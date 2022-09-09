ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Inquirer and Mirror

Falmouth takes out field hockey 5-1

(Sept. 11, 2022) The varsity field hockey team fell 5-1 Saturday at home against Falmouth, and while it wasn’t the result head coach Dan Weber was hoping for, he felt good about the Whalers’ performance against a strong Clippers squad that includes multiple players with Div. 1 college offers.
FALMOUTH, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Volleyball shuts out Holbrook 3-0

(Sept. 10, 2022) A complete team effort in the opening volleyball match of the season Saturday led to a 3-0 home victory for the Whalers over Holbrook. “I think we played well. The kids were ready for the season to begin so they came out, they were geared up and they were just ready for it,” head coach Andrew Viselli said.
HOLBROOK, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Football falls 12-0 to Cardinal Spellman in season opener

(Sept. 10, 2022) The Whalers played well defensively but struggled all day to move the ball on offense as they fell 12-0 on the road against Cardinal Spellman to open the season. After a breakdown in the first quarter that saw a Cardinals receiver haul in a pass over cornerback...
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Photo Gallery: Nantucket Disc Golf Open

(Sept. 12, 2022) The Nantucket Disc Golf Club hosted the 2022 Nantucket Disc Golf Open last weekend at the disc golf course off Lovers Lane. The annual event drew some of the best pro disc golfers in the country vying for more than $10,000 in prize money Saturday, and a full field of amateurs that sold out in less than five minutes Sunday.
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Esmeralda Martinez, the late Jack Gardner honored with Nantucket Civic Salute

(Sept. 12, 2022) Esmeralda Martinez and the late Jack Gardner were awarded the annual Civic Salute by the Nantucket Civic League at its annual meeting Monday. “Our Civic Salute publicly acknowledges extraordinary individuals whose activities have furthered the Civic League’s broad objectives and bettered our entire island community,” co-president Charles Stott said in presenting the award to Martinez and family members of Gardner.
NANTUCKET, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Stoughton (MA)

Incorporated in 1726, Stoughton is about 17 miles south of downtown Boston, and was famed for its shoemaking industry in the 19th century. Stoughton’s downtown area has diverse restaurants and some stately buildings, like the Lucius Clapp Memorial, home to the local historical society, and a grand Romanesque Revival train station.
STOUGHTON, MA
whdh.com

Car catches fire on Route 3 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire on Route 3 in Plymouth over the weekend. Video showed smoke and flames coming from the car while it was on the side of the road Sunday. The Plymouth Fire Department said no one was hurt and they’re investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Elizabeth Rose, 95

Elizabeth “Betty” Rose, 95, of Nantucket, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Calling hours are 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. Interment will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Pine Grove Cemetery, 1100 Ashley Blvd., New Bedford.
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Jay Wertheimer, 90

Jay Wertheimer, 90, of New York City and Nantucket, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Funeral services will be held at Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Ave. at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Seven honored at Lifesavers’ Recognition Day

(Sept. 11, 2022) Seven people were honored for their lifesaving actions over the summer at Lifesavers Recognition Day and awarded the Maurice E. Gibbs Commendation Award by the Egan Maritime Institute and Nantucket Cottage Hospital. Nate Barber, Peter Georgantas and Venessa Smith were recognized for their quick actions the morning...
NANTUCKET, MA
CBS Boston

Surf camp worker saves two women who nearly drowned in Hull

HULL - Beach swimming is a great way to cool off in the summertime, but it can be dangerous.Two weeks ago, two women nearly drowned when a rip tide carried them deep into the water in Hull.There were no lifeguards in that area, but fortunately, a surf camp worker reached them just in time.Matthew Lees, a 19-year-old who is a certified aquatic first responder and operates Northeast Surfing business with his father, says he only had seconds to react after the two women got caught in the rip current."I grabbed the board, sprinted down the beach, and paddled out to...
HULL, MA
theweektoday.com

Lobster Bowl comes down in Monday demolition

WAREHAM – A piece of Wareham history is set to be demolished on Tuesday, Sept. 13. For the younger generation of Wareham residents, the building at 3013 Cranberry Highway was formerly known as “the Wareham 99,” but an older generation would know that this location was once “The Lobster Bowl.”
WAREHAM, MA

