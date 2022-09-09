Read full article on original website
939theeagle.com
Councilman Fitzwater on Jefferson City housing proposal
The Jefferson City council approved a plan this week that would allow more affordable housing to be built. Councilman Ron Fitzwater says there was lively debate over the proposal at the city council meeting on Tuesday. He says he thinks the decision should’ve been delayed until the next meeting.
939theeagle.com
Murphy: Columbia’s proposed 100-bed homeless shelter would be on Business Loop 70
The publisher of Comobuz.com says a Columbia non-profit group hopes to break ground next year on a 100-bed homeless shelter near the city’s power plant on the Business Loop. Publisher Mike Murphy says the project’s construction cost has increased from $11-million to $18-million. “They have a certain amount...
kmmo.com
PUBLIC MEETINGS SCHEDULED AT SEVERAL MISSOURI STATE PARKS AND HISTORIC SITES
Team members from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend informational meetings throughout the state to provide their input and comments and to ask questions about the park and its operations. The meeting locations and times are as follows:. · Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site Open House, 1-2 p.m.,...
kwos.com
Cole County Judge rules on marijuana ballot issue
(AP) — A Mid – Missouri judge has ruled that voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana during the Nov. 8 election. Cole County Circuit Judge Cotton Walker on Friday tossed out a lawsuit that sought to remove the question from the ballot. Walker ruled that Joy Sweeney, the woman suing didn’t prove she’s a Missouri resident, which would have been required for her lawsuit to continue. Walker noted that he would have ruled against her claims even if she had proven her Missouri residency. Her attorneys argued that the ballot initiative was unconstitutionally broad. They also said the secretary of state’s office overstepped its bounds by re-checking voter signatures to get the question on the ballot.
Business Loop 70 CID looks ahead to Mizzou North demolition
The executive director of the Loop CID says she thinks there is potential for the land that houses Mizzou North. The post Business Loop 70 CID looks ahead to Mizzou North demolition appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
JCMO Council looks at tornado funding three years later
Funding for low income homes is before the Jefferson City Council tonight. Almost all of the over 150 homes demolished by the 2019 tornado were rentals. Several projects are vying for grant money to replace at least part of those homes.
KOMU
Old U.S. Bank on Broadway demolished to make room for new multi-use building
COLUMBIA - The old U.S. Bank building located on East Broadway in Columbia was demolished over the weekend to make way for a new multi-use building. The plan is for the building to have retail space on the bottom floor with five levels of residential space above. "It was really...
Man electrocuted in southern Boone County
A man was electrocuted in an overnight crash that knocked out power in part of southern Boone County on Monday morning. The post Man electrocuted in southern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Four Jefferson City High students have minor injuries when bus rolls back into a dumpster
JEFFERSON CITY — Four Jefferson City High School students had minor injuries after the bus they were on rolled backward and hit a dumpster. In total, the Jefferson City Police Department said nine students ages 14 to 17 were injured in the crash. Out of the 30 students on...
Bat on the loose in the Missouri State Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri House Communications Office released information regarding a bat 🦇 loose in the Capitol on Friday. And before you ask, it has nothing to do with 🧛🏽♂️ vampires, or does it? “There was some excitement in the Missouri State Capitol today in the form of a bat flying up and down the hallways, around the...
My House holds concert in downtown Columbia despite objection
MyHouse is hosting an outdoor concert in downtown Columbia on Friday despite a complaint the State Historical Society of Missouri lodged with the city government. The post My House holds concert in downtown Columbia despite objection appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Family Of Missing Teen To Hold Vigil On Lake Ozark Strip, One Year After His Disappearance
The family of a young man who went missing a year ago is holding a vigil, Monday evening on the Bagnell Dam Strip, in hopes of raising awareness and finding their son. “Light It Up, Bring Him Home” will take place on the Luby Stage at Bagnell Dam Strip on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at 5 p.m. by those who continue the search for David Bowers. David Michael Bowers Jr., of Eldon, Mo., went missing on Sept. 12, 2021. He was 18 at the time of his disappearance. Affton, Mo. was the last known location where Bowers was seen. On August 11, 2022, Miller County Sheriff’s Office posted a missing notice. Detective Wheeler is the contact on the case, and if anyone has any information about the David Bowers case, Wheeler can be reached at 573-369-2341.
Recreational pot in Missouri: A judge will determine if it stays on the ballot
Whether the issue of recreational marijuana legalization will stay on the ballot is now up to a judge in Cole County, who has until Friday morning to file a judgment in the lawsuit.
Downtown Columbia bar training employees to spot dangerous behavior
A Columbia bar has partnered with a national organization to help its staff members recognize unsafe behavior. The post Downtown Columbia bar training employees to spot dangerous behavior appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Injured in Cole County Crash
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday morning in Cole County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2002 Mazda 626, driven by 25-year-old Robert T. Goodwin of Jefferson City, was on Route U, when a westbound 2013 Dodge Dart, driven by a 17-year-old female from Tipton, failed to yield to the Mazda and struck it. Both vehicles traveled off the westbound lanes of US 50 and came to rest facing south just after 10 a.m.
Three hurt in Jefferson City crash
The crash happened at about 8 a.m. at Southwest Boulevard and Route C. The post Three hurt in Jefferson City crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Phelps County man flown to University Hospital after crash in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Phelps County man was flown to University Hospital early Sunday morning following a crash in Miller County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Missouri Route 87 at Boulder Rd. in Miller County. Troopers say, 58-year-old Joseph Luskey was traveling northbound...
Boone County health department reports seven more COVID-19 deaths since early July
Seven more Boone County residents have been added to the county's COVID-19 death total. The post Boone County health department reports seven more COVID-19 deaths since early July appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City man sentenced to ten years for drug trafficking, illegal possession of gun
A judge sentenced a Jefferson City man to ten years in federal prison without parole for drug trafficking and illegally possessing a firearm. Mark Allen Moots pleaded guilty on April 19, 2022, to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
myozarksonline.com
Jefferson City Man Dead In Lake Of The Ozarks Accident
A Jefferson City man is dead after falling from his watercraft after hitting a wake at the Lake of the Ozarks. 62-year-old Russell Rauba was riding a personal watercraft, hit a wake, and went airborne. He landed on the watercraft and lost consciousness. The incident happened at 12:22 Wednesday afternoon at the 5-mile mark of the main channel in Camden County. He was pronounced dead at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.
