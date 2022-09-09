ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh URA announces new businesses helped, including cafe, event planning company, smoothie bar

By Julia Felton
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JGhBm_0hnwETsQ00

The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh on Thursday announced that its first URA Ventures Pilot has closed on its first batch of Main Street investments, including a cafe, an event planning company and a pressed juice and smoothie bar.

The program, which the URA announced in March, aims to encourage minority entrepreneurship through financial assistance for such businesses.

“The Venture Pilot is the type of program we need to address the inequities in the business community when it comes to access to capital for MWBE companies,” Mayor Ed Gainey said, referring to minority and women-owned business enterprises.

URA Ventures is an early-stage, diversity-focused fund that seeks to invest in businesses owned by minorities or women in the city.

The program aims to make strategic investments in those business, accelerating access and availability of capital to historically disadvantaged small businesses. The program, URA officials said, hopes to create quality jobs and spur economic growth.

Main Street Ventures, part of the URA Ventures Pilot program, provides revenue-based investment in the startup and growth of local small business that serve Pittsburgh neighborhoods.

“These businesses and what they are doing for their communities align with the mission of the Ventures program as well as the URA’s work,” URA Deputy Executive Director Susheela Nemani-Stanger said. “We are looking forward to helping these passionate and creative entrepreneurs advance their companies.”

The new businesses in this group include Hazelwood Cafe, Blanket & Board and Live Fresh Pressed Juice + Smoothie Bar.

• Hazelwood Cafe, located on Second Avenue, is a coffee shop specializing in African coffee and its history.

• Blanket & Board is an event planning company that offers pop-up, luxury picnics throughout the city. Their services include charcuterie boxes, picnic setups and catering for private events.

• With locations in Homestead and Northside, Live Fresh Cold Pressed Juice + Smoothie Bar serves all natural cold press juices, fresh fruit smoothies and acai and smoothie bowls.

“I’m excited to see the Ventures program moving forward,” said R. Daniel Lavelle, vice chair of the URA board and a Pittsburgh City Council member. “The program is designed to provide numerous benefits including wealth building and economic stability opportunities in communities where it is needed the most, particularly in Avenues of Hope corridors.”

The URA received more than 100 applications for the program, according to Chief Strategy Officer Tom Link.

Lavelle said that the demand for the program highlighted “the fact that there’s clearly a need here.” He urged those in the private sector and banking and philanthropic organizations to partner with the URA to expand the initiative.

Link estimated the program will be able to support about 25 to 30 businesses.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Lavelle, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Tribune-Review

Public art installation to add vibrancy, joy to Aspinwall

A public mural in Aspinwall will tout the best of the borough and is expected to spur similar art projects to boost pride and aesthetics. Spearheaded by the advocacy group, Aspinwall Neighbors, the mural is being painted on the Field Avenue playground pavilion through a series of weekly workshops that are all hands on-deck.
ASPINWALL, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer

The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ura#Pittsburgh City Council#City Planning#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Main Street Ventures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Tribune-Review

Lamp Theatre wall to depict Irwin's landmarks, history

The outside of The Lamp Theatre in Irwin will be adorned with scenes and landmarks of the town’s past and present this fall, encapsulated in eight shadow boxes that will be installed along a new exterior wall. “We’ve been pretty jazzed about this,” said John Gdula, president of The...
IRWIN, PA
Tribune-Review

Norwin student to be recognized at New York City Down syndrome event

A Norwin High School junior will be recognized in New York City’s Times Square on Sept. 17 as part of an event to kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October. A photo of Eli Passarelli, 17, of North Huntingdon, will be flashed onto a giant screen for about six seconds during an hourlong montage of about 500 photos of children, teens and adults from all states, showing the many faces of those with Down syndrome, said Michelle Sagan, a spokeswoman for the National Down Syndrome Society.
Tribune-Review

Out & About: Westmoreland Historical Society toasts houses of worship tour

Westmoreland Historical Society traditionally hosts an annual house tour, featuring notable Greensburg-area residences. This year’s tour, scheduled for Sept. 17, features a different sort of dwelling — five historic houses of worship along Main Street in Greensburg. Organizers decided it was too soon, post-pandemic, to ask homeowners to open their doors to large groups of people.
GREENSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Irwin church to celebrate 150th anniversary; founded by Swedish immigrants

A Lutheran church in Irwin founded by Swedish immigrants 150 years ago will celebrate its landmark anniversary Sunday morning with a special service. Immanuel Lutheran Church, at 612 Chestnut St., will celebrate the anniversary at its 11:15 a.m. service with Bishop Kurt F. Kusserow of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. Refreshments will be served before the service.
IRWIN, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
13K+
Followers
588
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy