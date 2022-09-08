Read full article on original website
Boys Junior Varsity Soccer ties Valley Forge 0 – 0
The Amherst Steele JV soccer squad took on a scrappy Valley Forge team on Saturday, battling to a 0-0 tie. Defense ruled the day, as David Lewis, Jacob Jesko, Mort Wilson, and Cohen McGee had tremendous games. Casey Giancaterino turned away five shots to preserve the shutout. The Comets are now 2-2-2 on the season and take on Lakewood under the lights at the AJH Soccer Complex on Monday at 7 p.m. Come out and support!
Amherst Junior High Competes at Tiffin Cross Country Carnival
On Saturday, the Amherst Junior High School cross country team traveled to the Tiffin Cross Country Carnival – one of the biggest meets in the United States! The boys had a great showing with many best times. Jaxon Perez improved his time by 18 seconds to finish 10th in the extremely competitive race. Landon Boone, Zane Rhoads, Nicholas Lauer, and Alex Rivera also scored, helping the Comets to a 10th-place finish out of 20 teams. In the open race, Cale Miller improved by 50 seconds to place 48th of 263 runners, and Eli Bonilla improved by a minute.
