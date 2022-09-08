The Steele Boys Cross Country Team had a strong showing at the Wooster Invitational on September 10th, 2022. The Varsity team placed 13th out of 25 teams. Leading the way for the varsity runners was Junior Ty Perez, who placed 22nd out of 229 runners. He crossed the line with a time of 16:15.9, which is a season best time. Following Ty was fellow Junior Luke Bowlsby. Luke placed 39th with a time of 16:52.1. Sophomore Ben Susi had an incredible race to place third on the team for the Comets and 84th overall. His time was 17:35.0. Up next was Junior Henry Isaacs, with a 101st place finish and a time of 17:50.1. The fifth runner for the Comets was Sophomore Jake Michalak with a 127th place finish and a time of 18:06.9. Sophomore Mort Wilson was close behind with a 139th place finish and a time of 18:20.1. Freshman Asa Nicely was next with a 156th place finish and a time of 18:43.2. Freshman Matthew Walker was next with a 178th place finish and a time of 19:19.1. Rounding out the varsity athletes was Senior Adam Mausser(184th, 19:38.0) and Junior Joseph Miller(203rd, 21:00.0).

WOOSTER, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO