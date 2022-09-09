ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Waverly Shuts-Out Owego at Home, Secures 2nd Straight Win

The Owego Free Academy Indians welcomed the Waverly Wolverines to Christy J. Valvo Stadium on Friday night. After receiving the ball to start the game, the Wolverines made quick work scoring on a deep passing touchdown from Joey Tomasso, and going up 21-0 by early in the 2nd quarter. Waverly...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Schuyler Storm roll past Harpursville

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler Storm are off to a 2-0 start on the High School gridiron. The Storm led 40-0 at halftime and rolled past Harpursville on the road 40-6 on Saturday to move to 2-0 this season. Daniel Lewis went 5/10 for 96 yards passing and three touchdowns for the Storm. Ryan […]
HARPURSVILLE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: September 12, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, an aviator landed his airplane at Otsiningo Park on Saturday and spent the weekend taking passengers up on flights over the city. Common Council is now considering an ordinance that would forbid airplanes from flying...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Speedway Digest

Connor Mosack Goes Back-to-Back at Watkins Glen, Gets First Race Win of 2022 From Pole

It was a moment one year in the making for Connor Mosack, who won his first race of 2022 at Watkins Glen International. Mosack earned the first victory of his Trans Am career in last year’s second all-class doubleheader event at The Glen. With three second-place finishes and four podiums in the last year, Mosack has been fighting to reclaim the top spot on the podium ever since. After winning the pole in yesterday’s qualifying session, Mosack battled back and forth with Thomas Merrill throughout the event, making his final pass for the lead with less than five laps to go to win the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s Franklin Road Apparel Classic in front of a record crowd.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Holds Annual Wreath Laying Ceremony

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham joined members of the Binghamton Fire Department to remember the victims of 9-11. In an annual ceremony, Kraham and the department's chief laid a wreath by the city's 9-11 memorial. The city's memorial contains a steel beam from one of the downed towers. The ceremony took...
BINGHAMTON, NY
14850.com

An Ithaca College sophomore has died in an early morning crash, school says

An Ithaca College sophomore has died in “an automobile accident in Ithaca early Saturday morning,” according to a statement from the college on Saturday afternoon. The college identified Shea Colbert as the student who died. “A sophomore in the School of Business, Shea was a graduate of Bridgewater-Raritan...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Penn Yan

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York Lottery announced on Sunday that two third prize lottery tickets for the Sept. 10 Powerball drawing were purchased in New York State. Both tickets are worth $50,000 with one being purchased in Penn Yan and the other in Queens. The prize-winning ticket in Penn Yan was purchased […]
PENN YAN, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Car Seat Inspection Event Scheduled

There will be a child safety seat inspection event this Thursday in Binghamton. The event will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the PAL Family Resource Center at 457 State Street in Binghamton. Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be available to inspect the seats. Parents and guardians...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM

Wildfire Smoke in Atmosphere above Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Have you noticed a haze in the sky today? This is from smoke from wildfires in Canada and the Western United States making its way to us in the upper atmosphere. The smoke will not have any harmful impacts to us in the Twin Tiers besides general...
ELMIRA, NY
Syracuse.com

Two window washers trapped 85 feet up at Crouse Hospital after lift tipped over

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse firefighters rescued two window washers that became trapped 85 feet in the air Saturday, fire officials said. Around 1:39 p.m., Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received reports that a boom lift holding two window washers working outside Crouse Hospital tipped over and crashed into the seventh floor of the building, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
SYRACUSE, NY

