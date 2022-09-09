ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Communication issues’ led to mistaken outages in Northern California, grid operators say

By Eytan Wallace
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — For the ninth consecutive day, a Flex Alert is in effect across California.

State officials said they have not needed to call for rolling outages, but there are new questions over how a miscommunication led to an accidental rotating outage impacting thousands of people.

On Thursday, the California Office of Emergency Services was busy, as it said that it’ll be another crucial day for the grid.

But as the excessive heat remains, Cal OES urges all residents to not let their guard down.

“Today we are on a knife’s edge over whether we’ll keep the electricity on or not on our grids,” said Brain Ferguson of Cal OES.

California faces 9th straight day of heat and Flex Alerts

That’s because of clouds cover parts of the state blocking out sunlight needed to power critical solar supplies.

“Some of our solar energy is offline, so it’s really critical that Californians, one more day conserve energy,” Ferguson said.

Thursday’s Flex Alert is two hours longer than it has been in days past, with it being from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

While the state has not called for rolling outages during this record heatwave, confusion on Tuesday led a Northern California power agency dispatcher to mistakenly believe the independent state operator had indeed called for rolling outages.

That led to rotating outages for about 1,400 people near the city of Lodi.

In a statement, the operator’s CEO said the incident was concerning and promised to double down on communication to ensure it does not happen again.

“We have a large grid in our state, dozens of operators, and so people in this room are working closely to keep the power on and ultimately keep people safe,” Ferguson said.

What you should do before and during a Flex Alert

With energy supplies top of mind, earlier this week PG&E met a key deadline to apply for federal funding to help keep the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant open until 2030.

It should be known if the funds are granted sometime next month.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, including high desert Assemblymember Tom Lackey, applauded, noting it provides 9% of the state’s power supply.

“We’re not ready to move without the partnership of diablo canyon,” Lackey said. “That is so critical in our discussion point. It’s cost-efficient, it’s clean, and I’m a supporter of nuclear energy.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

FOX40

California leaders react to Queen Elizabeth II’s death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 Thursday.  Following the Queen’s death, this is how Sacramento and California leaders have responded.  Gov. Gavin Newsom “California joins the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and people around the world in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. “The longest-ruling […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Analysis of former President Trump’s legal battles

(Inside California Politics) — Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson and Los Angeles Times opinion columnist Jackie Calmes joined inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the new developments in the Mar-a-Lago probe surrounding former President Trump. The discussion also includes the Republican Party and whether any prominent conservatives would challenge the former President […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
