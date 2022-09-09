ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

After girlfriend suffers heat exhaustion in Santa Barbara wilderness, man dies while trying to get help

By Travis Schlepp
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26jcGi_0hnwCPH600

A man from Ventura was found dead in the mountains of southern Santa Barbara County Thursday morning following a dayslong search after he left his girlfriend behind to get help when she began suffering heat exhaustion.

The body of 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli was found around 9:30 a.m. Thursday near Gaviota State Park along Highway 101, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgrignoli was on a hike with his girlfriend Sunday when she began to experience symptoms of heat exhaustion, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The Ventura man left his girlfriend behind to get help, but instead became the subject of a search after Santa Barbara County fire crews located and rescued his girlfriend.

The two were hiking along Trespass Trail , a popular but challenging 6-mile hike that weaves through the hills above Gaviota. The trail features an ocean view, cave formations and a hot spring along the path, making it popular for tourists, but it can also be easy to get lost on.

For four days, law enforcement officers, search and rescue volunteers, and county fire personnel searched the mountains above Gaviota State Park in hopes of finding Sgrignoli.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I2deD_0hnwCPH600
The body of 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli was found near Gaviota State Park along Highway 101 on Sept. 8, 2022. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department)

Authorities used all-terrain vehicles, scent-sniffing dogs and cadaver dogs to search for the missing man. They also investigated conflicting reports that he may have been seen walking on the highway and was possibly picked up on the side of the road.

At least 60 people assisted in the search and were aided by both helicopters and unmanned drones, Safechuck said.

On Monday, Safechuck announced that the search would transition to the authority of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, although he did not elaborate why.

At 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Raquel Zick, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, announced that Sgrignoli’s body had been found in an undisclosed location between the trail and the highway.

The cause of his death is under investigation, but Zick said foul play is not suspected.

Zick added that heat was likely a contributing factor in his death. The temperature at the time when he was reported missing was in the mid- to high-90s.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says heat-related illnesses can be prevented with proper preparation. Tips to prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke include staying hydrated, staying informed on current conditions and avoiding outdoor physical activity when temperatures are high.

For more tips, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Court documents: Nurse in fatal LA crash was speeding at 130 mph before colliding with other cars

A nurse accused of killing six people and injuring seven others by speeding through a red light in Windsor Hills last month was traveling at 130 mph, far faster than previously thought, court documents indicate. The nurse, 37-year-old Nicole Linton, was initially thought to be going 90 mph, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Ventura, CA
Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Ventura, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Gaviota, CA
Ventura, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara County, CA
Accidents
foxla.com

Baby rescued from hot car in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A mother and her baby were reunited Thursday thanks to a traffic controller working nearby who sprung into action. According to officials, the traffic controller heard the mother's cries for help, pleading with someone to help her get her baby out of the locked car in the parking lot.
CARPINTERIA, CA
UPI News

Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Volunteers#Cadaver#Heat Stroke#Wilderness#Accident
foxla.com

Officials seeking help identifying woman brought to LA hospital

LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize this woman?. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Services is asking for your help identifying this patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 4. Officials said the woman is around 30-years-old, 5'9" tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with an average build and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Walk-in MPX vaccine clinic opens to community in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The number of positive MPX cases in Los Angeles is more than double those reported in San Francisco. Still, the City of San Francisco has the second highest case rate in the state, strengthening the need to get more vaccines into the LQBTQ+ community. “It’s really great to be able to […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
KTLA

New information to be released in slaying of 16-year-old in Lynwood

Detectives on Thursday planned to release new information they received about the 2016 slaying of 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas in Lynwood. The information was received through an anonymous tip and will be shared during a 3 p.m. news conference that will be streamed on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Detectives also […]
CBS LA

1 dead after Oxnard homeowner opens fire on robbery suspects; two gang members arrested

Authorities are investigating an attempted home invasion robbery in Oxnard that resulted in one suspect dead and another injured after the homeowner opened fire as they entered his home. According to Oxnard Police Department, two of the three suspects made their way into the home, located in the 1800 block of Arcadia Street, at around 7:30 p.m. on June 27 when they were met by the homeowner, identified as Steven Rodriguez. Rodriguez, armed with a handgun, tried to tell the suspects to leave his home before they assaulted him. He opened fire, striking both. One of the suspects, 37-year-old Oxnard resident Antonia Molina,...
OXNARD, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy