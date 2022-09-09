Anti-drug advocate argues Secretary of State’s office incorrectly varified signatures for Legal Missouri 2022

Read full article on original website
Missouri Secretary of State explains stance in controversial case
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft weighed in on the hotly debated Moore v. Harper case which will determine whether redistricting power lies with state legislators or the courts.
Recreational pot petition will stay on MO ballot; judge rules
A judge in Cole County has ruled in favor of the Missouri Secretary of state in a lawsuit disputing whether signatures that were certified at the last minute were valid because they were verified by the state instead of the county.
GOP secretary of state hopefuls see corrupt political system
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Four Republicans seeking to overhaul how elections are run by becoming their state’s chief election official say they are fighting against a corrupt system. They’re even pointing a finger at mysterious forces within their own party. The candidates are Arizona’s Mark Finchem, Michigan’s Kristina Karamo, Nevada’s Jim Marchant and New Mexico’s Audrey Trujillo. They appeared at a conference Saturday at a South Florida hotel. The event featured numerous speakers falsely claiming the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Marchant, an ardent Trump supporter, says the candidates’ “biggest enemy is our own party.”
Missouri judge sealed Greitens ruling. Texas court provided full details
For almost two weeks, the only thing known about the ruling in the court case over child custody jurisdiction between former Gov. Eric Greitens and his ex-wife, Sheena Greitens, was that a Boone County judge agreed to move it to a Texas court. Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider put her ruling under a tight seal, […] The post Missouri judge sealed Greitens ruling. Texas court provided full details appeared first on Missouri Independent.
GOVERNOR PARSON PROCLAIMS SEPTEMBER 11-17 AS WATER AND WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROFESSIONALS WEEK IN MISSOURI
Governor Mike Parson has signed a proclamation declaring September 11-17, 2022, as Water and Wastewater Treatment Professionals Week in Missouri. The Governor’s proclamation recognizes the vital work that water and wastewater treatment professionals do to keep Missourians healthy and our communities strong. The proclamation highlights the important contributions made...
Group tries to get Missouri recreational marijuana taken off November ballot
A judge heard arguments in a lawsuit from an anti-drug group seeking to take recreational marijuana legalization off Missouri’s ballot.
Advocates push to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Supporters of recreational marijuana are campaigning for voters to support a ballot measure that would legalize it in Missouri in the November election. However, some people have questions and concerns, including Missouri's governor. Meanwhile, the measure is being challenged in court. Volunteers spent a Thursday...
Illinois tax rebates are coming — in time for the election
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Democrats who run state government are celebrating because tax rebates totaling more than $1.2 billion are heading to 6 million taxpayers. Rebates on income and property taxes are part of a $1.83 billion inflation-relief package built into this year’s budget. Payments started going out Monday. With eight weeks remaining before the November election, the timing is perfect for Gov. J.B. Pritzker and fellow Democrats. Rebates will arrive as voters decide who to send to Springfield. Revenue Director David Harris says individual taxpayers making less than $200,000 will receive a $50 rebate, with $100 to couples filing jointly earning less than $400,000. Taxpayers will also receive $100 for claimed dependents, up to three.
Recreational pot in Missouri: A judge will determine if it stays on the ballot
Whether the issue of recreational marijuana legalization will stay on the ballot is now up to a judge in Cole County, who has until Friday morning to file a judgment in the lawsuit.
Missouri man involved in catalytic converter thefts sentenced to 9 months in prison
U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk on Wednesday sentenced a man involved in the theft and sale of 39 catalytic converters to nine months in prison and ordered him to pay restitution of $46,001. D’Ante Carter, 38, acted as a lookout as another man stole the catalytic converters, which contain...
Understanding Human Trafficking in Northwest Arkansas
After a high profile human trafficking bust by a joint taskforce with the FBI and Arkansas law enforcement, last month, we turned to University of Arkansas law professor Annie Smith, to better understand the facts and myths around human trafficking in the region. Smith runs the university's legal clinic on human trafficking.
Alex Jones is heading to court again to face more families of the Sandy Hook school shooting
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will be back on trial Tuesday, facing more family members of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims, weeks after a Texas jury determined he and his company should have to pay one student’s parents nearly $50 million for defaming the student’s father and inflicting emotional distress on both parents.
FBI warns of increased sextortion threats in Northwest Arkansas
FBI Little Rock has noted an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in the northwest Arkansas area.
Man convicted in Lake of the Ozarks woman’s death 3 decades ago set for release early following Supreme Court ruling
MACKS CREEK, Mo. -- It has been more than three decades since Trudy Darby was killed in Mack’s Creek. A judge ordered her murderer released from prison because of a 2012 Supreme Court ruling. The court said during the Miller vs. Alabama decision that mandatory life-without-parole sentences for children 17 or younger convicted of homicide are unconstitutional.
'I shouldn't be penalized because I'm having a period': Period poverty continues in St. Louis
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — Period insecurity has become a public health issue. A recent, national study looked at St. Louis high schoolers and found nearly two-thirds of those asked had missed class because they didn't have access to products. Data also shows that 46% of low-income women have had...
Newton County deputies arrest man wanted on multiple felony warrants
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KOAM News Now) – A man wanted on several felony warrants in Missouri was arrested in Newton County. Jacob Williams was also suspect of crimes in Oklahoma. According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Williams was taken into custody on Friday. A post to the office’s...
Catalytic converter thief sentenced to prison and $46,000 in restitution
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A man acting as a lookout for catalytic converter thieves will be spending the next nine months in prison and paying $46,001 in restitution. A judge sentenced D’Ante Carter, 38, for his involvement in stealing 39 of the devices that contain trace amounts of precious metals from vehicles. Court documents say […]
A Travel Website puts a city in Missouri on their “Worst” List
Missouri is filled with a bunch of great cities to explore with friends and family. So you'll be shocked to find out one of the cities that people absolutely love in Missouri made a travel website list of "The Worst Cities in the United States" ... Kansas City, Missouri ended...
Taney County man sentenced for taking video, pictures of young girls
A man from Merriam Woods was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for sexual exploitation of two child victims, one of whom was 15 and the other 11.
Exotic dancer testifies in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire trial
A woman convicted in the Sweetie Pie's murder-for-hire conspiracy testified Thursday, along with several other witnesses. Terica Ellis told the jury about what happened before the death of Andre Montgomery Jr.
