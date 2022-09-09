Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Why Do Near-Death Experiences and Psychedelics Have a Transformational Effect?
A new study has shown that both near-death experiences and psychedelics can have powerful transformational effects. Both experiences brought a more positive, accepting attitude to death. Although both experiences have different characteristics, they each take us beyond our normal limited awareness, and reveal a wider reality. My main area of...
psychologytoday.com
The Partiality of Risk in a Pandemic
As a child, did you ever stand on a cliff, hold onto a rope tied to a tree, swing out, and let go to fall into a lake or river? The first time doing that is very frightening and daring. But after the plunge—after the first plunge—all you want to do is do it again and again. The fright is gone, replaced by an almost uncontrollable urge to repeat the event. It’s what I call falling into the ease of the risk.
psychologytoday.com
Your Life Matters, Learn to Feel It
To find your life’s purpose, it is essential that you commit yourself to taking action. Reflecting on your experiences will offer guidance in finding meaning in your life. For a sense of purpose in life, build on what gives you small moments of meaning. In a world seemingly gone...
psychologytoday.com
The Importance of Healthy Self-Control and Sobriety
Sobriety is the opposite of craving. Bring self-control or sobriety to righteousness, contentiousness, overworking, or controlling others. Set yourself up to succeed. Do what you can to care for your deeper needs, so you feel less driven to distract yourself or get high. By "sobriety," I mean healthy self-control, a...
RELATED PEOPLE
psychologytoday.com
Small Change Works, but It's a Hard Sell
Our human nature can get in the way of embracing small, progressive changes to succeed at weight loss. Small change for weight loss emphasizes strategies that promote permanent behavior change. Making small changes over time requires rewarding effort and process. Let’s face it… most of us are motivated by success....
psychologytoday.com
Crazy Rich, Multicultural, Asians
According to a 2022 Gallup survey, 41 percent of Americans reported "a great deal" of worry about race relations. The US must push for a comprehensive, nuanced understanding of race and multiculturalism in homes, classrooms, and workplaces. By Yoo Eun Kim and Yoo Jung Kim, M.D. My sister and I...
psychologytoday.com
At What Point Does Drinking Start to Hurt Your Health?
When it comes to how bad alcohol is for your health, the answer varies by your age and where you live. The Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study collected alcohol consumption and health outcome data for individuals from 204 countries from 1990-2020. In young people ages 15–39 years, the study...
psychologytoday.com
The Power of Validation
While connection benefits our health, quality connection matters most. One key aspect of quality connection is validation. Validation can improve mood, persistence, physiology, and engagement. To validate, convey to someone that their experience is understandable and valid. In my book, Platonic: How the Science of Attachment Can Help You Make—and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
Adverse Effects of Ultra-Processed Foods on Mental Health
Consumption of ultra-processed foods has increased over the past 20 years across almost every segment of the U.S. population. Researchers have found that higher daily intake of ultra-processed foods was associated with a substantially higher risk of dementia. Researchers have also reported that those who consume higher amounts of ultra-processed...
psychologytoday.com
AI Detects Tuberculosis from X-rays
Artificial intelligence (AI) deep learning is a rising tool to assist clinicians in disease detection and diagnosis. A new study by researchers at Google Health have demonstrated how AI deep learning can spot pulmonary tuberculosis (TB) on chest radiographs as well as human radiologists. The human brain and neuroscience have...
psychologytoday.com
The Purpose of Conflict
Most individuals try to avoid conflict, or at least view it as bad. Conflict is neither good nor bad—it just is. Creativity is the human metaphor for nature. We are all interdependent and hold the secrets of a more sane, creatively imagined world. "At the heart of each of...
psychologytoday.com
Connecting With Others Has Benefits
Loneliness and social isolation can have negative impacts on physical and mental health. With friendships and business relationships, it is easy to forget we're still humans and a positive compliment can go a long way. Research says people appreciate it when someone reaches out to them, even if some time...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
Is It Real Grief We Feel for the Queen?
Many loved the queen, but suggesting her loss will trigger a grief reaction in the public belittles the pain of real bereavement. Love can take many shapes and have many intensities. Life would be unbearable if we did go into full grief reactions when somebody we never met dies. Many...
U.K.・
psychologytoday.com
Water, Wildlife, and Greenery Are Great for Wellness
You can access green and blue spaces even in urban environments. A Green Prescription allows health care professionals to support your physical and mental health. There are plenty of studies that highlight just how good green spaces, such as parks and forests, and blue spaces, such as oceans and lakes, are for our mental health but, a recent study has shown how putting the two together really can make us feel happier. 1.
psychologytoday.com
Can Greater Resilience Slow Aging?
Aging is increases vulnerability for most diseases. Using the metaphor of the body as an instrument can enhance your ability to be in balance. Acceptance and patience are the keys to becoming resilient. As far back as 70 years ago, Hans Selye—the person who coined the term “stress” as it...
psychologytoday.com
How Struggling Adult Children Can Get Better by Helping Others
There is strong evidence that helping others promotes improved emotional health. Adult children who are hurting can feel better by availing themselves of helping others. Parents can play an instrumental, constructive role by helping guide adult children to help others. Research has shown that we experience a dopamine rush, leaving...
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
Understanding the Emotional Pain That Leads to Suicide
Forty-four percent of high school students in the United States have reported feeling suicidal in the past year. No one chooses to be suicidal. These types of thoughts often develop over time, especially when feelings and emotional pain are being buried. When you feel hopeless, do something that makes you...
psychologytoday.com
Finding Creative Wisdom by Looking for Less
How we “see” affect our thinking, particularly when trying to think creatively. When searching for creative ideas, people often “ignore the unexpected.”. To enhance creativity, "slow" your vision and begin seeing things that you would have overlooked otherwise. Risa Mickenberg (1996) had a brilliant idea for a...
psychologytoday.com
Society Without the Mother
A constitutional monarch plays the psychological role of a parent figure in a democratic society. This parent figure role is important especially in times of great social crisis, like civil war or extreme political polarization. The American Constitution fails to fill the protective psychological role of a constitutional monarch. The...
psychologytoday.com
The Inner Lives of Plants: Cognition, Sentience, and Ethics
Late last year ago I posted an interview with the editors of a fascinating book titled The Mind of Plants: Narratives of Vegetal Intelligence. It was quite popular and generated a large number of emails asking me questions about plant intelligence, consciousness, and sentience and also stories from people who had witnessed what they called learning, thinking, and feeling in a wide variety of "smarty plants." An email I received from Brad asked, "Given what we know, should we thoughtlessly be mowing lawns and chopping down trees?" Madeline wanted to know, "What will it mean if and when we learn that plants are sentient, feeling beings? Is it okay to eat them?"
Comments / 0