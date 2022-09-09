ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angola, LA

The Lens

US Dept. of Justice official expressed concerns over state’s ‘problematic’ plan to move kids to Angola, offered assistance

An official from the United States Department of Justice wrote a letter to Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice Deputy Secretary Bill Sommers in late July to express opposition to the state’s controversial plan to transfer incarcerated kids to facility housed at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, saying the plan could violate federal law.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

New pictures and videos of juvenile facility at Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorneys presented pictures and videos to the court that show what the facility looks like if juveniles are transferred from the Bridge City Youth Center. A video shown in court is said to show just where the teens would stay if they are transferred to...
ANGOLA, LA
City
Angola, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Angola, LA
Government
an17.com

Jury returns quick verdict in Livingston murder case

A Livingston jury returned a verdict of guilty of First-Degree Murder on Thursday in the trial of 39-year-old Terrell Anthony, Sr. Anthony was accused of shooting his estranged wife multiple times at her home in the 9000 block of Rue De Fluer in Watson on October 7, 2019. The jury deliberated less than thirty minutes before finding Anthony guilty as charged.
LIVINGSTON, LA
Natchez Democrat

Employees move out of school board building because of mold

VIDALIA, La. — The Concordia Parish School Board is having to relocate employees and seek remediation and testing of a mold issue at the board’s central office building on Carter Street. After deliberating the issue in an executive session, the board took the advice of its attorney to...
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Juvenile is in custody, says district attorney

According to Evangeline Parish District Attorney Trent Brignac, the juvenile wanted in association with several recent burglaries and assaults is in custody awaiting a hearing next week wherein the state will be requesting he be tried as an adult.
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
John Bel Edwards
Curtis Nelson
MyArkLaMiss

Three of four Vidalia daycare workers sentenced to over five years in prison for Cruelty to Juveniles

UPDATE (09/07/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Lysa Richardson, Julieanne Perales, and Bridget K. Delaughter were sentenced to prison. According to reports, the sentencing took place as followed: Lysa Richardson: Sentenced to 7 years in the Department of Corrections at Hard Labor for three counts of Cruelty to Juveniles. Julieanne Perales: Sentenced to […]
VIDALIA, LA
brproud.com

Officials respond to reported shooting at Airline Hwy. apartments

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge responded to a reported shooting near Greenwell Springs Road and Airline Highway Sunday (September 11) evening. The incident was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at Fleur Apartments, which are located within the 7600 block of Airline Highway. Officials say no...
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Police investigating after body found in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department, EBR Coroner and EMS responded to I-12 West near Essen Ln. at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Monday, September 12. The attached video shows what the scene looked like around 2 a.m. as first responders investigated reports of a body found on the roadway. BRPD confirmed […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Legislature#Juveniles#Politics Courts#Politics State#The U S District Court
KNOE TV8

EBRSO: Man accused of pulling gun on deputies located

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man who allegedly pulled a gun on deputies in Central was located Saturday morning at his home. Matthew Tanner Strahan, 41, faces charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, domestic abuse battery, and resisting an officer.
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

Armed man accused of pointing gun at deputies in Central found

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Central residents in the Village Lakes area are asked to stay inside their homes Friday night as authorities search for an armed suspect. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a disturbance call at 7:15 p.m. regarding an allegedly inebriated person on Magnolia Crossing Drive. The man allegedly pointed a firearm at deputies before running into the woods nearby.
CENTRAL, LA
kalb.com

Pineville police investigating vandalism at Air U

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is investigating vandalism that was discovered at Air U on Friday, Sept. 9. PPD said when employees arrived to open the business, they found a shattered window. There were no kids present at the time. When they investigated the matter, PPD said they found what appeared to be bullet holes and fragments of bullets at the scene.
PINEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Suspect accused of live streaming drive-by shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are searching for a woman linked to a drive-by shooting that was apparently live streamed on social media. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), 19-year-old Charlisiha Brown is accused of firing a gun at a home while live streaming the incident on Facebook.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Natchez Democrat

Adams County sheriff responds to ‘busted budget’ comment about pay raises

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said he feels compelled to defend his department and other employees after a county official said raises “busted” the budget. “The fact of the matter is that raises alone didn’t cause the county to go broke and the statements made against the agencies claimed to have caused this is certainly inaccurate,” Patten said in a five-page letter sent to The Democrat. “I am sure that if you took a deeper dive, you will find that it wasn’t just the well-deserved raises that caused this issue.”
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
The Lens

The Lens

New Orleans, LA
The Lens is the New Orleans area's first nonprofit, nonpartisan public-interest newsroom, dedicated to unique investigative and explanatory journalism.

