The Bijou Star Files: Tyrese Is Hiring Ben Crump!?

By BridgetEE
93.1 WZAK
 4 days ago
Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 8, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

TYRESE I NEED A NEW JUDGE FOR MY DIVORCE …First One Was Outta Line!!!

Tyrese is fuming over his divorce case — where he was ordered to keep paying $10k/month in child support — and wants a new judge to weigh in, claiming the old robe had it out for him. The actor filed new legal docs this week,

ARIES SPEARS BREAKS SILENCE ON MOLESTATION LAWSUIT WITH TIFFANY HADDISH ‘We Won’t Be Shaken Down’

Aries Spears is speaking out for the first time publicly after he and Tiffany Haddish were sued for grooming and molesting two children during an old skit they performed … calling the whole thing a shakedown.

REDMAN I’M A LICENSED SKYDIVER !!!Getting So High I Can Touch The Sky…

Redman is super proud to announce he’s now a licensed skydiver — revealing he crammed hard to pass his written exam and now has 27 jumps under his belt.

Eminem on His Near-Fatal Overdose: ‘It Took a Long Time for My Brain to Start Working Again’

Eminem is shedding more light on his past struggles with substance abuse.

Kim Kardashian Launching New True Crime Podcast

Kim Kardashian is finding another industry to tap into, podcasting. The reality star has big plans for the year ahead. Read More

Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s Reality Star Tim Norman Blames Murder-For-Hire Arrest On Corrupt Cops

Former reality tv star, Tim Norman is set to appear in federal court in St. Louis on Wednesday (Sept. 7) for the start of his murder trial as the alleged mastermind behind a murder-for-hire plot against his nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr.

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

