Bronx, NY

Fox News

Aaron Judge ties Yankees legend with crazy stat

You can't blame pitchers for preferring to face anyone in the New York Yankees' lineup not named Aaron Judge. He's the front-runner for AL MVP, and the rest of the team has struggled. The slugger is continuing to rewrite the record books. Saturday, he accomplished a feat no Yankee had...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees have one player on fire to start September

The New York Yankees have been patiently waiting for Isiah Kiner-Falefa to provide substantial value after being acquired before the 2022 season began from the Minnesota Twins. General manager Brian Cashman had high hopes for IKF, especially after winning a Gold Glove at third base and showcasing solid defensive qualities at shortstop.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Retiring After Season Would Be A Mistake

The St. Louis Cardinals legend and one of the greatest right-handed hitters in MLB history, is still driving the ball at a high level in his 22nd season. Pujols homered for the 17th time on Saturday night and that got him one step closer to 700 for his career. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Albert Pujols hits HR No. 697, passes A-Rod for fourth place

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run and moved past Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the career list, connecting Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols hit his 18th home run of the season, a two-run drive in the ninth inning that put the Cardinals ahead...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday

A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Aaron Judge
Yardbarker

Yankees outfield preparing for major shakeup in a week

With the New York Yankees suffering a few injuries in the outfield, things are about to receive a major shake-up in about a week when Harrison Bader is expected to return from injury. Bader has been dealing with plantar fasciitis for several weeks, including during his tenure with the St....
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Trout HR 6th game in row; Ohtani blister, Angels top Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout homered in his sixth straight game to set an Angels franchise record, Shohei Ohtani threw five solid innings before exiting because of a blister and Los Angeles beat the Houston Astros 6-1 on Saturday night. Trout hit his 34th homer, a three-run drive to...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Pujols' 697th HR, moves into 4th, rallies Cards over Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run, moving past Alex Rodriguez into fourth place on the career list and doing it in dramatic fashion with a ninth-inning drive that rallied the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Sunday. The NL Central-leading Cardinals trailed 2-1 when Pujols connected for a two-run drive. Pujols had tied Rodriguez with a home run Saturday night. Pujols trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart. “There’s impressive and then there’s unbelievable,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “What we’re witnessing right now is legendary. You have to take a step back from managing the game and take it all in. It’s amazing.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Braves beat Mariners, alone in 1st for first time all year

SEATTLE (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit one of Atlanta's four home runs and the World Series champion Braves took sole possession of first place for the first time all season with a 6-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. Robbie Grossman, Travis d'Arnaud and rookie Michael Harris...
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

What can Yankees fans make of Derek Jeter’s comments?

Hold the phone! On Derek Jeter Hall of Fame night at Yankee Stadium on Friday, the captain returned to the Bronx for the first time in what felt like forever. Of course the Yankees fumbled spectacularly and lost to the Rays on the special evening … but Jeter raised some eyebrows with his comments when speaking to the crowd and then the media.
BRONX, NY
The Spun

MLB Game Paused For Interesting Reason Last Night

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli paused last night's matchup against the Cleveland Guardians to ask for a foreign substance check on opposing pitcher James Karinchak. Baldelli requested a check after he noticed Karinchak running his hands through his hair before every pitch. The home-plate umpire found no foreign substance in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Pirates and Cardinals play, winner claims 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (82-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-87, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (5-6, 3.41 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (5-10, 4.22 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -211, Pirates +176; over/under is 8...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: Tigers interested in poaching top St. Louis executive

The Detroit Tigers are interested in poaching top St. Louis Cardinals executive Matt Slater in what would be a huge loss for the front office. Not only do the St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best rosters in baseball, but they also have one of the best front offices in baseball. The jobs that president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Michael Girsch have done in turning the franchise into an annual postseason contender is impressive.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series champion announces his retirement

After 17 seasons, a record 14 different teams and one World Series ring, pitcher Edwin Jackson has decided to hang it up. On Friday, the 38-year-old Jackson took to Instagram to officially announce his retirement from baseball. The reveal came on his birthday and 19th anniversary of his MLB debut.
MLB
FOX Sports

Twins play the Guardians after Correa's 4-hit game

Cleveland Guardians (71-65, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (69-68, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (9-11, 3.18 ERA, .97 WHIP, 154 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Archer (2-7, 4.47 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -124, Twins +105; over/under is 7 1/2...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

