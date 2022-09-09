ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

WEHOville.com

MYLENA CHRISTINA | WeHo can be our forever haven again

If you don’t know yet, I’m the “Queen of Kings.” I live just over there on Kings Road and have lived there for many, many years. I chose to live and work in WEHO over 20 years ago because of what the city offered to me as a resident and, at the time, a small business owner: being able to walk around freely without the fear of being in danger and being able to thrive in a business-friendly environment.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Redondo Beach officer sues for gender, pregnancy discrimination

LOS ANGELES – The Redondo Beach Police Department’s first Black K-9 handler officer is suing the city, alleging she was wrongfully removed from patrol after getting pregnant in 2021 and told by supervisors the department did not have maternity uniforms for expectant mothers. Officer Daryn Glenn’s Los Angeles...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
WEHOville.com

Getting Wild at the Tropicana

When you pass the 8500 block of Santa Monica Blvd. these days, there’s not much to catch your eye. The Ramada Inn may be a pleasant place to stay but it’s not especially memorable. It’s hard to imagine now, but this was once the site of a slightly sleazy but beloved hangout for both rock stars and aspiring musicians called the Tropicana Motel.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
palisadesnews.com

Arsenio Hall Sells 34-Acre Topanga Property to His Neighbor

$9 million sale price on 10,000 square foot property. Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall has sold his home of 30 years in Topanga, as reported by The Dirt.com. It was a sale where the property was never publicly listed according to county records. The estate is comprised of...
TOPANGA, CA
Witness LA

Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California

One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WEHOville.com

DEAR WEHO: City leaders must stop trying to sway elections

In my opinion the public and appointed officials are not acting with transparency and are losing the residents of West Hollywood and the public’s trust and credibility that is being called into question and tactics during this election cycle and refusing public access demonstrates that its self-serving motivations that do irreparable harm to us local residents.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
foxla.com

In Depth: Cannabis

LOS ANGELES - Segment One: Hal is joined by Dr. Ziva D Cooper, the Director of the UCLA Center for Cannabis and Cannabinoids. Dr. Cooper talks to Hal about what the department does. She says that in addition to research into the benefits and dangers of cannabis products, they do outreach to help educate the public about the items they might find in a dispensary. Cooper talks to us about the variety of products that are now available and the different modes of administration.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

This week in WeHo

A round-up of city events and meetings happening Sept. 4-10, in West Hollywood. 9:00 AM (Cancelled) Helen Albert Certified Farmers’ Market. 6:00 PM Transgender Advisory Board Teleconference Meeting. Thursday, September 8. 5:00 PM Performing Arts and Cultural Affairs Subcommittee Meeting. 6:00 PM (Cancelled) Sunset Arts & Advertising Subcommittee Teleconference...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Labor union wants Byers, Oliver, Wright on City Council

UNITE HERE Local 11 has endorsed Chelsea Byers, Robert Oliver and Zekiah Wright for West Hollywood City Council while snubbing Mayor Lauren Meister, whom they once supported. “This slate of candidates will work to ensure that the workers who make up the backbone of the city’s economy have a voice in the policy decisions that affect their livelihoods,” said Kurt Petersen, Co-President of UNITE HERE Local 11.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

