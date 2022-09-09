HULL - Beach swimming is a great way to cool off in the summertime, but it can be dangerous.Two weeks ago, two women nearly drowned when a rip tide carried them deep into the water in Hull.There were no lifeguards in that area, but fortunately, a surf camp worker reached them just in time.Matthew Lees, a 19-year-old who is a certified aquatic first responder and operates Northeast Surfing business with his father, says he only had seconds to react after the two women got caught in the rip current."I grabbed the board, sprinted down the beach, and paddled out to...

