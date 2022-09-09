Read full article on original website
Las Vegas Raiders Fan Lays Out Multiple People, Including A Woman, In Wild Fan Brawl At SoFi Stadium
Yesterday, the Las Vegas Raiders’ comeback attempt against the Los Angeles Chargers fell short, as they ultimately lost the game 24-19. There’s one thing for certain about Raiders fans, and it’s that they have one of the most passionate and blood thirsty fanbases in all of NFL football, regardless if the team is in Oakland or Las Vegas.
3 quarterbacks Cowboys can add to save season after Dak Prescott injury
Losing an ugly Week 1 game was bad enough for the Cowboys but an indefinite injury for Dak Prescott could have the team scrambling for a lifeline. The Cowboys came into the 2022 season worrying about preseason injury to Dak Prescott but he made it back in time to start in Week 1.
Jerry Jones threw the Cowboys coaching staff under the bus after Week 1 loss to Bucs
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was on one after the team dropped an embarrassing season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. If Tom Brady ends up retiring at the end of the season, he started his final year in the NFL by throwing one of its most storied franchises into total chaos in less than 60 minutes.
Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott
With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Derek Carr gets brutally honest on struggles in Week 1 loss vs. Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr tried to pin the blame on himself for the lackluster performance of his team’s offense in Sunday’s 24-19 road loss to Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Via Vic Tafur of The Athletic:. Derek Carr was outplayed by Herbert, as he...
Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan drop truth bomb on 49ers’ frustrating Week 1 loss to Bears
Trey Lance and Kyle Shanahan know they have no one to blame but themselves after the San Francisco 49ers lost their season-opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers’ quarterback was abysmal in his first start as QB1, failing to throw for a touchdown and finishing 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception. Sure, Lance did show flashes of brilliance, carrying the ball 13 times for 54 yards to lead the team’s rushing attack. However, the fact is he wasn’t able to propel the offense further.
Khalil Mack: Ex Raiders LB Takes Not So Subtle Shot At Old Team
Once the crown jewel of the Las Vegas (technically, Oakland) Raiders’ defense, Khalil Mack now wears baby blue and plays for the Los Angeles Chargers. After seeing some of his best years dwindle away in Chicago, Mack returned to the AFC West, where he’ll face his old team twice a year. Interestingly enough, Mack took a shot at the Raiders (sort of) and assures everyone that he’s still looking for some revenge.
Frustrated Bosa annoyed 49ers gave game away with penalties
The 49ers have nobody but themselves to blame for the 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 at Solider Field. After dominating the first half against Chicago, the 49ers shot themselves in the foot repeatedly throughout the second half, most of which came from inexcusable penalties on both offense and defense.
Steelers give absolutely brutal injury update on T.J. Watt, but there’s some hope
Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
Kyle Shanahan leaves door open for Jimmy Garoppolo-Cowboys trade
With Dak Prescott sidelined after thumb surgery, did San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan let the Dallas Cowboys know that Jimmy Garoppolo was available?. The Dallas Cowboys Week 1 could not have gone any worse. Not only did they lost 19-3 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Dak Prescott left the game with what was revealed to be a fractured right thumb, and will be sidelined for multiple weeks. With the rest of the NFC East winning in Week 1, Cowboys fans are looking at all options.
Las Vegas Raiders: Rookie Performance Tracker, NFL Week 1
After trading both their first and second-round picks in exchange for Davante Adams, the Las Vegas Raiders still had six picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. This marks the first draft class for new general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels. With this in mind, they wasted no time attacking the teams’ needs but also selecting for value in the later rounds.
Lions fans get into wild street fight following heartbreaking loss to Eagles (Video)
Lions fans got into a bizarre street fight featuring people on the floor, punches and dance moves after losing to the Eagles. The NFL is back and so are the wild and crazy antics of NFL fans. In Week 1, Lions fans supplied an early entry for most WTF fan...
Las Vegas Raiders Passing Game Review: Week 1
The Las Vegas Raiders finally unveiled their new-look offense yesterday to the world after many long months. With a new play caller in head coach Josh McDaniels to go along with an elite wide receiver in Davante Adams, there was plenty to watch for. While the Raiders would fall short...
Raiders vs. Chargers: Greatest Moments in the Historic Rivalry
The storied rivalry between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers goes back to the AFL days, as both teams were in the same division before and after the merger. In the 1960s, Al Davis was an assistant coach for the Chargers before leaving for Oakland to coach and eventually own the Raiders. As the Raiders head to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers in what will be their 125th meeting, in which the Raiders lead the all-time series with a record of 67-56-2, we will take a look at the five greatest moments in Raiders vs. Chargers history.
From the Locker Room: Las Vegas Raiders Jackson Barton
HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders are being universally lauded as a team that looks to make the next step from a playoff team, to a true contender. The area most recognized as a weakness is the offensive line. One reason for optimism is the play of OL Jackson Barton. Why...
Seahawks website repurposing Russell Wilson’s “Let’s Ride” catchphrase gets mysteriously shut down
Seattle Seahawks legend Lofa Tatupu and actor Brett Davern found the perfect way to turn Russell Wilson’s “Let’s Ride” on its head — until their site was mysteriously shut down. It all started in good fun, according to Brett Davern, the co-host of the Take...
Las Vegas Raiders sign Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller to 3-year, $51 million extension
The Raiders have arguably the NFL’s best wide receiver and tight end under contract through the next few years after inking a deal with Darren Waller.
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo still has a right shoulder injury
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy, unless he isn’t. Garoppolo, who is practicing against with the team after being relegated to pariah status for the first month of training camp, officially appeared on the injury report every day this week as having a right shoulder injury. He fully participated...
Chargers star Keenan Allen knocked out of Week 1 vs. Raiders with brutal injury
The Los Angeles Chargers had a strong first half against the Las Vegas Raiders, but the offense may find things a bit more difficult in the second half. Star wide receiver Keenan Allen was ruled out for the remainder of the game after he picked up a hamstring injury during the first half of the […] The post Chargers star Keenan Allen knocked out of Week 1 vs. Raiders with brutal injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott injury update: Targeted return date for Cowboys QB revealed
There is now a firm timetable for quarterback Dak Prescott to return for the Dallas Cowboys from his thumb injury. The Dallas Cowboys‘ 2022 season could not have gotten off to a worse start. Prior to the season, the team saw offensive tackle Tyron Smith and wide receiver James Washington suffer injuries. Then in the season opener, the Cowboys were outmatched by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To make matters worse, quarterback Dak Prescott left the game in the fourth quarter due to a hand injury, and owner Jerry Jones revealed immediately after the game that he would be sidelined for several weeks to undergo surgery on his right thumb.
