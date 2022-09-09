ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pend Oreille County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

WSDOT responds to threats of legal action over clearing Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to a letter from the City of Spokane that threatened legal action if Camp Hope is not cleared by Oct. 14. WSDOT's letter did not directly address the content of the City's, instead saying "your letter merits a considered...
SPOKANE, WA
bonnersferryherald.com

Kootenai River Complex Fire Update Sept. 12

BOUNDARY COUNTY —-- The Russell Mountain and Trout Fires burned together and will now be called the Russell Mountain Fire. Fire activity on the Russell Mountain and Katka Fires continues to be a low intensity, backing ground fire that has been slowly moving downhill. The estimated size of the...
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Regional Health District encourages caution due to poor air quality

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District is urging people to be cautious and keep tabs on the air quality index before taking part in outdoor activities Sunday. As of noon, the air quality is in the "Unhealth for all groups" range, with an air quality index of 171. Other areas in the region are worse off, with Moscow, Idaho having the worst score of 277, good for the "very unhealth" range.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Government
City
Colville, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
County
Pend Oreille County, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Area fires continue slow growth

BONNERS FERRY — There may have been a lot of smoke, but fire activity on the Kootenai River Complex was lower on the intensity scale, U.S. Forest Service officials said Saturday morning. Fires on the complex include the Eneas Peak fire, 2,298 acres; Trout Fire, 4,339 acres; and the...
BONNERS FERRY, ID
ifiberone.com

Woman and her rescuer recall harrowing ordeal on Mount Stuart in Chelan County this July

On the night of July 29, 2022, death was a real possibility for Avi Baehr of Spokane after she had lost her footing and fell down a portion of Mount Stuart's north face. Because it is solid granite and not volcanic, climbers say Mount Stuart requires technical climbing skills to summit even the easiest of approaches, according to the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD) out of Yakima. USAAD was the party responsible for rescuing Baehr that night, according to a press release.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolf Pack#The Smackout Pack#Smackout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
KREM2

Kootenai Health facing financial challenge

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health is not for sale, nor is it on the brink of financial collapse. The hospital and health care system is, however, facing a significant financial challenge, one driven by a national health care staffing crisis that Kootenai Health CEO Jon Ness has been alerting the community to for months.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

You can see it and smell it: the smoke is sticking around for the next few days in Spokane

You can still smell the smoke late Sunday night in Spokane, as air quality is still in the unhealthy range, and is set to continue throughout the beginning of the work week. These uncomfortable conditions will continue well into Monday and Tuesday in the Inland Northwest, as well as the rest of Washington and neighboring states. A clear up and cool down is on the way, however, beginning hopefully on Wednesday.
SPOKANE, WA
spotonidaho.com

The problem with Marxists at Kootenai Sheriff Town Hall August 25, 2022 (Video)

Sheriff Bob Norris held a town hall in Hayden, Idaho August 25, 2022, the North Idaho Pride Alliance issued a call to action to support the narrative of Pride in the park in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on June 11, 2022 I'm happy to announce partnership with Hero Soap Company which a portion of proceeds goes to veterans and first responders. Their products are all ...
HAYDEN, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City of Spokane gives WSDOT deadline to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has given the Washington State Department of Transportation a deadline to clear Camp Hope. WSDOT owns the property along I-90 at Freya, where the large homeless encampment has been set up for months. There are currently more than 600 people living in the camp. Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins sent a letter to...
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy