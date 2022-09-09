Read full article on original website
US Dept. of Justice official expressed concerns over state’s ‘problematic’ plan to move kids to Angola, offered assistance
An official from the United States Department of Justice wrote a letter to Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice Deputy Secretary Bill Sommers in late July to express opposition to the state’s controversial plan to transfer incarcerated kids to facility housed at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, saying the plan could violate federal law.
Teens from youth facilities across Louisiana may end up at Angola unit
BATON ROUGE, La. - Teens from across Louisiana's youth jails could end up at a new high-security lockup on the grounds of the State Penitentiary at Angola, a state official told a U.S. judge Wednesday — a wider pool of youth inmates than officials previously disclosed. State leaders said...
Federal judge hears testimony on state’s plan to transfer youth to Angola
Civil rights attorneys attempting to block a state plan to transfer incarcerated kids to a facility on the campus of Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola began presenting their case in federal court on Tuesday, the first in what is likely to be a multi-day hearing this week in front of Judge Shelly Dick of U.S. District Court in Baton Rouge.
New pictures and videos of juvenile facility at Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorneys presented pictures and videos to the court that show what the facility looks like if juveniles are transferred from the Bridge City Youth Center. A video shown in court is said to show just where the teens would stay if they are transferred to...
Mother of 4-year-old at center of Rapides corporal punishment case files civil suit
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The mother of a 4-year-old, who is at the center of a criminal case involving the use of corporal punishment at Phoenix Magnet Elementary School, has filed a civil lawsuit in the Rapides Parish courthouse. Last Friday, Harli Matt, who is identified as the child’s mother,...
Jury returns quick verdict in Livingston murder case
A Livingston jury returned a verdict of guilty of First-Degree Murder on Thursday in the trial of 39-year-old Terrell Anthony, Sr. Anthony was accused of shooting his estranged wife multiple times at her home in the 9000 block of Rue De Fluer in Watson on October 7, 2019. The jury deliberated less than thirty minutes before finding Anthony guilty as charged.
Employees move out of school board building because of mold
VIDALIA, La. — The Concordia Parish School Board is having to relocate employees and seek remediation and testing of a mold issue at the board’s central office building on Carter Street. After deliberating the issue in an executive session, the board took the advice of its attorney to...
Juvenile is in custody, says district attorney
According to Evangeline Parish District Attorney Trent Brignac, the juvenile wanted in association with several recent burglaries and assaults is in custody awaiting a hearing next week wherein the state will be requesting he be tried as an adult.
Three of four Vidalia daycare workers sentenced to over five years in prison for Cruelty to Juveniles
UPDATE (09/07/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Lysa Richardson, Julieanne Perales, and Bridget K. Delaughter were sentenced to prison. According to reports, the sentencing took place as followed: Lysa Richardson: Sentenced to 7 years in the Department of Corrections at Hard Labor for three counts of Cruelty to Juveniles. Julieanne Perales: Sentenced to […]
VIDEO: Louisiana woman still missing 6 months later
The Village 337 is putting the spotlight back on missing Scott woman, Ella Goodie. The 33-year-old was last seen on March 9 of this year.
Officials respond to reported shooting at Airline Hwy. apartments
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge responded to a reported shooting near Greenwell Springs Road and Airline Highway Sunday (September 11) evening. The incident was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at Fleur Apartments, which are located within the 7600 block of Airline Highway. Officials say no...
Police investigating after body found in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department, EBR Coroner and EMS responded to I-12 West near Essen Ln. at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Monday, September 12. The attached video shows what the scene looked like around 2 a.m. as first responders investigated reports of a body found on the roadway. BRPD confirmed […]
Lafayette Police Working Another Shooting in the Hub City
Police are asking for information about the city's latest shooting.
EBRSO: Man accused of pulling gun on deputies located
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man who allegedly pulled a gun on deputies in Central was located Saturday morning at his home. Matthew Tanner Strahan, 41, faces charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, domestic abuse battery, and resisting an officer.
Armed man accused of pointing gun at deputies in Central found
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Central residents in the Village Lakes area are asked to stay inside their homes Friday night as authorities search for an armed suspect. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a disturbance call at 7:15 p.m. regarding an allegedly inebriated person on Magnolia Crossing Drive. The man allegedly pointed a firearm at deputies before running into the woods nearby.
A big one: Louisiana hunters catch 800-pound alligator
SPOKANE, La. — This is quite a gator tale. Hunters in eastern Louisiana caught an 11 1/2-foot alligator on Wednesday that weighed 800 pounds, WAFB-TV reported. The huge reptile was caught at Lake St. John in Concordia Parish, according to the television station. Nathan Gauthier, of Nathan’s Marine, told...
Testimony begins in capital murder case: 4-year-old victim’s last words were ‘Let me go’
NATCHEZ — Through tears and choked voices, two medical workers on Thursday described working to revive Armani Hill, 4, who was beaten to death on June 5, 2019. Today, Sept. 8, would have been Armani’s eighth birthday. Instead, the trial of her alleged killer began in Sixth District Circuit Court at the Adams County Courthouse.
Pineville police investigating vandalism at Air U
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is investigating vandalism that was discovered at Air U on Friday, Sept. 9. PPD said when employees arrived to open the business, they found a shattered window. There were no kids present at the time. When they investigated the matter, PPD said they found what appeared to be bullet holes and fragments of bullets at the scene.
Suspect accused of live streaming drive-by shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are searching for a woman linked to a drive-by shooting that was apparently live streamed on social media. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), 19-year-old Charlisiha Brown is accused of firing a gun at a home while live streaming the incident on Facebook.
Adams County sheriff responds to ‘busted budget’ comment about pay raises
Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said he feels compelled to defend his department and other employees after a county official said raises “busted” the budget. “The fact of the matter is that raises alone didn’t cause the county to go broke and the statements made against the agencies claimed to have caused this is certainly inaccurate,” Patten said in a five-page letter sent to The Democrat. “I am sure that if you took a deeper dive, you will find that it wasn’t just the well-deserved raises that caused this issue.”
