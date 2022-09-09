Read full article on original website
KEVN
9/11 grand stair challenge in Hot Springs to honor the fallen heroes and victims
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Challenge Dakota turned up the heat in Hot Springs with an early morning tribute to the heroes and victims of the September 11 attacks 21 years ago. The 9th annual Grand Staircase Challenge was held to honor the heroes and victims of the attack on the World Trade Center. Along with families sharing knowledge of the tragic event with the younger generations. Many felt that passing the memory of this event would help prevent another tragedy like this from happening again.
KEVN
Meet Wiley, a paws-itvely good boy
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Meet Wiley, a medium dog, with a big heart. Wiley is an eight-year-old Australian Shepard and American Blue Heeler mix and loves to be outside, but just like old men, he loves peace and quiet. For a handsome gentleman, he is quite active and loves to fetch and go on walks. For a limited time at the Humane Society of the Black Hills, Wiley’s adoption fee is $50.
KEVN
Hill City hosts 23rd annual quilt show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While Mother Nature takes her time changing colors for the fall, Hill City hosted their own version of fall with a warm color quilt show. The quilt show is a collaboration between the Hill City Arts Council and the Heart of the Hills Quilters Guild. This year the show grew to over 300 different quilts with something for everyone.
KEVN
Rapid City gets its first Indigenous school
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While the state stalled on a Native American immersion school, community leaders step up and start the Oceti Sakowin Community Academy in Rapid City. OSCA is a school grounded in language, culture, thought, and philosophy of the Oceti Sakowin community. NISN education member and lead designer Mary Bowman started the Oceti Sakowin Community academy with the help of NDN Collective and Naca Inspired Schools Network.
KEVN
Spearfish sees an uptick in illegal garbage dumping
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Spearfish’s public safety department has received an uptick in complaints about illegal garbage dumping. This means people are throwing their trash away in private, commercial, or residential dumpsters that are not intended for public use. Officials say they’ve seen an increase in city trash...
newscenter1.tv
Julie Schmitz Jensen, longtime president & CEO of Visit Rapid City, has died
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Julie Schmitz Jensen, the longtime president and CEO of Visit Rapid City, has died. The Rapid City Journal reports that she passed away on Monday, with the cause of death not yet disclosed. Jensen led Visit Rapid City until she stepped down last October. Her...
KEVN
‘77 Beds for 77 Sleepy heads
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -In celebration of their 45th class reunion the Rapid City Central High School class of ‘77 decided to show some love to the community that helped give them an education. In the spirit of giving the class of ‘77 completed a community project today. The goal of the project was to build and outfit 77 twin beds that would be donated to children in the community.
KEVN
‘Suspected’ human remains found after Belle Fourche house fire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several law enforcement agencies are investigating circumstances around suspected human remains found after a house fire in Belle Fourche Sunday. The fire was about 5:30 a.m., at 19145 Canyon Lane. South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation agents were asked by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office...
KIMT
Dodge Co. man found deceased at bottom of cliff in South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - A 24-year-old Mantorville man's body was found at the bottom of a cliff in South Dakota. Alex Verburg has been identified as the person whose body was found after a report from the Rapid City Police Department regarding a missing person. "The ensuing investigation led local...
KEVN
St. Thomas More moves to 3-0 with blowout win
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite losing their starting quarterback to injury in their first game, the St. Thomas More football team continues to win, lighting up the scoreboard in their victory over Belle Fourche. Meanwhile, the Sturgis Scoopers came away with their second win of the season in their home opener at Woodle Field. Ben Burns has those highlights and more.
KEVN
An Unseasonably Warm Start to the Week (Hazy, Too!)
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Unseasonably warm and hazy weather is expected early this week as the high pressure ridge rebuilds over the area. Highs will be 10 or more degrees above normal through Wednesday. There will also be extensive smoke from western wildfires the next couple of days. A...
KEVN
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Paul Smith, 72 of Zumbrota, Minn., has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash north of Hill City on Sept.3. According to a police report, Smith was killed when his 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail on U.S. Highway 385.
custercountychronicle.com
Area crime is out of control
If you listened or read the news out of Rapid City the last few weeks, you would think the northside of town has transformed into the South Side of Chicago. OK, maybe it’s not that bad, but with repeated murders and shootings over the course of just a few days, it is clear that crime seems to be on the rise in Rapid City—or at least in certain parts of the town.
KEVN
Very nice weather to end the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are going to be mostly clear for the next couple of days. Highs tomorrow will be warmer with most of our area peaking in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Temperatures will be even warmer for Monday with upper 80s expected. Our next chance of rain won’t be until Wednesday. We will also see more rain chances for Thursday and potentially Friday as well.
newscenter1.tv
Missing Minnesota man found dead at Stratobowl
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. — A Minnesota man reported missing Tuesday evening has been found dead at the Stratobowl off of Highway 16 south of Rapid City. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Alex Verburg of Mantorville, Minnesota, was reported missing around 8 p.m. Tuesday night after not being seen or heard from for several days.
newscenter1.tv
Check out the 12th annual Stratobowl hot air balloon launch this weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. — For the last 12 years, it has been a tradition for hot air balloon pilots to gather in the Stratobowl for a three-day flight event. This year, the event takes place on September 9 -11 and is hosted by Black Hills Balloons. The flight started...
kotatv.com
Rapid City woman arrested following four-car crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 35-year-old Rapid Cityy woman is arrested following a downtown crash about 7:30 Wednesday night. Clevia Womack is charged with sixth offense driving under the influence, failure to obey a traffic signal and reckless driving. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department,...
kotatv.com
Three Rapid City suspects arrested for burglary and drugs
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police arrested three suspects reportedly involved in a storage unit burglary in Box Elder. Joey Comes, 49; Esmerelda Stands, 40; and Joshawa Vlcek, 38; were arrested in a house on Sheridan Heights Drive after the police found a suspicious vehicle with flatbed trailer parked outside the home.
