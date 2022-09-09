ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Firefighters on Fairview Fire find and feed frightened goat

By Travis Schlepp
 4 days ago

A pair of firefighters were able to help out a frightened and thirsty goat that was found wandering not far from the Fairview Fire burning in Riverside County.

Firefighter Chris Johnson and Engineer Brett Weise from Cal Fire San Diego County happened upon the goat Wednesday while staging for an assignment, according to an Instagram post by the fire agency.

The goat was described as friendly, but frightened, who was apparently happy to see the firefighters.

Johnson and Weise gave the goat carrots (which it apparently really liked), and gave it a full bottle of water. After the quick rehydration session, the goat was feeling better and “perked up,” Cal Fire said.

The Fairview Fire is the largest active brush fire in California, having burned more than 23,000 acres with only 5% containment. Two people have died and additional injuries related to the fire have been reported.

For the firefighters who found the goat Wednesday, it was a sight for sore eyes.

It’s unclear if the goat was a pet or a farm animal that lived nearby or if it was transported away from the area by animal rescuers.

