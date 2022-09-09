ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunshine in the forecast tomorrow with rain on the way this weekend

By Laurel Blanchard
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vwTP7_0hnwDYFq00

The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies for tonight with a low of 59 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 82 degrees.

For Friday night, mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast with a low will be 63 degrees.

Download the WJHL Weather App from the App Store or Google Play .

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms from the morning through the early afternoon.  The high will be 77 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night and Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The chance of rain on Sunday is 70%.  The low Saturday night will be 63 degrees with a high on Sunday near 79 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a few scattered showers. The low will be 64 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy and mild with a 70% chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.  The high will be 77 degrees.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Scattered showers are in the forecast for Monday night. The low will be 58 degrees.

Sun and clouds are forecast for Tuesday with a 40% chance of rain.  The high will be 75 degrees.

Expect partly cloudy skies Tuesday Night. The low will be 55 degrees.

Mix of sun and clouds for next Wednesday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 76 degrees.

Have a good night!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Police: Thousands in cash, drugs seized in Bluff City operation

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A suspect is in custody after the Bluff City Police Department (BCPD) executed a warrant Sunday and found more than a pound of meth and thousands of dollars in cash. According to a release from the BCPD, officers and Sullivan County deputies executed the arrest warrant on Travis Hunter Wilson […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Two arrested after officer find Xanax, ledgers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two men were arrested early Saturday morning after officers spotted a car parked behind a closed business. Jason Smith and Jamison Garrett from Johnson City were arrested after officers found the two parked behind a closed auto repair business in a red Ford Taurus at approximately 12:15 a.m., according to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Highway 421 motorcycle crash kills two

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people died after a collision on Highway 421 near the Camp Tom Howard intersection, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. According to a report from THP, a Yamaha motorcycle being driven by Dustin York, 31, from Bristol, Tennessee was traveling northbound on Highway 421 when a second vehicle, described in the […]
BRISTOL, TN
CBS Denver

More heavy storms with pockets of flooding rain and hail possible for Sunday.

DENVER(CBS)-  Saturday afternoon thunderstorms brought beneficial rain to many over the Front Range. A few storms were heavier than others bringing in minor flooding and hail for some spots.Strong storms first blew up across Jefferson County late Saturday with quarter size hail and heavy rain soaking areas in and east of Conifer.CBS4 Weather Watcher Bambi Moss measured hail at her place in Conifer.Hail covers the ground near Conifer making it look like a snow covered yard.A cut-off low pressure area will be slowly moving into Colorado from Utah on Sunday. This will bring in a better chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the state. Some of which may have heavy rain and hail again to finish the weekend.More comfortable temperatures will also be the rule on Sunday with 70s and 80s in the lower elevations and 60s/70s in the mountains for Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain, flood risk through afternoon

Alert: Red Alert today for periods of rain which could be heavy at times. Flooding and flash flooding are possible. Advisory: Flood Watch until 5 PM for the entire area.Forecast: Today we're expecting widespread showers/rain with isolated to scattered bouts of heavy rain. That said, there's a risk of flooding and flash flooding around the area through mid to late afternoon. For tonight, we'll see some showers/rain around the area, but it won't be quite as organized. Then into tomorrow, we'll see some lingering showers, but again, they won't be as organized with only an isolated downpour or two.Looking Ahead: Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs around 80.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for afternoon thunderstorms

Alert: Yellow Alert for today because we're expecting a few thunderstorms this afternoon, some of which could be strong.Forecast: Today will be hot and humid with scattered showers/t'storms anytime after midday. Isolated downpours and strong, gusty wind are possible. The activity will wind down early this evening with humid conditions still present into tonight. Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny with isolated showers/rumbles around the area. Highs will be in the 80s. As for Sunday, there will be a lingering chance of isolated showers with highs in the 80s.Looking Ahead: Monday will be warm and generally quiet with a risk of t'storms returning on Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

JCPD: Woman arrested after evading arrest

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough woman was arrested Saturday night and charged with evading arrest, among other charges. Kaylie Vaughn, 23, was arrested after officers spotted her swerving on I-26 and attempted to make a traffic stop. During the stop, Vaughn drove away later coming to a stop at I-26 and Bobby Hicks […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

THP: two people injured in crash on I-81

UPDATE September 11, 6:03 p.m.: Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) confirmed two people were injured in a crash that happened Sunday on I-81 near Kingsport. According to the release, a 2019 Ford E450 motor home was traveling north on I-81 near mile marker 55 when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road into […]
KINGSPORT, TN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Weekend feels more like fall after Friday's heat

MINNEAPOLIS -- Temperatures near 90 degrees are in store for Friday, but the weekend will feel more like fall.Along with the heat, Friday will be muggy with a marginal chance of severe weather in the southeastern part of the state in the afternoon. Storms will be isolated.Then, the weekend cools down, feeling a bit more like fall with dry conditions. High temperatures in the mid-70s. Meteorological fall began on Thursday. 
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Heavy rainfall to impact southern US this week

Heavy rain will continue for Texas and into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week. Some areas in Central Texas and Mississippi could receive upwards of 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern; however, it will be helpful toward the ongoing drought affecting these states. Scattered showers...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJHL

I-81 in Kingsport open after crash involving multiple vehicles

UPDATE September 10, 8:22 pm.: Officer Patton confirmed that as of approximately 8 p.m. I-81 in Kingsport is back open for travel. The crash reportedly involved four vehicles, two of which caught fire, and three people were transported to hospitals in the area for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Final Scores & Highlights: Week 4 high school football games

Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Part 1: Top tackle, Elizabethton vs. Daniel Boone, Greeneville vs. Morristown West, David Crockett vs. Dobyns-Bennett, Cloudland vs. Hampton, South Greene vs. West Greene, and the North Greene band. Part 2: Science Hill vs. Powell, Tennessee High vs. Karns, Johnson […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WJHL

JCPD: 1 dead after motorcycle collides with deer in Boones Creek

BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday, the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports. According to the JCPD, Donald Newell, from Johnson City, was riding east on Boones Creek Road on a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the motorcycle hit a deer in the roadway. Newell was taken to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Gorgeous weather on tap for Friday

By Justin Lewis, CBS2 MeteorologistAlert(s): None.Other advisories:    High rip current risk today and tomorrow along the NY/NJ coast    Coastal Flood Advisory from 6 PM until midnight along the NY/NJ coast for minor coastal floodingForecast: Friday will be a gorgeous day with lots of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the low 80s. Tonight will be clear, cool and quiet again with temps falling into the 60s and 50s. As for tomorrow, it looks like the better half of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.Looking Ahead: The models are coming in a little more aggressive with the cloud cover and showers on Sunday. That said, we've tweaked the forecast and we're now including at least a slight chance of showers. If the trend continues, we'll likely have to take the precipitation chances up again. As for Monday, it will be more humid with showers/rumbles likely.
ENVIRONMENT
WJHL

Traffic back to normal on I-26 after crash

Update: Traffic has returned to normal on Interstate 26 in the Gray area after a crash caused the delays Friday evening. GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash on Interstate 26 is causing traffic delays near Gray. TDOT reports a “multi-vehicle crash” in the westbound lanes at mile marker 11. One lane of I-26 west was […]
GRAY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy