaily.com

Researchers Unravel the Secret of a 45 Million-Year-Old Death Trap

For fossil frogs, an ancient swamp is a sex death trap. Paleontologists at University College Cork (UCC) have determined why hundreds of fossil frogs in a prehistoric swamp perished 45 million years ago while mating. Over 50,000 prehistoric animals perished in the watery death trap in the Geiseltal region of...
WILDLIFE
IFLScience

Authorities Fear Galápagos Giants Tortoises Are Being Hunted And Eaten By People

The death of four Galápagos tortoises has sparked an investigation by Ecuadorian authorities who suspect the gentle giants may have been poached for their meat. A special division specializing in crimes against the environment and wildlife has launched a preliminary investigation into the alleged “hunting and slaughter” of the four giant tortoises found in the wetland complex of the Galápagos National Park, according to a tweet from the State Attorney General’s Office on Monday.
ANIMALS
DOPE Quick Reads

In the Late 1960s, the USSR Built Stunning Houses at The Bottom of the Black Sea, Where Aquanauts Later Lived For Days

Beginning in 1962, the era of deep-sea exploration took an interesting turn. Inventor Jacques-Yves Cousteau constructed the first underwater house, 'Conshelf I.' This French success inspired Soviet enthusiasts to research the possibility of also building underwater. Several research stations were built at the bottom of the Black Sea within a few years. [i]
ComicBook

Scientists Hope to Resurrect Animal That's Been Extinct for 100 Years

The last known Tasmanian tiger died in 1936, effectively rendering the species extinct. Now nearly 100 years later, scientists hope to resurrect thylacines entirely. In a press release distributed by the University of Melbourne on Tuesday, researchers at the school unveiled a new partnership with a Dallas-based startup in hopes of bringing back Australia's lone "marsupial apex predator."
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Giant Sea Lizard Named 'Thalassotitan Atrox' Discovered in Morocco

An ancient giant sea lizard was discovered by researchers in an area outside Casablanca, Morocco. The findings indicate that it was a new mosasaur species that has never been seen before but lived in the North African country until the apocalyptic event of 66 million years ago. Through its fossilized...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Scientists find more answers on 66 million-year-old meteorite wildfire mystery

The meteorite that wiped out Earth’s dinosaurs instantly ignited forest wildfires up to thousands of kilometres from its impact zone, scientists have discovered.The roughly six-mile-wide meteorite struck the Yucatan peninsula in what is now Mexico at the end of the Cretaceous Period 66 million years ago.Its devastating impact brought the reign of the dinosaurs to an abrupt end by triggering their sudden mass extinction, along with the end of almost three-quarters of the plant and animal species then living on Earth, scientists say.Debate has surrounded the circumstances behind the devastating wildfires known to have been caused by the strike, with...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Tree That Outlasted the Dinosaurs 145 Million Years Now Endangered

The old monkey puzzle tree is easily recognized with characteristic spiny leaves and complicated scaly branches. Scientists think its peculiar characteristics developed as a protection against tall, long-necked dinosaurs. The endangered evergreen tree that survived the extinction of the dinosaurs. A Precious Tree. The evergreen tree, which can grow to...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Scientists unearth fossils of giant sea lizard that ‘ruled the oceans’ along with remains of its prey

Scientists have unearthed a new species of the giant sea lizard mosasaur in Morocco that hunted other marine reptiles about 66 million years ago using its massive jaws and teeth like those of modern-day killer whales.The giant marine lizard named Thalassotitan atrox, described on Wednesday in the journal Cretaceous Research, grew up to 9m (30 ft) in length and are distant relatives of modern iguanas and monitor lizards.While some mosasaurs evolved to eat small prey like fish and squid, and others crushed ammonites and clams, scientists, including those from the University of Bath in the UK, say the newly...
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

A roarsome find! Fossil of a young duck-billed hadrosaur covered in scaly skin discovered in Canada could be a rare complete dinosaur skeleton, scientists claim

A dinosaur fossil discovered partially buried within a hillside could be a rare complete skeleton, researchers say. The exposed fossil of a hadrosaur - a large, plant-eating, duck-billed species - was found in the Dinosaur Provincial Park of Alberta, Canada. All that can be seen is a large portion of...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

More than 90% of identifiable trash in North Pacific Garbage Patch comes from just six countries

A team of researchers with the Ocean Cleanup project and Wageningen University, both in the Netherlands, has found via sampling and testing that more than 90% of the identifiable trash swirling around in the North Pacific Garbage Patch (NPGP) comes from just six countries, all of which are major industrialized fishing nations. They have published their research in Scientific Reports.
ENVIRONMENT
IFLScience

What Was Gigantopithecus? The Largest Ape To Ever Walk Earth

Gigantopithecus is the largest ape that ever walked on Earth. For over 1.7 million years, this giant – and deeply mysterious – gorilla-like beast ruled the forests of eastern Asia, but it still manages to capture our imagination and stir curiosity even today. When did Gigantopithecus go extinct?
WILDLIFE

