SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln’s Andrew Ash didn’t hesitate when asked of the key to achieving the first hat trick of his high school career. With 5:04 remaining in Monday’s soccer matchup versus Notre Dame, Ash, who had already scored twice, pounced on a rebound off of a saved shot and fired left of the goalkeeper inside the left post for his third goal of the night.

SHINNSTON, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO