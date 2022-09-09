As a child, did you ever stand on a cliff, hold onto a rope tied to a tree, swing out, and let go to fall into a lake or river? The first time doing that is very frightening and daring. But after the plunge—after the first plunge—all you want to do is do it again and again. The fright is gone, replaced by an almost uncontrollable urge to repeat the event. It’s what I call falling into the ease of the risk.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 HOURS AGO