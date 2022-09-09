Neither coach was too happy during Friday's football game between Santa Ynez and Santa Maria. Josh McClurg saw his Santa Ynez team come away with a 21-0 win over Albert Mendoza-Gutierrez's Saints then. McClurg's Pirates "made far too many mistakes on both sides of the ball" and struggled to put the Saints away. Santa Maria, meanwhile, committed two red zone turnovers en route to being shut out.

SANTA YNEZ, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO