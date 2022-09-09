Read full article on original website
The unsolved murder of IU honor student more than 40 years ago is back in the news today. 20-year-old Ann Louise Harmeier was headed to Bloomington on September 12, 1977, when her car died near Martinsville. Authorities discovered the car a short time later but there was no sign of the co-ed. Harmeier’s body was found five weeks later and an autopsy revealed she had been strangled. Officers with the Indiana State Police believe this cold case can be solved and are asking for help from the public. You can contact the Bloomington State Police Post if you have any information.
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Greene County on Sunday. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on State Road 59 at County Road 200 South. The Sheriff’s Office said a driver of one vehicle was traveling southbound when they lost control of […]
Police are asking for the public's help finding four missing children and their non-custodial mother accused of abducting them.
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for help finding a woman who they say took off with four of her children before DCS could take them into their custody. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 36-year-old Britnie Stewart was last seen on September 8. She is the non-custodial mother of:
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A report of shots fired at the Pike library has been confirmed, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to IMPD, shots were fired near 6600 Zionsville Road Monday afternoon. Police say two people are detained and there is no known ongoing threat. News 8...
Two people died and two others, including a child, were injured after a crash Saturday around 9:40 p.m.
Fishers, (Indiana): Fishers police arrest a woman for attempted murder. Shortly before 3pm on Saturday, September 10, 2022, Fishers police responded to Interstate 69 (north of 116th Street) to check on the welfare of an individual. When officers arrived, they observed an SUV parked along the shoulder and an adult male and female standing outside. As officers approached, the male told them he had been shot. The female was taken into custody without incident and officers assisted the male until paramedics arrived. The male was transported to an area hospital and the female was transported to the Hamilton County Jail.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A 38-year-old Columbus man died Saturday afternoon after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in southwestern Bartholomew County. According to the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office, the crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on State Road 58, south of Waymansville. The coroner's office identified...
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man from Columbus, Indiana died Saturday after his motorcycle crashed into a passenger vehicle. According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, authorities were called around 4:30 p.m. to a stretch of State Road 58 south of Waymansville. Luis Alberto Martinez Gusman, a 38-year-old from Columbus, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested on Thursday, September 8th after Bedford Police officers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle. According to a probable cause affidavit, at 3:43 p.m. officers were called to 2910 Evergreen Drive. The owner of the stolen vehicle was temporarily staying at this home after being released from the hospital.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroner has identified the man found in a pond near the Harrison Bridge in West Lafayette. According to the coroner, DNA results have positively identified 30-year-old Minxi Yang from China. Yang's body was found in a retention pond on August 23.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating a man was shot in and killed on the city’s east side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to 18th and Dequincy streets just before 1 a.m. Monday. Officers found the victim deceased in the street. His name has not been...
SHELBY COUNTY — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a van traveling northbound on north State Road 9 near 750 North struck the back of a hay bailer being pulled by a tractor. Police said the van then went into the southbound lane and hit an RV head-on. The driver and passenger of the van were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a child inside of the van who was transported to Riley Children’s hospital. There is no word on the child’s condition yet.
INDIANAPOLIS — Amber Robertson, mother of missing Amiah Robertson, was arrested on Saturday for four counts of neglect. Robertson was arrested Saturday for the following crimes:. 2 counts of Neglect of a Dependent. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Bodily Injury. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily...
FISHERS, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a shooting on a Hamilton County highway. Police were called to Interstate 69 around the 207 mile marker, which is just north of 116th Street, around 3 p.m. Saturday. Police haven't shared many details, but confirm an active investigation into a...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a woman is dead after a shooting Sunday night on the city’s northeast side. Police say that it happened at 34th Street and Brouse Avenue. That’s near Keystone Avenue. They say another person is stable. Investigators have...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A dog was rescued from a trench Monday morning after going on its morning walk and falling. At 9:38 a.m., Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters responded to reports of a dog falling into a trench near a home in the 2600 block of North Parker Avenue on the city’s northeast side. That’s near 25th Street and Sherman Drive.
‘We still have not found the body’: Mother, ex-boyfriend indicted on neglect charges in Amiah Robertson’s disappearance
INDIANAPOLIS – They have a timeline. They have evidence. They have eyewitness accounts. But one thing investigators don’t have is the body of 8-month-old Amiah Robertson. The location of the missing baby’s remains is still unknown despite years of searching and an overwhelming number of tips. The case is considered an open investigation, police and […]
One man is dead and a suspect has been arrested after a shooting early Saturday morning in Greentown.
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after an inmate died at the adult detention center Friday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Jason Neace was found unresponsive by jail staff shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday. On-site medical staff started CPR until Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived. Neace was...
