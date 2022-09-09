ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Anti-drug advocate argues Secretary of State’s office incorrectly varified signatures for Legal Missouri 2022

By Hannah Falcon
abc17news.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

GOP secretary of state hopefuls see corrupt political system

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Four Republicans seeking to overhaul how elections are run by becoming their state’s chief election official say they are fighting against a corrupt system. They’re even pointing a finger at mysterious forces within their own party. The candidates are Arizona’s Mark Finchem, Michigan’s Kristina Karamo, Nevada’s Jim Marchant and New Mexico’s Audrey Trujillo. They appeared at a conference Saturday at a South Florida hotel. The event featured numerous speakers falsely claiming the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Marchant, an ardent Trump supporter, says the candidates’ “biggest enemy is our own party.”
ARIZONA STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri judge sealed Greitens ruling. Texas court provided full details

For almost two weeks, the only thing known about the ruling in the court case over child custody jurisdiction between former Gov. Eric Greitens and his ex-wife, Sheena Greitens, was that a Boone County judge agreed to move it to a Texas court. Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider put her ruling under a tight seal, […] The post Missouri judge sealed Greitens ruling. Texas court provided full details appeared first on Missouri Independent.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
kmmo.com

GOVERNOR PARSON PROCLAIMS SEPTEMBER 11-17 AS WATER AND WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROFESSIONALS WEEK IN MISSOURI

Governor Mike Parson has signed a proclamation declaring September 11-17, 2022, as Water and Wastewater Treatment Professionals Week in Missouri. The Governor’s proclamation recognizes the vital work that water and wastewater treatment professionals do to keep Missourians healthy and our communities strong. The proclamation highlights the important contributions made...
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

Advocates push to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Supporters of recreational marijuana are campaigning for voters to support a ballot measure that would legalize it in Missouri in the November election. However, some people have questions and concerns, including Missouri's governor. Meanwhile, the measure is being challenged in court. Volunteers spent a Thursday...
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Illinois tax rebates are coming — in time for the election

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Democrats who run state government are celebrating because tax rebates totaling more than $1.2 billion are heading to 6 million taxpayers. Rebates on income and property taxes are part of a $1.83 billion inflation-relief package built into this year’s budget. Payments started going out Monday. With eight weeks remaining before the November election, the timing is perfect for Gov. J.B. Pritzker and fellow Democrats. Rebates will arrive as voters decide who to send to Springfield. Revenue Director David Harris says individual taxpayers making less than $200,000 will receive a $50 rebate, with $100 to couples filing jointly earning less than $400,000. Taxpayers will also receive $100 for claimed dependents, up to three.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Ashcroft
kuaf.com

Understanding Human Trafficking in Northwest Arkansas

After a high profile human trafficking bust by a joint taskforce with the FBI and Arkansas law enforcement, last month, we turned to University of Arkansas law professor Annie Smith, to better understand the facts and myths around human trafficking in the region. Smith runs the university's legal clinic on human trafficking.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secretary Of State#Politics Local#Missouri 2022
KYTV

Man convicted in Lake of the Ozarks woman’s death 3 decades ago set for release early following Supreme Court ruling

MACKS CREEK, Mo. -- It has been more than three decades since Trudy Darby was killed in Mack’s Creek. A judge ordered her murderer released from prison because of a 2012 Supreme Court ruling. The court said during the Miller vs. Alabama decision that mandatory life-without-parole sentences for children 17 or younger convicted of homicide are unconstitutional.
MACKS CREEK, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy