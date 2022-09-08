Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Marica Lashawn Joaquin, 41, Sioux City, forgery (two counts); sentenced Aug. 26, 10 years prison suspended, four years probation. Makayla Corynne Nellist, 27, Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 2, five years prison suspended, two years probation for eluding, 20 days jail for OWI. Dillon Robert Huck, 30,...
siouxlandnews.com
SCPD make arrest in an August shots fired case
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Police have arrested a man in connection to shots fired on August 29th in the 1000 block of Pierce Street. Officers have charged 44-year-old Rico M. Willis, of Sioux City with going armed with intent, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, and keeping a disorderly house.
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN GUN RELATED INCIDENT
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal motorcycle accident in Lincoln County
HUDSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died and another was seriously injured in a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon west of Hudson. The names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2008 Harley-Davidson FLST...
Murder trial against elderly Plymouth County man begins
LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The murder trial against Thomas Knapp opened in Le Mars Wednesday afternoon. Knapp, 84, of Merrill, is accused in connection with the murder of his stepson in May 2020. He is charged with first-degree murder and willfull injury. Jury selection began Tuesday morning and concluded on Wednesday afternoon with opening […]
Sioux City Journal
In Day 1 of Le Mars murder trial, Knapp accused of shooting stepson after morning filled with frustration, anger
LE MARS, Iowa — After a morning of increasing frustration and anger, Thomas Knapp had finally had enough. His bedroom door held shut by Kevin Juzek, Knapp grabbed his 20-gauge shotgun, firing a slug through the door and into Juzek's abdomen. After Juzek collapsed to the living room floor on the other side of the door, Knapp emerged from his room and fired a shot from point-blank range into Juzek's chest, Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond told jurors Wednesday during his opening statement in Knapp's murder trial.
Sioux City PD located man who impersonated officer
The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) is asking the public for help in finding a man they said impersonated an officer.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one individual was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Harrisburg. It is believed to be an isolated incident adding that there is no threat to the public. The sheriff’s office declined to provide any...
Sioux City Man In Custody, Suspected Of Burglaries In 4 States
(Storm Lake, IA) — The suspect in a burglary at a hardware store in Storm Lake has been linked to similar burglaries elsewhere in Iowa and surrounding states. On January 28th, Storm Lake Police discovered around 28 hundred dollars’ worth of merchandise was missing from Ace Hardware. Storm Lake Police executed a search warrant on June 15th and found approximately 14-thousand dollars’ worth of various tools that were allegedly stolen from incidents in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Minnesota. Forty-five-year-old Adam Nelson of Sioux City was taken into custody by Lyon County Deputies on drug-related charges, as well as two Sioux County warrants. Storm Lake Police have filed multiple felony charges against Nelson.
Sheriff: Suspicious person report leads to multiple school lockdowns in Nebraska
New details emerged in the cause of multiple school lockdowns in northeast Nebraska.
kicdam.com
Southern Minnesota Man Charged With Drug Offense In Clay County
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man has been charged with a drug offense in Clay County. 31-year-old Branden Hatfield of Ceylon was charged in Wednesday wtih possessing drug paraphernalia after a Correctional Officer with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office allegedly found items related to drug use in his personal belongings after having been booked into the jail.
siouxlandnews.com
One of the best county fairs in America happening this week in Clay County, Iowa
SPENCER, Iowa — It's called one of the top 75 greatest county fairs in America and it's happening right now in Siouxland. The Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa started its eight-day run on Saturday, Sept. 10th. With food, rides, shows, exhibits and everything in-between, the Clay County Fair...
nwestiowa.com
Man charged for assaulting ex-girlfriend
SIBLEY—A 24-year-old Sibley man was arrested Thursday, Sept. 8, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Tanner Joseph Barrie stemmed from a 911 call from a woman reporting Barrie, her ex-boyfriend, assaulted her about 6:55 a.m. that day inside his house at 730 Second St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
kicdam.com
Ronald Skelton, 78, of Sioux Falls and formerly of Webb
Services for 78-year-old Ronald Skelton of Sioux Falls and formerly of Webb will be Wednesday, September 14th at 11 AM at First Baptist Church in Spencer. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the services. Military Services will be conducted at the church by V.F.W. Clay County Post #3159 and American Legion – Glen Pedersen Post #1. Warner Funeral Home of Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
Royal Man Turned Over To Feds On Drug Charge
KLEM
KLEM News, Saturday, September 10
The murder and willful injury trial of Thomas Knapp of rural Merrill was adjourned Friday, after both the prosecution and defense rested their cases. Three prosecution witnesses testified Friday. Former Plymouth County Sheriff Mike Van Otterloo took the stand. He was in office when the crimes occurred. A Plymouth County jailer, Kyle Williams also testified. The third and final witness of the prosecution, Darlene Knapp, the wife of the defendant, took the stand.
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH CRIMES IN MULTIPLE STATES
nwestiowa.com
Minnesotan arrested for intox at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 67-year-old Duluth, MN, man was arrested about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Keith Myron Lind stemmed from a report from casino security that Lind was intoxicated and trying to leave by driving his vehicle, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Radio Iowa
Northwest Iowa man involved in standoff with authorities now in federal custody
kscj.com
9/11 REMEMBRANCE SET FOR FREEDOM PARK
A REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY TO HONOR THE VICTIMS OF THE 9/11 TERRORIST ATTACKS OF 2001 WILL TAKE PLACE SUNDAY EVENING AT 7 P.M. AT FREEDOM PARK IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY. PART OF THE SERVICE WILL INCLUDE A DIGNIFIED RETIREMENT AND DISPOSAL CEREMONY OF OLD AND DAMAGED AMERICAN FLAGS. ANYONE WISHING TO...
