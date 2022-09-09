Read full article on original website
The UFC finally released the UFC 279 backstage brawl footage and it’s madness (Video)
We finally have some footage of the backstage altercation that led to the cancelation of the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference, featuring Khamzat Chimaev, Kevin Holland and Nate Diaz. Just a few hours ago before a completely shaken-up UFC 279 card kicks off in Las Vegas, the UFC has given...
MMAmania.com
Dana White blames Tony Ferguson’s corner for UFC 279 loss to Nate Diaz: ‘They said take him down’
UFC 279 went down last night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a drastically modified pay-per-view (PPV) main card, leading to Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson scrapping it out in the main event. That fight went four hard rounds, with Diaz tapping Ferguson with a slick guillotine choke just as the clock hit 2:09 remaining (nice!).
Pros react after Nate Diaz taps out Tony Ferguson at UFC 279
Tonight’s UFC 279 event was headlined by a welterweight matchup between fan favorites Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson. Diaz (21-13 MMA) was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in tonight’s event headliner. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed the welterweight limit of 171lbs, the promotion decided to switch things up and have ‘The Stockton Slugger’ take on ‘El Cucuy’ instead.
MMAmania.com
Tony Ferguson admits to ‘sandbagging’ his last few fights: ‘My wife called me out’
Tony Ferguson stepped in at the last minute to fight Nate Diaz at UFC 279 after Khamzat Chimaev weighed in so heavy their original main event couldn’t go forward. That’s after Ferguson stepped in late to fight Li Jingliang on UFC 279’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card when the event needed some extra star power.
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor responds to Nate Diaz’s post-fight criticism of boxing career: ‘You’re nothing without me’
Nate Diaz took a shot at Conor McGregor on Saturday and it didn’t take long for “Notorious” to respond. Following a submission win over Tony Ferguson in the UFC 279 main event, Diaz used his in-cage interview time to discuss his future plans after fighting out his current contract, which involve branching out into other combat sports and potentially returning to the UFC someday.
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz ‘lost count’ of how much more UFC paid him to stay on UFC 279 after Khamzat Chimaev debacle
After a disastrous weigh-in that saw Khamzat Chimaev come in more than seven pounds heavy for his Welterweight main event against Nate Diaz, UFC was forced to throw the majority of UFC 279’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card matchmaking in the trash. In the end, three fights were shifted around to make an almost new card: Nate Diaz fought Tony Ferguson, who was supposed to fight Li Jingliang. Meanwhile, Jingliang fought Daniel Rodriguez, who was supposed to fight Kevin Holland. And Kevin Holland fought Khamzat Chimaev.
Jake Paul challenges Dana White to $5 million bet ahead of Anderson Silva fight: “You didn’t think I’d take this fight”
Jake Paul is hoping to make a bet with Dana White. On October 29, Paul is set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view against Anderson Silva. It’s a big step-up in competition and one that White didn’t think Paul would take, so with that, Paul is hoping to make a $5 million bet with White on the outcome of the scrap.
Watch the backstage brawl, weigh-in disaster go down on UFC 279 Embedded (Video)
Watch the backstage brawl and weigh-in disaster. Fans are getting a behind-the-scenes look at what happened at the UFC 279 backstage brawl and at the UFC 279 weigh-ins which forced an entire card upside-down. On UFC Embedded episode 5, we have a lot of questions answered in regard to the...
Dana White shares his take on what made Nate Diaz a UFC star: “His whole anti-the company, anti-everything.”
Dana White and UFC lightweight/welterweight, Nate Diaz, have had a rocky history to say the least. Diaz (20-13 MMA) will face Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279 tonight, in what serves as the final fight of his existing contract. Diaz, who is most famously known for upsetting...
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz bashes ‘little leaguer’ Khamzat Chimaev for UFC 279 fallout, promises to fight him outside of the cage
Nate Diaz may have seen his main event matchup with Khamzat Chimaev go up in flames for UFC 279, but the Stockton native is still counting on a fight with Chimaev outside of the cage. Diaz was expected to fight Khamzat in the headliner before “Borz” badly missed weight Friday morning and was forced out of the matchup. UFC officials pulled off a last-second audible and somehow kept the card in tact, resulting in Diaz now taking on Tony Ferguson in the main event.
BoxingNews24.com
Gennadiy Golovkin says Canelo Alvarez is “out of touch with reality”
By Sean Jones: Gennadiy Golovkin believes Canelo Alvarez is out of touch with reality with the way he raised his hands in what he thought was a victory in his last fight against Dmitry Bivol last May. Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) will be challenging Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) for his...
Boxing Scene
Golovkin: Canelo Saying He Lost A Couple Rounds To Bivol Shows He Has Lost Touch With Reality
Gennadiy Golovkin wasn’t surprised when Dmitry Bivol beat Canelo Alvarez four months ago. Based on what Alvarez’s rival knew about both boxers, Golovkin expected Alvarez to have difficulty dealing with Bivol’s movement and skills. The intelligent, taller Bivol has been a light heavyweight throughout his seven-year pro career, which Golovkin viewed as another advantage for the unbeaten WBA 175-pound champion. What befuddled Golovkin was Alvarez’s assessment of how their 12-round, 175-pound championship match was scored May 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where Golovkin and Alvarez will finally fight a third time Saturday night.
PWMania
Former WWE Personality Says Vince McMahon Advised Him to Be More “Hispanic”
Former WWE personality Ricardo Rodriguez recently spoke with Cheap Heat Productions podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Rodriguez talked about being Alberto Del Rio’s personal ring announcer. Rodriguez said the following in regards to any advice he received from Vince McMahon:. “The only...
WWE・
Yardbarker
Conor McGregor’s coach and fighter Johnny Walker booted out of T-Mobile Arena after UFC 279 win
Conor McGregor’s coach and fighter Johnny Walker were booted out of the T-Mobile Arena by the UFC last night. Walker, coached by John Kavanagh, who also trains former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor, opened last night’s UFC 279 card with a rear-naked choke submission victory over Ion Cuțelaba.
