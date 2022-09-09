Read full article on original website
Inquirer and Mirror
Falmouth takes out field hockey 5-1
(Sept. 11, 2022) The varsity field hockey team fell 5-1 Saturday at home against Falmouth, and while it wasn’t the result head coach Dan Weber was hoping for, he felt good about the Whalers’ performance against a strong Clippers squad that includes multiple players with Div. 1 college offers.
Inquirer and Mirror
Volleyball shuts out Holbrook 3-0
(Sept. 10, 2022) A complete team effort in the opening volleyball match of the season Saturday led to a 3-0 home victory for the Whalers over Holbrook. “I think we played well. The kids were ready for the season to begin so they came out, they were geared up and they were just ready for it,” head coach Andrew Viselli said.
Inquirer and Mirror
Football falls 12-0 to Cardinal Spellman in season opener
(Sept. 10, 2022) The Whalers played well defensively but struggled all day to move the ball on offense as they fell 12-0 on the road against Cardinal Spellman to open the season. After a breakdown in the first quarter that saw a Cardinals receiver haul in a pass over cornerback...
newbedfordguide.com
Massive brawl between high schools breaks out at New Bedford’s Walsh Field
Last night at approximately 8:00pm all available New Bedford Police Department units were called to respond to a reported brawl between hundreds of people at New Bedford High School’s Walsh Field. The game between the New Bedford Whalers and Taunton Tigers was in the third quarter with the Tigers up 33-7.
Inquirer and Mirror
Photo Gallery: Nantucket Disc Golf Open
(Sept. 12, 2022) The Nantucket Disc Golf Club hosted the 2022 Nantucket Disc Golf Open last weekend at the disc golf course off Lovers Lane. The annual event drew some of the best pro disc golfers in the country vying for more than $10,000 in prize money Saturday, and a full field of amateurs that sold out in less than five minutes Sunday.
ABC6.com
New Bedford vs Taunton high school football game canceled due to ‘disturbances’
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said that the city’s high school football game against Taunton had to be canceled Friday night. Lt. Scott Carola told ABC 6 News that there were “several disturbances” that happened in the crowd that led to the game’s cancelation.
Inquirer and Mirror
Esmeralda Martinez, the late Jack Gardner honored with Nantucket Civic Salute
(Sept. 12, 2022) Esmeralda Martinez and the late Jack Gardner were awarded the annual Civic Salute by the Nantucket Civic League at its annual meeting Monday. “Our Civic Salute publicly acknowledges extraordinary individuals whose activities have furthered the Civic League’s broad objectives and bettered our entire island community,” co-president Charles Stott said in presenting the award to Martinez and family members of Gardner.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Cape Cod woman used birth dates and favorite numbers to win $100,000 grand prize
For Beverly Fuller of Cape Cod, winning her not-so-insignificant $100,000 lottery prize late last month wasn’t an exact science. Fuller, who lives in Sandwich, used a combination of birth dates and favorite numbers to score the $100,000 grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “All or Nothing” game Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Hurricane Earl to bring large waves, dangerous rip currents to shores of New England this weekend
BOSTON — Hurricane Earl passed by Bermuda on Thursday night as it tracked north in the Atlantic and it will miss the East Coast by hundreds of miles, but it will bring large waves and dangerous rip currents to the shores of New England this weekend. The National Weather...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Stoughton (MA)
Incorporated in 1726, Stoughton is about 17 miles south of downtown Boston, and was famed for its shoemaking industry in the 19th century. Stoughton’s downtown area has diverse restaurants and some stately buildings, like the Lucius Clapp Memorial, home to the local historical society, and a grand Romanesque Revival train station.
whdh.com
Car catches fire on Route 3 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire on Route 3 in Plymouth over the weekend. Video showed smoke and flames coming from the car while it was on the side of the road Sunday. The Plymouth Fire Department said no one was hurt and they’re investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
Inquirer and Mirror
Elizabeth Rose, 95
Elizabeth “Betty” Rose, 95, of Nantucket, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Calling hours are 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. Interment will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Pine Grove Cemetery, 1100 Ashley Blvd., New Bedford.
Inquirer and Mirror
Jay Wertheimer, 90
Jay Wertheimer, 90, of New York City and Nantucket, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Funeral services will be held at Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Ave. at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Inquirer and Mirror
Seven honored at Lifesavers’ Recognition Day
(Sept. 11, 2022) Seven people were honored for their lifesaving actions over the summer at Lifesavers Recognition Day and awarded the Maurice E. Gibbs Commendation Award by the Egan Maritime Institute and Nantucket Cottage Hospital. Nate Barber, Peter Georgantas and Venessa Smith were recognized for their quick actions the morning...
Surf camp worker saves two women who nearly drowned in Hull
HULL - Beach swimming is a great way to cool off in the summertime, but it can be dangerous.Two weeks ago, two women nearly drowned when a rip tide carried them deep into the water in Hull.There were no lifeguards in that area, but fortunately, a surf camp worker reached them just in time.Matthew Lees, a 19-year-old who is a certified aquatic first responder and operates Northeast Surfing business with his father, says he only had seconds to react after the two women got caught in the rip current."I grabbed the board, sprinted down the beach, and paddled out to...
Person jumps from Sagamore Bridge; Police search Cape Cod Canal
Editor’s note: This article contains discussion of suicide. For those in crisis, resources can be found here. Police searched the Cape Cod Canal on Friday for a person who jumped from the Sagamore Bridge, authorities said. The Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and Air Wing, along with first responders...
theweektoday.com
Lobster Bowl comes down in Monday demolition
WAREHAM – A piece of Wareham history is set to be demolished on Tuesday, Sept. 13. For the younger generation of Wareham residents, the building at 3013 Cranberry Highway was formerly known as “the Wareham 99,” but an older generation would know that this location was once “The Lobster Bowl.”
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River dirt bike rider seriously injured after being ejected during collision with vehicle
Two people were cited, and a dirt bike rider was seriously injured after a crash Saturday afternoon in Fall River. According to Det. Sgt. Moses Pereira, at approximately 4:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of Robeson Street and President Avenue in response to a collision between a Buick sedan and a Kawasaki dirt bike.
Buckle Up: Here Are Massachusetts’ Costliest Crash Locations
It takes skill to drive in Massachusetts as the pace is fast and often unruly. One wrong move or failure to use your turn signal can result in unwanted accidents, injury or death. According to MassDOT, in the past 12 years,1,630,592 crashes have occurred in Massachusetts, 4,397 of them fatal.
Awful Announcing
Kirk Minihane’s true crime podcast for Barstool Sports leads to murder arrest
Two years ago, former Boston sports radio host and current Barstool podcast personality Kirk Minihane began working on a true crime series. This week, a South Carolina man was arrested on murder charges following the evidence uncovered by Minihane in The Case. The true crime podcast saw Minihane and producer...
