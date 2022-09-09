Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WEHOville endorses Lauren Meister for re-election to the West Hollywood City Council
In our first official endorsement in any election, the WEHOville board of directors and all contributing staff made a unanimous decision that Lauren Meister is the fair-minded, non-political community member best fit to serve the needs of West Hollywood residents. Mayor Lauren Meister has been a fierce advocate for public...
MYLENA CHRISTINA | WeHo can be our forever haven again
If you don’t know yet, I’m the “Queen of Kings.” I live just over there on Kings Road and have lived there for many, many years. I chose to live and work in WEHO over 20 years ago because of what the city offered to me as a resident and, at the time, a small business owner: being able to walk around freely without the fear of being in danger and being able to thrive in a business-friendly environment.
WATCH: Deputies descend on Santa Monica Blvd. and Edinburgh
Deputies with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department flooded the gas station on Santa Monica Blvd. and Edinburgh on Saturday morning as two men cause a disturbance. Larry Block investigates.
2urbangirls.com
Redondo Beach officer sues for gender, pregnancy discrimination
LOS ANGELES – The Redondo Beach Police Department’s first Black K-9 handler officer is suing the city, alleging she was wrongfully removed from patrol after getting pregnant in 2021 and told by supervisors the department did not have maternity uniforms for expectant mothers. Officer Daryn Glenn’s Los Angeles...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Getting Wild at the Tropicana
When you pass the 8500 block of Santa Monica Blvd. these days, there’s not much to catch your eye. The Ramada Inn may be a pleasant place to stay but it’s not especially memorable. It’s hard to imagine now, but this was once the site of a slightly sleazy but beloved hangout for both rock stars and aspiring musicians called the Tropicana Motel.
Hundreds of guns turned in at buyback event in Ramona Park
“We know that when there are more guns in our communities, there are more firearm deaths,” Attorney General Rob Bonta said at the event. “We don’t need to have guns.” The post Hundreds of guns turned in at buyback event in Ramona Park appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Business owners, residents band together to fight City Council’s agenda
A group of dissatisfied residents and business owners along with the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce have launched a coalition called WEHO for the People to raise the awareness among voters about the need for change in the City Council election this fall. Keith Kaplan, a long-time resident, property owner...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadenans David and Lynn Angell, Killed in the Sept. 11 Terrorist Attacks, Remembered As A Kind, Loving and Generous Couple
After visiting Cape Cod, David and Lynn Angell of Pasadena decided to head back to Los Angeles early that Tuesday morning — Sept. 11, 2001 — on American Airlines Flight 11 out of Boston’s Logan International Airport. The couple was excited to be going back, with the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
palisadesnews.com
Arsenio Hall Sells 34-Acre Topanga Property to His Neighbor
$9 million sale price on 10,000 square foot property. Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall has sold his home of 30 years in Topanga, as reported by The Dirt.com. It was a sale where the property was never publicly listed according to county records. The estate is comprised of...
Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California
One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
DEAR WEHO: City leaders must stop trying to sway elections
In my opinion the public and appointed officials are not acting with transparency and are losing the residents of West Hollywood and the public’s trust and credibility that is being called into question and tactics during this election cycle and refusing public access demonstrates that its self-serving motivations that do irreparable harm to us local residents.
foxla.com
Here’s how much you need to make to afford rent in the 15 most expensive cities in the U.S.
LOS ANGELES - The price of rent continues to soar across the U.S. and is becoming unaffordable for most renters. Finance experts say rent should only be 30% of one’s income or the combined income of a household, which is simply unrealistic for most renters. A new analysis indicates...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
In Depth: Cannabis
LOS ANGELES - Segment One: Hal is joined by Dr. Ziva D Cooper, the Director of the UCLA Center for Cannabis and Cannabinoids. Dr. Cooper talks to Hal about what the department does. She says that in addition to research into the benefits and dangers of cannabis products, they do outreach to help educate the public about the items they might find in a dispensary. Cooper talks to us about the variety of products that are now available and the different modes of administration.
This Renegade California Developer Wants To Build a 2,300-Unit Megaproject in a NIMBY Stronghold
Shortly after news broke that Los Angeles developer Leo Pustilnikov was intent on acquiring and converting an aging power plant in the beachside community of Redondo Beach, California, into new shops and apartments, a business acquaintance offered him a strange form of congratulations. "You must be smarter than me," the...
Santa Monica Mirror
Developer Demolishes 77-Year-Old Promenade Property to Make Way for Sleek Three-Story Building
Building was formerly the home of Lush Cosmetics, sunglasses store Chilli Beans and office space. Developer Blatteis & Schnur Inc. has demolished a 77-year-old building on the Third Street Promenade with plans to build a three-story structure with large glass walls. The website describes the developer’s plans for the property...
Woman Sues Hilton Hotel Chain Over `Nightmare' Downtown Stay
A visiting businesswoman from Maryland who says she spent extra to stay at a downtown LA Hilton hotel in 2021 hoping to be safer is suing the hotel chain, alleging her life was "drastically changed" by the overnight intrusion into the establishment by a woman who began screaming and setting fires.
Rent is rising in many California cities, except for this specific rental type
In news that surprises probably no one: rent is on the rise in California. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” found that rent in a number of cities is increasing significantly year over year. In Los Angeles, studio and two-bedroom rentals are up 4% from last year; three-bedrooms are up 3%. […]
‘Give me my bike!’ Scuffle over bicycle in California caught on video
A man in California is without a bicycle after another man took the bike he claimed was his in a violent altercation Sunday.
This week in WeHo
A round-up of city events and meetings happening Sept. 4-10, in West Hollywood. 9:00 AM (Cancelled) Helen Albert Certified Farmers’ Market. 6:00 PM Transgender Advisory Board Teleconference Meeting. Thursday, September 8. 5:00 PM Performing Arts and Cultural Affairs Subcommittee Meeting. 6:00 PM (Cancelled) Sunset Arts & Advertising Subcommittee Teleconference...
Labor union wants Byers, Oliver, Wright on City Council
UNITE HERE Local 11 has endorsed Chelsea Byers, Robert Oliver and Zekiah Wright for West Hollywood City Council while snubbing Mayor Lauren Meister, whom they once supported. “This slate of candidates will work to ensure that the workers who make up the backbone of the city’s economy have a voice in the policy decisions that affect their livelihoods,” said Kurt Petersen, Co-President of UNITE HERE Local 11.
WEHOville.com
West Hollywood, CA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT
WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.https://www.wehoville.com/
Comments / 1