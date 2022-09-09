ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

SC Democrats call on their party’s US Senate nominee to quit

By The Associated Press, Meg Kinnard
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kk2XG_0hnwGZFC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=397YwR_0hnwGZFC00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Democrat vying to oust Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott is facing calls from within her own party to fold her campaign, following the publication of additional leaked audio in which she appears to make disparaging remarks about her constituents.

The calls for state Rep. Krystle Matthews to withdraw just two months ahead of the general election came Thursday in reaction to leaked audio published by conservative activist group Project Veritas of Matthews speaking to one of its members, without her knowledge.

Sitting in a restaurant, Matthews, who is Black, is heard saying that she represents a “mostly white” district, adding, of white voters: “I keep them right here — like under my thumbs. … Otherwise, they get out of control — like kids.”

In a statement, Matthews acknowledged her voice on the recording, calling Project Veritas a “satirical MAGA Powered news outlet.”

The compilation also features more of Matthews’ conversation, parts of which were previously published by Project Veritas, in which she spoke to an inmate about funding her campaign with “dope boy money” and having Democrats run as Republicans, saying “secret sleepers” represent “the only way you’re gonna change the dynamics in South Carolina.”

At the time of the earlier release, ahead of South Carolina’s June primary runoff, Matthews confirmed to The Associated Press that it was her voice on the tape but said the edited audio of a “tongue-in-cheek” exchange didn’t reflect the full picture.

Matthews won the runoff to face Scott, who is seeking what he’s said will be his final Senate term and is among South Carolina’s most popular politicians. The Black Republican is widely expected to win the general election in South Carolina, where no Democrat has won a statewide race in more than 15 years.

On Thursday, Democrats including gubernatorial nominee Joe Cunningham said he concurred with state Rep. Justin Bamberg, who in an op-ed published online called Matthews “toxic.”

“If any of our white counterparts had said the same thing with regards to blacks, the minority community, including myself, would be up in arms calling for that member’s immediate resignation,” Bamberg added.

In a statement provided to AP, Cunningham said that “there is absolutely no place in our political discourse” for Matthews’ comments, adding that “the Democratic Party cannot and should not tolerate such behavior from our elected officials and candidates.”

State Sen. Brad Hutto, Democrats’ leader in that chamber — who was also his party’s nominee to challenge U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham in 2014 — echoed Cunningham’s comments about Matthews’ Senate bid, telling AP, “When candidates of either party start making irresponsible statements, beyond what party they’re from, they need to reevaluate their candidacy, and that’s what needs to happen here.”

One of the fellow Democrats Matthews defeated, Catherine Fleming Bruce, told AP she agreed with the calls for Matthews to step aside, saying the nominee “has made it impossible for her to be that standard bearer, representing our state’s diverse population.”

Trav Robertson, chairman of the state’s Democrats, emphasized on Thursday that Matthews didn’t represent the party’s perspective but stopped short of urging her to quit her campaign, which he said was “becoming a distraction to other Democrats on the ballot.”

“If I were advising her campaign, I would focus on her getting reelected to the (state) House of Representatives,” Robertson told AP.

Were Matthews to suspend her campaign, her name would likely still remain on ballots, which party officials said were already being produced for overseas voters. With no third-party candidate in the race, Scott’s name is the only other that would appear.

“Regardless of race, I love everyone,” Matthews said in her statement. “One thing you can learn from Project Veritas’s first audio attack on me, is obviously I have no biases toward a certain ethnic group.”

___

James Pollard contributed to this report.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at https://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Debating over debates: Campaign tradition faces skepticism

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Under pressure from his Republican rival, Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman said this week he would participate in one debate before the November election. In Georgia, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker are still working through the details of what a debate might look like, though they appear to […]
ELECTIONS
WSAV News 3

GOP candidates in Georgia split over Trump’s election lies

ATLANTA (AP) — When asked about his decision to rebuff Donald Trump and certify Joe Biden’s narrow victory in his state, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says he has no option but to defend his actions. “We are all held accountable by the voters,” the Republican said as he seeks a second term, noting that he hears from […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

SC Senate rejects near-total abortion ban

(The Hill) — The South Carolina Senate failed to pass a ban on abortions earlier than six weeks into pregnancy on Thursday. The controversial bill was altered over two days of debate on the floor, moving it closer to the current South Carolina abortion ban that is tied up in court. “This is not where […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WSAV News 3

New poll shows Biden with six-point lead on Trump

(The Hill) — President Biden is leading former President Trump by 6 points in a hypothetical 2024 presidential match-up, new polling shows. In a Yahoo News-YouGov poll released Wednesday, 48% of registered voters said they’d cast their ballot for Biden “if the 2024 election were held today,” while 42% said they’d vote for Trump. Biden […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WSAV News 3

Georgia Southern beats Nebraska on the road, 45-42

LINCOLN, Neb. (WSAV) – The moment Timmy Bleekrode’s potential game-tying 52-yard kick sailed wide left for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the Georgia Southern Eagles officially accomplished something they hadn’t done in a decade: defeat a Power 5 team. Georgia Southern knocked off Nebraska in Lincoln, 45-42, for their first win over a major conference opponent since […]
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Hutto
Person
Justin Bamberg
Person
Tim Scott
WSAV News 3

What’s next for the Queens dogs?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There are two of many things that Queen Elizabeth will be known for, wearing crowns and loving corgis. In describing what it’s like to wear the Imperial State Crown, in a BBC television documentary Queen Elizabeth said, “Fortunately my father and I have but about the same sort of shaped head but once you put it on, it stays, I mean, it just remains itself.”
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Biden on GOP touting projects they didn’t back: ‘They ain’t got no shame’

(The Hill) — President Biden on Thursday slammed Republicans for what he called taking credit for legislation that they opposed during an appearance at the Democratic National Committee’s summer meeting. “They ain’t got no shame!” Biden said after impersonating some Republican lawmakers touting bills they voted against. “They don’t have any shame!” Biden discussed the […]
POTUS
WSAV News 3

Coroner IDs 4 killed after car hits train Saturday night in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The four people killed Saturday night when a car crashed into a train in downtown Florence have been identified. Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victims as Mitchell Carter II, 34; Jeneka Carter, 40; Antoine Hines, 46; and Ruby Taylor, 27. One person survived the crash, von Lutcken said. However, no […]
FLORENCE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Us Senate#Election State#The Democratic Party#Columbia#Project Veritas Of#Maga Powered#Republicans#The Associated Press
WSAV News 3

Why Barr is breaking from Trump — and the GOP — over Mar-a-Lago search

Former Attorney General William Barr has emerged as one of the most prominent conservatives to suggest former President Trump may be in serious legal jeopardy over his handling of sensitive materials, underscoring the growing divide between the former president and his onetime staunch ally. Barr has become a regular presence on Fox News over the […]
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WSAV News 3

How much does it cost to adopt a child?

(NerdWallet) – Bringing a child into your family is a big decision, emotionally and financially. The process can be long and cost anywhere from less than $1,000 to more than $50,000. Here’s a breakdown of the different ways you can grow your family through adoption — and how much you could expect to spend.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

51K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy