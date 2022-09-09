Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City man sentenced to ten years for drug trafficking, illegal possession of gun
A judge sentenced a Jefferson City man to ten years in federal prison without parole for drug trafficking and illegally possessing a firearm. Mark Allen Moots pleaded guilty on April 19, 2022, to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia man sentenced to almost 40 years for armed robbery & drug charge
A Sedalia man is sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison as a prior and persistent felony offender. It was last week when a Pettis County jury sentenced Freddie Thomas, 52, to a total of 35 years in prison for robbing a convenience store with a hatchet in January of 2020.
kjluradio.com
Pulaski County man charged after standoff with deputies at his home in Dixon
A Pulaski County man faces felony charges after an early morning standoff with deputies at his home. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in the 14000 block of Howard Lane, in Dixon, earlier this month, to investigate a disturbance. When they arrived, a man, later identified as Troy Smalenberg, barricaded himself inside the home. He was reported to be armed with a firearm. Deputies managed to safely remove everyone else from the home and began negotiations with Smalenberg.
kjluradio.com
Montgomery County man, woman arrested after drug bust in Bellflower
A Montgomery County man and woman face drug charges after deputies search a home in Bellflower. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant in the 400 block of South Walnut last Wednesday. They found methamphetamine, several marijuana plants, and drug paraphernalia. Franklin Lucas, 41, of Bellflower...
Sedalia Man Sentenced in Robbery At Casey’s
On the evening of January 15, 2020, an individual attempting to conceal his identity entered Casey’s General Store located at 716 West 16th Street. After making his way past a customer in the store he brandished a hand hatchet or small axe type instrument, eventually striking the cash register as he demanded the cash from the store. Officers with the Sedalia Police Department were able to promptly develop and contact a suspect located at his home. A search of the suspect’s home and subsequent canvas of the area by officers and detectives yielded multiple items of evidentiary value. Freddie M. Thomas, Jr., age 52, of Sedalia, was arrested and subsequently charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
kjluradio.com
Hallsville man who abandoned fatal overdose victim heads to trial in October
A new trial date is set for a Boone County man accused of abandoning his girlfriend after she fatally overdosed. Kenneth Jones, of Hallsville, was scheduled earlier this week for a jury trial to begin October 5. He’s charged with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
Sedalia Police Reports For September 12, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Monday morning, Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of East 13th Street for a reported incident that involved a possible explosive device. A female was identified during the incident that was found to have active warrants for her arrest from Pettis County. Ashley Brooke Schoenthal, 38, of Sedalia, was arrested for her Failure to Appear warrants on original charges of Operating a Motorcycle Without a License and Operating a Motor Vehicle on the Highway Without a License. Bond was set at $1500 cash or surety and $250 cash only.
939theeagle.com
Jefferson City man charged with six felonies after accidental shooting
A Jefferson City man is facing six felony charges after allegedly shooting himself in an incident over the weekend. ABC 17 reports prosecutors have charged Forrest Hoppe with attempted domestic assault, three counts of armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. On Sunday, Hoppe allegedly got into an argument with another victim, during which he pulled out a gun, dropped it, scuffled over it with the other person, then the gun went off and hit Hoppe’s thigh.
kjluradio.com
Supreme Court ruling leads to early release for man accused of Mack's Creek murder in 1991
A man serving life-without-parole for murdering a Camden County convenience store clerk 31 years ago is released from prison on a technicality. The Missouri Department of Corrections confirms Jess Rush, 47, was released on Thursday. He’s now in an undisclosed residential parole facility. Rush was sentenced to life without...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man charged with stabbing with injuries
A Jefferson City man is charged for a stabbing with injuries. Jonathan Stover, 30, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest. He’s been deemed a danger to the community and is being held without bond. He’s scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon. The Jefferson...
kjluradio.com
New details emerge in Greitens custody case
New details about the court ruling in the Greitens custody case are revealed. The case involving former Governor Eric Greitens and his ex-wife, Sheena, originated in Boone County. Boone County Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider issued a ruling in August, but sealed it from the public. In documents obtained by the Associated Press, the ruling said the case should be moved to Texas because that is where the couple’s two young sons spend most of their time and to better protect the boys from public scrutiny.
kwos.com
Cole County Judge rules on marijuana ballot issue
(AP) — A Mid – Missouri judge has ruled that voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana during the Nov. 8 election. Cole County Circuit Judge Cotton Walker on Friday tossed out a lawsuit that sought to remove the question from the ballot. Walker ruled that Joy Sweeney, the woman suing didn’t prove she’s a Missouri resident, which would have been required for her lawsuit to continue. Walker noted that he would have ruled against her claims even if she had proven her Missouri residency. Her attorneys argued that the ballot initiative was unconstitutionally broad. They also said the secretary of state’s office overstepped its bounds by re-checking voter signatures to get the question on the ballot.
abc17news.com
Phelps County man flown to University Hospital after crash in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Phelps County man was flown to University Hospital early Sunday morning following a crash in Miller County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Missouri Route 87 at Boulder Rd. in Miller County. Troopers say, 58-year-old Joseph Luskey was traveling northbound...
Two Injured in Cole County Crash
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday morning in Cole County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2002 Mazda 626, driven by 25-year-old Robert T. Goodwin of Jefferson City, was on Route U, when a westbound 2013 Dodge Dart, driven by a 17-year-old female from Tipton, failed to yield to the Mazda and struck it. Both vehicles traveled off the westbound lanes of US 50 and came to rest facing south just after 10 a.m.
Deputies respond to crash overnight in southern Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Mo (KMIZ) Crews have cleared the scene of an overnight crash that knocked out the power to some customers in southern Boone County. An ABC 17 News crew saw several emergency vehicles near S. River Road and Higdon Road around 3 a.m. A Boone Electric spokeswoman said a vehicle crashed into one of The post Deputies respond to crash overnight in southern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
CPD: Deadly Columbia I-70 crash happened during heavy congestion
A Boonville man is dead after a Friday afternoon crash on heavily-congested I-70 in Columbia. CPD investigators say the crash happened when 84-year-old Wayne Simmons of Boonville slowed for heavy traffic ahead in the driving lane of westbound I-70 near the 123-mile marker. Columbia Police say 30-year-old Ruzana Tadzhibayev’s vehicle then struck the back the Simmons’ Hyundai, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway.
kjluradio.com
Elderly Cooper County man dies following collision in Columbia
An elderly Boonville man dies in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Columbia. The Columbia Police Department reports Wayne Simmons, 84, was driving on I-70, just west of Stadium Boulevard, shortly after noon on Friday, when he slowed down for heavy traffic ahead of him. A Columbia woman, Ruzana Tadzhibayev, 30, then rear-ended Simmon’s vehicle, forcing both off the road.
Boy hurt in crash on Highway 42 in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-vehicle crash in Miller County on Sunday morning left a 4-year-old Iberia boy hurt. The crash happened on Highway 42 at Route C just after 11:45 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a minivan driven by Elaine K. Steen, 67, of Iberia, made a left turn The post Boy hurt in crash on Highway 42 in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Boone County man dies by electrocution following crash
A 22-year-old man from Hallsville dies early this morning after he comes in contact with a downed powerline. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says it was called around 1:30 a.m. to an area west of Ashland along S. River Road. It’s believed the man’s vehicle collided with a pole and when he exited the vehicle, he inadvertently made contact with the powerline.
krcgtv.com
Man shot early Saturday morning, in stable condition at Columbia hospital
A man was taken to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound. In a press release, Columbia Police say the shooting happened Saturday at 3:15 am in the 1800 block of Holly Avenue. The man was in stable condition. Police did not release information about the possible shooter. Anyone with...
