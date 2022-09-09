ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
939theeagle.com

Councilman Fitzwater on Jefferson City housing proposal

The Jefferson City council approved a plan this week that would allow more affordable housing to be built. Councilman Ron Fitzwater says there was lively debate over the proposal at the city council meeting on Tuesday. He says he thinks the decision should’ve been delayed until the next meeting.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kwos.com

Cole County Judge rules on marijuana ballot issue

(AP) — A Mid – Missouri judge has ruled that voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana during the Nov. 8 election. Cole County Circuit Judge Cotton Walker on Friday tossed out a lawsuit that sought to remove the question from the ballot. Walker ruled that Joy Sweeney, the woman suing didn’t prove she’s a Missouri resident, which would have been required for her lawsuit to continue. Walker noted that he would have ruled against her claims even if she had proven her Missouri residency. Her attorneys argued that the ballot initiative was unconstitutionally broad. They also said the secretary of state’s office overstepped its bounds by re-checking voter signatures to get the question on the ballot.
COLE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Government
City
Jefferson City, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#Workforce Housing#Housing Developments#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Eastland Hills Apartments#Flw#Llc
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Bat on the loose in the Missouri State Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri House Communications Office released information regarding a bat 🦇 loose in the Capitol on Friday. And before you ask, it has nothing to do with 🧛🏽‍♂️ vampires, or does it? “There was some excitement in the Missouri State Capitol today in the form of a bat flying up and down the hallways, around the...
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

Family Of Missing Teen To Hold Vigil On Lake Ozark Strip, One Year After His Disappearance

The family of a young man who went missing a year ago is holding a vigil, Monday evening on the Bagnell Dam Strip, in hopes of raising awareness and finding their son. “Light It Up, Bring Him Home” will take place on the Luby Stage at Bagnell Dam Strip on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at 5 p.m. by those who continue the search for David Bowers. David Michael Bowers Jr., of Eldon, Mo., went missing on Sept. 12, 2021. He was 18 at the time of his disappearance. Affton, Mo. was the last known location where Bowers was seen. On August 11, 2022, Miller County Sheriff’s Office posted a missing notice. Detective Wheeler is the contact on the case, and if anyone has any information about the David Bowers case, Wheeler can be reached at 573-369-2341.
ELDON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Injured in Cole County Crash

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday morning in Cole County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2002 Mazda 626, driven by 25-year-old Robert T. Goodwin of Jefferson City, was on Route U, when a westbound 2013 Dodge Dart, driven by a 17-year-old female from Tipton, failed to yield to the Mazda and struck it. Both vehicles traveled off the westbound lanes of US 50 and came to rest facing south just after 10 a.m.
COLE COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Jefferson City Man Dead In Lake Of The Ozarks Accident

A Jefferson City man is dead after falling from his watercraft after hitting a wake at the Lake of the Ozarks. 62-year-old Russell Rauba was riding a personal watercraft, hit a wake, and went airborne. He landed on the watercraft and lost consciousness. The incident happened at 12:22 Wednesday afternoon at the 5-mile mark of the main channel in Camden County. He was pronounced dead at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy