Pepper Pike, OH

Pregame primer: Fitch & Ursuline collide on Game of the Week

By Chad Krispinsky
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the most highly anticipated games of the 2022 high school football season will be played on Friday night, as Ursuline hosts Austintown Fitch in week four of the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

The live telecast begins Friday night at 7 p.m. on MyYTV. The game will also be streamed live at WKBN.com and on the WKBN mobile app.

It’s a rematch of last year’s epic shootout, which Ursuline won 48-47.

You can watch the Game of the Week:
Digital over the air at 33.2
Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108
Comcast Cable Channel 3
Direct TV Channel 15
MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Watch the video above to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff between the Falcons and Irish.

Ursuline has won five of the last seven head-to-head meetings in the series with Fitch.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

