Lompoc Record
Palmers share commitment to making Santa Ynez Valley a better place
If ever there were a power couple in the volunteer world, it must be Lisa Bertero Palmer and Steve Palmer, the Santa Ynez Valley Volunteers of the Year for Community Enhancement. Together, they share service to one nonprofit. Individually, they sit on more than a dozen nonprofit boards. “My ethos...
Ceremonies in Santa Barbara County to commemorate victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks
A coalition of Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and county and city fire departments are inviting the public to join events Sunday that will commemorate those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Thousands of Americans — including more than 300 firefighters who responded to help —...
Inmate death at Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail being investigated by coroner's office
The Santa Barbara County coroner's office is investigating the death of an inmate who died alone in her cell at the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail Friday evening, according to officials. Kristina Marie Chermak, 35, was found unresponsive in her cell on Friday evening by a nurse distributing medication,...
Santa Ynez fends off resilient Santa Maria in 21-0 win
Neither coach was too happy during Friday's football game between Santa Ynez and Santa Maria. Josh McClurg saw his Santa Ynez team come away with a 21-0 win over Albert Mendoza-Gutierrez's Saints then. McClurg's Pirates "made far too many mistakes on both sides of the ball" and struggled to put the Saints away. Santa Maria, meanwhile, committed two red zone turnovers en route to being shut out.
Newbury Park hands St. Joseph first loss of season
The Central Coast heavyweight has fallen. The St. Joseph football team traveled to Ventura County to take on unbeaten Newbury Park Friday night. The Knights came back to Santa Maria with their first loss of the 2022 season in tow. Newbury Park freshman quarterback Brady Smigiel, the son of head...
