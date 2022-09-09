Read full article on original website
WSDOT responds to threats of legal action over clearing Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to a letter from the City of Spokane that threatened legal action if Camp Hope is not cleared by Oct. 14. WSDOT's letter did not directly address the content of the City's, instead saying "your letter merits a considered...
ncwlife.com
Spokane threatens legal action unless state disbands homeless camp, pays for the mess
(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane has put a state agency on notice to expect legal action if an estimated 650 people are not removed from a homeless encampment on its property. In addition, the city wants to be reimbursed $350,000 for the cost of law enforcement...
bonnersferryherald.com
Kootenai River Complex Fire Update Sept. 12
BOUNDARY COUNTY —-- The Russell Mountain and Trout Fires burned together and will now be called the Russell Mountain Fire. Fire activity on the Russell Mountain and Katka Fires continues to be a low intensity, backing ground fire that has been slowly moving downhill. The estimated size of the...
Spokane Regional Health District encourages caution due to poor air quality
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District is urging people to be cautious and keep tabs on the air quality index before taking part in outdoor activities Sunday. As of noon, the air quality is in the "Unhealth for all groups" range, with an air quality index of 171. Other areas in the region are worse off, with Moscow, Idaho having the worst score of 277, good for the "very unhealth" range.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Area fires continue slow growth
BONNERS FERRY — There may have been a lot of smoke, but fire activity on the Kootenai River Complex was lower on the intensity scale, U.S. Forest Service officials said Saturday morning. Fires on the complex include the Eneas Peak fire, 2,298 acres; Trout Fire, 4,339 acres; and the...
North Idaho man in Custody After Threatening SWAT Team with bat, Propane Tanks
COEUR D'ALENE - A around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Kootenai County Deputies responded to the 6200 Block of West Prairie Avenue in Post Falls for a report of a physical domestic dispute. According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived on scene and a female victim said she had...
ifiberone.com
Woman and her rescuer recall harrowing ordeal on Mount Stuart in Chelan County this July
On the night of July 29, 2022, death was a real possibility for Avi Baehr of Spokane after she had lost her footing and fell down a portion of Mount Stuart's north face. Because it is solid granite and not volcanic, climbers say Mount Stuart requires technical climbing skills to summit even the easiest of approaches, according to the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD) out of Yakima. USAAD was the party responsible for rescuing Baehr that night, according to a press release.
Spokane County Fire District 10 pays tribute to those lost in 9/11 attacks
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.– Sunday marks 21 years since the nation came under the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people. Spokane Fire District 10 and community members came together on Sunday to pay their respects to the lives lost on 9/11. “We want to reflect and remember the heroes who...
Air 4 Adventure: Let’s ride over Grand Coulee and Moses Coulee
CENTRAL WASHINGTON: If you are looking for a change in scene and a little adventure, we have the place for you. About 100 miles west of Spokane are two geographical wonders — Grand Coulee and Moses Coulee. Carved by Ice-Age floods, the areas offer miles of hiking trails and...
WSP: 13-year-old passenger in north Spokane wrong-way crash has broken bones, no other injuries reported
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Troopers report a 15-year-old driver was behind the wheel of a car that crashed into another vehicle while driving the wrong way on SR 2, about seven miles north of Spokane. The 15-year-old female was driving a Toyota Camry northbound in the southbound lanes of...
State of Idaho Ramping up Wildfire Investigations; 2 Suspected Arsonists Recently Arrested
BOISE - The Idaho Department of Lands collaboration with the Idaho State Fire Marshall’s Office and other law enforcement on alleged arson fires has recently resulted in two arrests with another pending. Last week, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Priest River man accused of multiple counts of...
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office arrest felony suspect in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — Kootenai County deputies and a SWAT team arrest a man during a domestic dispute Saturday afternoon. According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was wanted on a felony charge and is being uncooperative with deputies. The suspect barricaded themselves in a residence on Prairie Ave.
Kootenai Health facing financial challenge
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health is not for sale, nor is it on the brink of financial collapse. The hospital and health care system is, however, facing a significant financial challenge, one driven by a national health care staffing crisis that Kootenai Health CEO Jon Ness has been alerting the community to for months.
You can see it and smell it: the smoke is sticking around for the next few days in Spokane
You can still smell the smoke late Sunday night in Spokane, as air quality is still in the unhealthy range, and is set to continue throughout the beginning of the work week. These uncomfortable conditions will continue well into Monday and Tuesday in the Inland Northwest, as well as the rest of Washington and neighboring states. A clear up and cool down is on the way, however, beginning hopefully on Wednesday.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Charlie Bourg was on the lookout for veterans harmed by a new VA computer system. He didn't expect to be one of them.
Orion Donovan-Smith's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper's managing editor.
Major Crimes detectives requesting help in identifying body found in Spokane River
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office announced that Major Crimes Detectives and the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office are requesting the public's help in identifying a body found in the Spokane River. The body was originally discovered on Aug. 11, 2022 around 5 p.m. after a...
spotonidaho.com
The problem with Marxists at Kootenai Sheriff Town Hall August 25, 2022 (Video)
Sheriff Bob Norris held a town hall in Hayden, Idaho August 25, 2022, the North Idaho Pride Alliance issued a call to action to support the narrative of Pride in the park in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on June 11, 2022 I'm happy to announce partnership with Hero Soap Company which a portion of proceeds goes to veterans and first responders. Their products are all ...
Parts of Washington experience worst air quality in the world, NWS says
SPOKANE, Wash. — As of Thursday night, parts of Washington state have some of the worst air quality in the entire world. Chelan, Wenatchee and the Methow Valley reached hazardous criteria due to wildfire smoke in the region. Multiple large wildfires north of region are the primary source of the smoke.
Unhealthy air quality continues into Saturday night all the way to Monday for Spokane and surrounding areas
SPOKANE, Wash. - A hazy and smoky weekend is in store for the region, as unhealthy air quality moves throughout Spokane, the Idaho Panhandle, and largely down toward the Palouse and LC Valley. First thing is first, a Red Flag Warning is in place for Tri-Cities and Yakima until 11...
City of Spokane gives WSDOT deadline to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has given the Washington State Department of Transportation a deadline to clear Camp Hope. WSDOT owns the property along I-90 at Freya, where the large homeless encampment has been set up for months. There are currently more than 600 people living in the camp. Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins sent a letter to...
