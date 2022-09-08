Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Burgers in OhioIsla ChiuRichfield, OH
Barrio Tacos set to open Tuesday, first sit-down location at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Hot Chicken Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022Joe MertensOhio State
Related
amherststeelecomets.com
Boys Varsity Soccer beats Valley Forge 2 – 0
The Amherst Steele varsity soccer team went up against Valley Forge and knocked them off 2-0 in non-conference action on Saturday. Blake Kubasak gave the Comets the lead with a brilliant goal off a Sean McQuate assist midway through the first half. Though Amherst attacked the Valley Forge net at will, they couldn’t find the net and headed into the half up by one. The Comets struck early in the second half when Vananthony Trunzo split the defense with an amazing through ball, leading to another Kubasak goal. The Comet defense, led by Tony Mercado, Miles Gerard, Andrew Cvetkovic, and Tristan Harrell did the rest. Jonathan Janosik turned away six shots to preserve the shutout. Amherst improves to 3-3-1 with the win. The Comets take on Berea-Midpark on Wednesday in an SWC battle.
amherststeelecomets.com
Amherst Junior High Competes at Tiffin Cross Country Carnival
On Saturday, the Amherst Junior High School cross country team traveled to the Tiffin Cross Country Carnival – one of the biggest meets in the United States! The boys had a great showing with many best times. Jaxon Perez improved his time by 18 seconds to finish 10th in the extremely competitive race. Landon Boone, Zane Rhoads, Nicholas Lauer, and Alex Rivera also scored, helping the Comets to a 10th-place finish out of 20 teams. In the open race, Cale Miller improved by 50 seconds to place 48th of 263 runners, and Eli Bonilla improved by a minute.
amherststeelecomets.com
Girls Varsity Cross Country finishes 7th place at Stars, Stripes, & Lights Invitational
The girls cross country team placed 7th out of 20 teams in the Stars, Stripes, and Lights Invitational at Seneca East High School. The race featured 6 state ranked teams. Aurora Wilson’s 23rd place lead the Lady Comets, with Nora Dorkow (37th), Sophia Pecora (42nd), Winter Carrell (51st), Alaina Alflen (58th), Catherine Turner (76th), and Hailey Counts (101st) all finishing as varsity for the Comets at Seneca East. Audrey Ilcisko finished 154th, followed by Victoria Ruiz (169th), Taylor Traband (173rd), Natalie Raesler (175th), Carson Timko (192nd), Mia DelMonico (197th), and Olivia Huston (198th).
amherststeelecomets.com
Boys Varsity Cross Country Team Competes at Wooster Invitational
The Steele Boys Cross Country Team had a strong showing at the Wooster Invitational on September 10th, 2022. The Varsity team placed 13th out of 25 teams. Leading the way for the varsity runners was Junior Ty Perez, who placed 22nd out of 229 runners. He crossed the line with a time of 16:15.9, which is a season best time. Following Ty was fellow Junior Luke Bowlsby. Luke placed 39th with a time of 16:52.1. Sophomore Ben Susi had an incredible race to place third on the team for the Comets and 84th overall. His time was 17:35.0. Up next was Junior Henry Isaacs, with a 101st place finish and a time of 17:50.1. The fifth runner for the Comets was Sophomore Jake Michalak with a 127th place finish and a time of 18:06.9. Sophomore Mort Wilson was close behind with a 139th place finish and a time of 18:20.1. Freshman Asa Nicely was next with a 156th place finish and a time of 18:43.2. Freshman Matthew Walker was next with a 178th place finish and a time of 19:19.1. Rounding out the varsity athletes was Senior Adam Mausser(184th, 19:38.0) and Junior Joseph Miller(203rd, 21:00.0).
Comments / 0