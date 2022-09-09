ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL honors Queen Elizabeth II with moment of silence during season opener

By Sarah Polus
 4 days ago

The National Football League (NFL) honored Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, with a moment of silence before its 2022-2023 season kickoff game.

The moment was held in memory of the 96-year-old monarch, “whose message of unity and peace inspired people throughout the world for generations,” the game announcer said.

The moment occurred prior to the start of the season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi stadium in the California city.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland. A funeral for the late queen will be held in 10 days.

King Charles III, the son of Queen Elizabeth and former prince of Wales, immediately ascended to king on Thursday. His wife, Camilla, will now be known as the Queen Consort.

Charles called the queen’s passing “a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” in a statement .

He added, “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

How Queen Elizabeth changed the British monarchy

Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday after being placed under medical supervision, was a stabilizing force for her country and the world during her remarkable 70-year reign. She worked alongside 15 prime ministers, met every U.S. president since Harry Truman, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson, and was the second longest reigning monarch […]
Twin Tiers React to Queen Elizabeth II Death

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, died yesterday afternoon at the age of 96. Elizabeth has been a popular monarch all throughout her reign leaving a substantial impact on countries around the world. Everyone, including residents here in the Twin Tiers are mourning the death of the Queen. "She knew what she was doing. […]
Is there still a national coin shortage?

You saw the signs posted at the entrances to businesses and taped near cash registers during the height of the coronavirus pandemic — some variation of: please use exact change due to the nationwide coin shortage. Business and bank closures during the peak days of COVID caused a disruption on the circulation of coins — […]
One injured after Saturday night shooting in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police are investigating a shooting incident in the city that left one person shot. According to Ithaca Police, around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, the Tompkins County 911 center received multiple calls for reported shots fired in the North Side neighborhood of the city. Officers responded to the scene […]
Biden says he'll attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

President Biden said Friday that he plans to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, following the British head of state's death the previous day. "Yes. I don't know what the details are yet, but I'll be going," Biden told reporters while on a trip to Ohio. The funeral could take place on Sept. 19, which would […]
