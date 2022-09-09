ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ojai, CA

Lompoc Record

Palmers share commitment to making Santa Ynez Valley a better place

If ever there were a power couple in the volunteer world, it must be Lisa Bertero Palmer and Steve Palmer, the Santa Ynez Valley Volunteers of the Year for Community Enhancement. Together, they share service to one nonprofit. Individually, they sit on more than a dozen nonprofit boards. “My ethos...
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Lompoc Record

Santa Ynez fends off resilient Santa Maria in 21-0 win

Neither coach was too happy during Friday's football game between Santa Ynez and Santa Maria. Josh McClurg saw his Santa Ynez team come away with a 21-0 win over Albert Mendoza-Gutierrez's Saints then. McClurg's Pirates "made far too many mistakes on both sides of the ball" and struggled to put the Saints away. Santa Maria, meanwhile, committed two red zone turnovers en route to being shut out.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Ojai, CA
California Lifestyle
Ventura, CA
Lompoc Record

Newbury Park hands St. Joseph first loss of season

The Central Coast heavyweight has fallen. The St. Joseph football team traveled to Ventura County to take on unbeaten Newbury Park Friday night. The Knights came back to Santa Maria with their first loss of the 2022 season in tow. Newbury Park freshman quarterback Brady Smigiel, the son of head...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

