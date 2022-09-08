On Saturday, the Amherst Junior High School cross country team traveled to the Tiffin Cross Country Carnival – one of the biggest meets in the United States! The boys had a great showing with many best times. Jaxon Perez improved his time by 18 seconds to finish 10th in the extremely competitive race. Landon Boone, Zane Rhoads, Nicholas Lauer, and Alex Rivera also scored, helping the Comets to a 10th-place finish out of 20 teams. In the open race, Cale Miller improved by 50 seconds to place 48th of 263 runners, and Eli Bonilla improved by a minute.

