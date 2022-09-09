Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
Man arrested in connection to July barber shop murder
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of 38-year-old Jimmy Lee Scott III, who was shot and killed in front of a barber shop on PioNono Avenue in late July. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says investigators identified 21-year-old Adolphus Dewayne Hughes...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect arrested in connection with Macon barbershop murder
MACON, Ga. - Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force have just arrested a man in connection to the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Jimmy Lee Scott III and the critical injury of his brother. The shooting took place at the Next Level...
21-year-old Macon man charged with murder in shooting at Pio Nono barbershop in July
MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested and charged in a July shooting death on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 21-year-old Adolphus DeWayne Hughes Jr. was arrested on Monday by deputies and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force at Hughes’ residence on Highland Avenue.
WJCL
Authorities: Security guard shot in head during incident at Georgia bar
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A security guard is dead following a shooting at a Georgia bar. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident that killed 46-year-old Jermaine Stewart, of Macon. According to the BCSO, several people at the Rodeo Bar and Grill...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Jackson Police charge Forsyth woman with nine drug-related felonies
JACKSON — A Forsyth woman has been charged with numerous drug violations following an investigation by the Jackson Police Department. The JPD on Thursday, Sept. 8, served warrants on Tiffany Noel Jones, charging her with nine felonies — violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organization Act; theft by deception; fraudulently obtaining controlled substances; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute 2,320 vials of Ketamine, a Schedule II controlled substance; possession with the intent to distribute 19,424 tablets of Tramadol, a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession of 300 5mg tablets of Diazepam, a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession of 200 tablets of Lorazepam, a Schedule IV controlled substance; and possession of 200 10mg tablets of Diazepam, a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Warner Robins man gets 10-year sentence on firearms charge
MACON — A Warner Robins man with a lengthy criminal history was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm resulting from an ATF-led investigation. Denota Lowe, 33, was sentenced to serve the statutory maximum of 120 months in prison to be followed by three...
wgxa.tv
VIDEO: Bibb County deputies looking for porch pirate suspect
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying a suspect. According to deputies, the individual in this story was captured on video walking up onto someone's porch. The suspect can be seen going through some of the homeowners' belongings, before leaving with some...
41nbc.com
Man robbed and shot in Downtown Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Just before 01:30 am Sunday deputies responded to atrium Health in regards to a person shot. According to a release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office deputies talked to a 32-year-old male that stated he was walking to his car in the parking lot next to the Tubman Museum when a male with gun demanded items from him and then shot him. He drove himself to the hospital and was listed in stable condition at the time. There’s no further information on the suspect.
Woman dropped off at Atrium Health with gunshot wound
MACON, Ga. — A woman was seen being dropped of at Atrium Health Navicent on Saturday by a Grey Dodge Challenger, around 5:30 a.m. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the woman had a gun shot wound, and was 37 years old. They said she stated she didn't...
Macon man shot in attempted armed robbery
MACON, Ga. — A man was victim to an attempted robbery early Sunday morning near the Tubman Museum. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said that a call came in around 1:30 a.m., and responded to Atrium Health Navicent in regards to a person shot. Deputies talked to a 32-year-old...
41nbc.com
Adult and teen shot after altercation
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people were shot near the intersection of Dublin Avenue and Forsyth Avenue, just after 10:00 p.m. on Friday September 9. It was reported there was an altercation of some kind near the intersection and shots were fired. A 40-year-old male and 14-year-old male were struck by gunfire. The 14-year-old male was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in stable condition. The 40-year-old male was driven by personal vehicle to Piedmont Hospital and then transported to Atrium Health. The 40-year-old male is listed in stable condition at this time. No one else was injured in the incident.
wgxa.tv
Suspect in custody for shooting in Vienna
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A shooting suspect from an incident in Vienna has been arrested at his home in Cordele. Vienna police confirmed that Crisp County sheriff's deputies arrested Jontavious Stewart at his Crisp County home without incident on Sunday around 1 p.m. Stewart's arrest came after Vienna police...
County leaders respond to Macon-Bibb hitting 50 homicides in 2022
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County has officially hit 50 homicides so far in 2022 with 3 gun violence victims dying within 24 hours Sunday. This comes as the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a total of 7 separate shootings just this weekend that injured 8 people. Bibb...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Woman arrives at Macon hospital with gunshot wound
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting is under investigation in Macon, but detectives have little information to work off of. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a 37-year-old woman showed up at Atrium Health Navicent Hospital just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound. Investigators tell WGXA News she says she doesn't know who shot her and isn't exactly sure where she was at when she was shot.
41nbc.com
Macon man found shot dead in pickup truck
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was found shot dead in a pickup truck early Sunday morning. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says deputies found 42-year-old Stephen Lee Brown unresponsive in a pickup truck near the intersection of Cowan and Smith Streets around 2:30. He was...
WMAZ
Security guard wounded at Rodeo Bar and Grill Shooting
MACON, Ga. — A Security Guard was shot during an aggravated assault incident that happened after 4 A.M at the Rodeo Bar and Grill restaurant. Bibb Sheriff Office says there was an altercation involving several people who were asked to leave the bar. While the people were leaving, shots...
wgxa.tv
Macon brothers in jail after U.S. Marshals discovered guns and drugs while serving warrant
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two brothers are behind bars after an arrest warrant led to U.S. Marshals discovering weed and a gun. The U.S. Marshal's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force were at the residence to serve an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Trayon Brown. That's when they found Trayon and his 44-year-old brother Larry Brown, as well of the 22 grams of weed. The Marshals then discovered that Larry Brown, a convicted felon, had a pistol on him.
41nbc.com
Bibb deputies: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Saturday night shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One man is dead and another man is in the hospital following a shooting late Saturday night. It happened around 11 o’clock in the 300 block of Grier Street, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. Deputies found 40-year-old Lester Summers...
WMAZ
1 man dead, another injured after shooting near Grier Street
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff Office says a man was found face down between two houses with multiple gun shot wounds on the 300-block of Grier Street before 11 p.m. Saturday night. The 40-year-old man was taken to Atrium Health where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.
2 people, ages 14 and 40, in stable condition after shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Dublin and Forsyth Avenues Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 10 p.m., a 40-year-old man and a 14-year-old were shot during a fight that happened near the intersection.
