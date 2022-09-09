ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming History: Sam Lightner Visits The Ghost Of Cattle Kate

As a side gig to my supposed-writing career, which is actually a side gig (it would seem) to my "climbing" career, I make videos for the Wyoming History Channel. To do so I write a script about some fascinating...
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, September 12, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Travis Harshbarger on the Boller-Mills Ranch northeast of Wright, Wyoming. Travis writes: "I like this photo because of the sun hitting the tops of the hills. You can almost smell the sagebrush in the...
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: “Wild” Horses, A Wyoming Fairy Tale

Every so often, the Bureau of Land Management gathers up "wild" horses from the western ranges and removes enough of them to prevent overgrazing of a finite rangeland resource. We'll get to the quotation marks surrounding the term "wild" shortly.
cowboystatedaily.com

Rabbit Disease Causing Unprecedented Golden Eagle Decline in Big Horn Basin

In the Big Horn Basin, golden eagles are the apex predator, and their primary prey is cottontail rabbits. But a deadly disease has decimated the rabbit population, which are a key food to many different predators — so any decline in their numbers will affect the entire ecosystem.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Gas Map: Sunday, September 11, 2022

Wyoming's average price per gallon of $3.82, is down 2 cents from our last report of $3.84 on Thursday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 1 cent from a week ago, and is up 29 cents per gallon from one year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Obituaries: Week of September 5 – 10, 2022

Here's a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of Sept. 5 – 10, 2022. To alert of an obituary, please email: Jen@CowboyStateDaily.com. Our condolences to family and...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Hageman wins the GOP Nomination for Wyoming U.S. House Representative.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - An energetic and excited crowd at the Republican Nominee Harriet Hageman’s watch party was ready for a win, and boy did Harriet Hageman deliver on Tuesday evening. With about a 30 percent lead over the incumbent U.S. House Representative Liz Cheney, the crowd...
cowboystatedaily.com

No More Squaw: Feds Remove “Squaw” Word From 100s Of Locations Including 41 In Wyoming

There were 19 different Squaw Creeks on federal lands in Wyoming until Thursday. Now there are none. The U.S. Department of Interior announced Thursday that it had assigned new names to 643 federal geographical locations nationwide and 41 on Wyoming federal lands that included the word "Squaw."
Elko Daily Free Press

Trona mine still going strong after 60 years

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. – Sisecam’s underground trona mine has been operating since 1962 and has many more years of mine life, while the plant on the surface continues to process the trona into soda ash for a demanding market. “There are two layers of trona under us, and...
GREEN RIVER, WY

