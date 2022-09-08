Alzheimer's San Diego hosts grand opening of its new home during annual fundraising

The entrance and waiting area at the new office of Alzheimer's San Diego at Serra Mesa in San Diego. (Adriana Heldiz / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Alzheimer's San Diego has moved to a new home and to celebrate, the nonprofit held an ice cream social and grand opening Thursday during the annual San Diego Gives fundraising event.

After years of being at its former location, President and CEO Eugenia Welch said Alzheimer's San Diego needed to move when the building sold earlier this year.

Moving to the new space at 3635 Ruffin Road, Suite 300, in San Diego allowed the nonprofit to custom design the interior space to better suit its needs. Instead of cubicles, staff now have individual offices to help ensure privacy when holding sensitive, personal meetings with clients.

The new space also has a dedicated classroom and activity space, a conference room, a cozy living room-style space for family conferences and a library with books about dementia and other information for those diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and their family caregivers.

Although the new space is now open and offering some in-person activities and classes, staff continues to offer some virtual education and activities for those who prefer it.

"Some people really do like virtual, even during a more normal circumstance, so we have kept those things in our toolkit, so we are now mixing it up," Welch said.

A conference room in the new home of Alzheimer's San Diego. (Adriana Heldiz / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Thursday's grand opening took place during San Diego Gives, an annual event to raise money for local nonprofits through individual campaigns as well as a larger group fundraiser that benefits all participating nonprofits.

Director of Development Michelle Van Hoff said Alzheimer's San Diego's goal for this year's San Diego Gives was to raise at least $15,000, but as of Thursday afternoon, they had received $23,035 from 98 donors. As a whole, San Diego Gives had raised more than $875,000 to benefit this year's 327 participating nonprofits.

Van Hoff said the money will be used to support Alzheimer's San Diego's educational and support programs for caregivers and people living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Those programs include classes in both English and Spanish, support groups, movement activities, respite care and counseling service, all of which are free for clients.

"Our families that I interact with that give, they've used our counseling services or worked with our clinical care coaches, attended an education class or social activities," Van Hoff said. "I think they just see the impact in what we do, and because everything is free, they know they want to give back."

For more information about Alzheimer’s San Diego, visit alzsd.org , call (858) 492-4400 or email info@alzsd.org.

Updates :

10:42 a.m. Sept. 10, 2022 : This story was updated to include Alzheimer’s San Diego’s new address.



This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .