Derek Jeter's 3 Daughters Join Him At Yankee Stadium During Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Watch: Derek Jeter Talks Fall Out With Alex Rodriguez in New Docu-Series. A grand slam family affair. Derek Jeter was honored at his National Baseball Hall of Fame tribute ceremony on Sept. 9 at Yankees Stadium where he was joined by his wife Hannah Jeter and their three daughters. Before...
Yankees injury updates: Return estimates for Anthony Rizzo, Harrison Bader, Luis Severino
Aaron Boone provided injury updates for several Yankees on Saturday, including Anthony Rizzo, Luis Severino, Harrison Bader, Scott Effross, and more.
Aaron Judge ties Yankees legend with crazy stat
You can't blame pitchers for preferring to face anyone in the New York Yankees' lineup not named Aaron Judge. He's the front-runner for AL MVP, and the rest of the team has struggled. The slugger is continuing to rewrite the record books. Saturday, he accomplished a feat no Yankee had...
Yardbarker
Yankees have one player on fire to start September
The New York Yankees have been patiently waiting for Isiah Kiner-Falefa to provide substantial value after being acquired before the 2022 season began from the Minnesota Twins. General manager Brian Cashman had high hopes for IKF, especially after winning a Gold Glove at third base and showcasing solid defensive qualities at shortstop.
Derek Jeter calms immediate speculation about role with Yankees, but adds 'This is home for me'
Derek Jeter fueled some speculation about a possible return to the Yankees in some capacity after his speech Friday night, but quickly calmed those down.
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols Retiring After Season Would Be A Mistake
The St. Louis Cardinals legend and one of the greatest right-handed hitters in MLB history, is still driving the ball at a high level in his 22nd season. Pujols homered for the 17th time on Saturday night and that got him one step closer to 700 for his career. The...
FOX Sports
Albert Pujols hits HR No. 697, passes A-Rod for fourth place
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run and moved past Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the career list, connecting Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols hit his 18th home run of the season, a two-run drive in the ninth inning that put the Cardinals ahead...
Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday
A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
Yardbarker
Yankees outfield preparing for major shakeup in a week
With the New York Yankees suffering a few injuries in the outfield, things are about to receive a major shake-up in about a week when Harrison Bader is expected to return from injury. Bader has been dealing with plantar fasciitis for several weeks, including during his tenure with the St....
FOX Sports
Trout HR 6th game in row; Ohtani blister, Angels top Astros
HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout homered in his sixth straight game to set an Angels franchise record, Shohei Ohtani threw five solid innings before exiting because of a blister and Los Angeles beat the Houston Astros 6-1 on Saturday night. Trout hit his 34th homer, a three-run drive to...
Pujols' 697th HR, moves into 4th, rallies Cards over Pirates
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run, moving past Alex Rodriguez into fourth place on the career list and doing it in dramatic fashion with a ninth-inning drive that rallied the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Sunday. The NL Central-leading Cardinals trailed 2-1 when Pujols connected for a two-run drive. Pujols had tied Rodriguez with a home run Saturday night. Pujols trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart. “There’s impressive and then there’s unbelievable,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “What we’re witnessing right now is legendary. You have to take a step back from managing the game and take it all in. It’s amazing.”
FOX Sports
Braves beat Mariners, alone in 1st for first time all year
SEATTLE (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit one of Atlanta's four home runs and the World Series champion Braves took sole possession of first place for the first time all season with a 6-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. Robbie Grossman, Travis d'Arnaud and rookie Michael Harris...
Derek Jeter stands up for Hal Steinbrenner amid boos: 'You better cheer, trust me'
Yankee fans quickly booed Hal Steinbrenner during Derek Jeter’s Hall of Fame induction celebration, and Jeter stood up for the team’s owner.
What can Yankees fans make of Derek Jeter’s comments?
Hold the phone! On Derek Jeter Hall of Fame night at Yankee Stadium on Friday, the captain returned to the Bronx for the first time in what felt like forever. Of course the Yankees fumbled spectacularly and lost to the Rays on the special evening … but Jeter raised some eyebrows with his comments when speaking to the crowd and then the media.
MLB Game Paused For Interesting Reason Last Night
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli paused last night's matchup against the Cleveland Guardians to ask for a foreign substance check on opposing pitcher James Karinchak. Baldelli requested a check after he noticed Karinchak running his hands through his hair before every pitch. The home-plate umpire found no foreign substance in...
FOX Sports
Pirates and Cardinals play, winner claims 3-game series
St. Louis Cardinals (82-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-87, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (5-6, 3.41 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (5-10, 4.22 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -211, Pirates +176; over/under is 8...
Cardinals Rumors: Tigers interested in poaching top St. Louis executive
The Detroit Tigers are interested in poaching top St. Louis Cardinals executive Matt Slater in what would be a huge loss for the front office. Not only do the St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best rosters in baseball, but they also have one of the best front offices in baseball. The jobs that president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Michael Girsch have done in turning the franchise into an annual postseason contender is impressive.
Dodgers: New Rule Change Will Affect Fan Experience At Dodger Stadium
With a new limit on how long songs are allowed to be played, the rule could change more things than some fans expect.
Ex-World Series champion announces his retirement
After 17 seasons, a record 14 different teams and one World Series ring, pitcher Edwin Jackson has decided to hang it up. On Friday, the 38-year-old Jackson took to Instagram to officially announce his retirement from baseball. The reveal came on his birthday and 19th anniversary of his MLB debut.
FOX Sports
Twins play the Guardians after Correa's 4-hit game
Cleveland Guardians (71-65, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (69-68, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (9-11, 3.18 ERA, .97 WHIP, 154 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Archer (2-7, 4.47 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -124, Twins +105; over/under is 7 1/2...
