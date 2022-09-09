Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandvideonews.com
State Looks To Lease Hilo Country Club Condo Hotel Land
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Hawaiʻi land board on Friday voted to authorize the issuance of a Request for Proposals to lease the "improved public lands" on Banyan Drive. The Hawaiʻi Board of Land and Natural Resources on Friday voted to amend a prior action issuing a Request for Qualifications / Request for Proposals for a lease of public lands in the Banyan Drive resort area occupied by the Country Club Condo Hotel, in order to clarify that there will be no sale of the improvements – i.e. the hotel building.
bigislandvideonews.com
VOLCANO WATCH: New Lab Instruments Ready To Analyze Lava
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - HVO’s new physical volcanology laboratory will be able to quickly process eruption samples, providing insights during an eruption crisis, scientists say. (BIVN) – This week’s Volcano Watch article, written by Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist Carolyn Parcheta:. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) has...
bigislandvideonews.com
Flood Advisory Posted For Kawaihae, Waikoloa
SOUTH KOHALA, Hawaiʻi - The National Weather Service says excessive rainfall may trigger minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams in leeward South Kohala. UPDATE – (10 p.m. on Sunday, September 11) The Flood Advisory for Hawaiʻi island is no longer in effect. UPDATE...
Comments / 0