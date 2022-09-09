ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

9/11 grand stair challenge in Hot Springs to honor the fallen heroes and victims

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Challenge Dakota turned up the heat in Hot Springs with an early morning tribute to the heroes and victims of the September 11 attacks 21 years ago. The 9th annual Grand Staircase Challenge was held to honor the heroes and victims of the attack on the World Trade Center. Along with families sharing knowledge of the tragic event with the younger generations. Many felt that passing the memory of this event would help prevent another tragedy like this from happening again.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
KEVN

Meet Wiley, a paws-itvely good boy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Meet Wiley, a medium dog, with a big heart. Wiley is an eight-year-old Australian Shepard and American Blue Heeler mix and loves to be outside, but just like old men, he loves peace and quiet. For a handsome gentleman, he is quite active and loves to fetch and go on walks. For a limited time at the Humane Society of the Black Hills, Wiley’s adoption fee is $50.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Hill City hosts 23rd annual quilt show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While Mother Nature takes her time changing colors for the fall, Hill City hosted their own version of fall with a warm color quilt show. The quilt show is a collaboration between the Hill City Arts Council and the Heart of the Hills Quilters Guild. This year the show grew to over 300 different quilts with something for everyone.
HILL CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City gets its first Indigenous school

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While the state stalled on a Native American immersion school, community leaders step up and start the Oceti Sakowin Community Academy in Rapid City. OSCA is a school grounded in language, culture, thought, and philosophy of the Oceti Sakowin community. NISN education member and lead designer Mary Bowman started the Oceti Sakowin Community academy with the help of NDN Collective and Naca Inspired Schools Network.
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Obituaries
Rapid City, SD
Government
KEVN

Spearfish sees an uptick in illegal garbage dumping

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Spearfish’s public safety department has received an uptick in complaints about illegal garbage dumping. This means people are throwing their trash away in private, commercial, or residential dumpsters that are not intended for public use. Officials say they’ve seen an increase in city trash...
SPEARFISH, SD
KEVN

‘77 Beds for 77 Sleepy heads

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -In celebration of their 45th class reunion the Rapid City Central High School class of ‘77 decided to show some love to the community that helped give them an education. In the spirit of giving the class of ‘77 completed a community project today. The goal of the project was to build and outfit 77 twin beds that would be donated to children in the community.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

‘Suspected’ human remains found after Belle Fourche house fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several law enforcement agencies are investigating circumstances around suspected human remains found after a house fire in Belle Fourche Sunday. The fire was about 5:30 a.m., at 19145 Canyon Lane. South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation agents were asked by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visit Rapid City#The Journey Museum
KIMT

Dodge Co. man found deceased at bottom of cliff in South Dakota

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - A 24-year-old Mantorville man's body was found at the bottom of a cliff in South Dakota. Alex Verburg has been identified as the person whose body was found after a report from the Rapid City Police Department regarding a missing person. "The ensuing investigation led local...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

St. Thomas More moves to 3-0 with blowout win

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite losing their starting quarterback to injury in their first game, the St. Thomas More football team continues to win, lighting up the scoreboard in their victory over Belle Fourche. Meanwhile, the Sturgis Scoopers came away with their second win of the season in their home opener at Woodle Field. Ben Burns has those highlights and more.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
KEVN

An Unseasonably Warm Start to the Week (Hazy, Too!)

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Unseasonably warm and hazy weather is expected early this week as the high pressure ridge rebuilds over the area. Highs will be 10 or more degrees above normal through Wednesday. There will also be extensive smoke from western wildfires the next couple of days. A...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Name released in Pennington County fatal crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Paul Smith, 72 of Zumbrota, Minn., has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash north of Hill City on Sept.3. According to a police report, Smith was killed when his 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail on U.S. Highway 385.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
custercountychronicle.com

Area crime is out of control

If you listened or read the news out of Rapid City the last few weeks, you would think the northside of town has transformed into the South Side of Chicago. OK, maybe it’s not that bad, but with repeated murders and shootings over the course of just a few days, it is clear that crime seems to be on the rise in Rapid City—or at least in certain parts of the town.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Very nice weather to end the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are going to be mostly clear for the next couple of days. Highs tomorrow will be warmer with most of our area peaking in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Temperatures will be even warmer for Monday with upper 80s expected. Our next chance of rain won’t be until Wednesday. We will also see more rain chances for Thursday and potentially Friday as well.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Missing Minnesota man found dead at Stratobowl

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. — A Minnesota man reported missing Tuesday evening has been found dead at the Stratobowl off of Highway 16 south of Rapid City. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Alex Verburg of Mantorville, Minnesota, was reported missing around 8 p.m. Tuesday night after not being seen or heard from for several days.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City woman arrested following four-car crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 35-year-old Rapid Cityy woman is arrested following a downtown crash about 7:30 Wednesday night. Clevia Womack is charged with sixth offense driving under the influence, failure to obey a traffic signal and reckless driving. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department,...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Three Rapid City suspects arrested for burglary and drugs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police arrested three suspects reportedly involved in a storage unit burglary in Box Elder. Joey Comes, 49; Esmerelda Stands, 40; and Joshawa Vlcek, 38; were arrested in a house on Sheridan Heights Drive after the police found a suspicious vehicle with flatbed trailer parked outside the home.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy