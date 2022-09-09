Read full article on original website
WVNews
Ash's hat trick leads Lincoln past Notre Dame
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln’s Andrew Ash didn’t hesitate when asked of the key to achieving the first hat trick of his high school career. With 5:04 remaining in Monday’s soccer matchup versus Notre Dame, Ash, who had already scored twice, pounced on a rebound off of a saved shot and fired left of the goalkeeper inside the left post for his third goal of the night.
WVNews
Notre Dame, South Harrison volleyball drop matches
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clay-Battelle Cee Bees defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on senior night at Angelo Basile Court, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 15-11. Zyla Lanham led ND with 29 kills, 12 assists and nine digs, while Austyn Paugh added 12 kills, 16 assists, 10 digs and four aces.
WVNews
Crooks shows way in WVU men's soccer win over American
It was one-up, one-down for the No. 23 West Virginia men’s soccer team last week. The Mountaineers got a stellar performance from Ryan Crooks in defeating American on Tuesday, 4-1.
WVNews
Liberty earns first point of season with 2-2 tie against Preston
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – An open game with plenty of opportunities both ways resulted in a 2-2 draw between the Liberty Mountaineers and Preston Knights at the muddy Mazzei-Reaser Athletic Complex on Monday. “It looked better today. The first five games we had this year, the opponents made...
WVNews
WVU Around The Web 9/12
A tough Monday morning roundup after WVU is battered on fields of play over the weekend and a former coach passes away. The events were lightened only by Bob Huggins' induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
WVNews
After 0-2 start, WVU's Brown trying to salvage season, job
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The early part of the 2022 schedule was supposed to be West Virginia’s best opportunity at putting together only the second winning season under fourth-year coach Neal Brown. Instead, fans are in an uproar over two close losses and the Mountaineers’ first 0-2 start...
WVNews
This week in Mountaineer athletics
Sept. 13, 2000 – Nikki Izzo-Brown’s fifth West Virginia women’s soccer squad (15-6-0; 3-3 Big East) triumphed over Virginia Tech, 1-0, in Blacksburg thanks to goalkeeper Melissa Haire’s impressive performance in goal. It was her third of four consecutive shutout victories as the Mountaineers improved to 6-1 on the season.
WVNews
Bridgeport's Rohrig, RCB's Childers named Athlete of the Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport's Zach Rohrig and Robert C. Byrd's Avery Childers are the latest to receive the Exponent Telegram/Truist Athlete of the Week honors. Rohrig rushed 14 times for 205 yards and three touchdowns in the Bridgeport football team's 49-21 victory over John Marshall last Friday.
WVNews
Brown: ‘The bottom line is we didn’t get it done’
West Virginia University coach Neal Brown offered some explanations but no excuses for the way his team performed in the 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas Saturday in Morgantown —the first home loss to the Jayhawks in Mountaineer history. It wouldn’t have done much good.
WVNews
WVU not caught unaware by Kansas; Jayhawks were simply better
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- It was a common theme in the days leading up to West Virginia's home opener against Kansas -- don't take the Jayhawks lightly. Don't let them hang around. Don't let them make it a game. Don't, in the pop psychology take, let Pitt beat you twice.
WVNews
Fairmont State University (West Virginia) Homecoming Parade returns to downtown
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University’s Homecoming celebration will commence on Sept. 22, with the Homecoming Parade to begin at 7:30 p.m., featuring a route through downtown Fairmont. “On behalf of the Fairmont State Alumni Association, we are very much looking forward to enjoying Homecoming with...
WVNews
Melvin Reckart
ALBRIGHT — Melvin C. Reckart, 62, of Albright (Coal Lick community), passed away in his home, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The son of the late Johnny Clarence Reckart and Helen Marie Feathers Reckart, he was born Aug. 18, 1960, in Kingwood.
WVNews
Losing sleep over a loss to Kansas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) -- Saturday night had turned into Sunday morning. I know that because the last time I looked the digital reading was 1:34 a.m. The Kroger Extra Strength Acetaminophen PM tablets were starting to take affect, and no, I do not have an NIL deal with Kroger.
WVNews
Nurse recognized at Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center’s Braxton County (West Virginia) Outpatient Clinic
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Dawnell Sears, a licensed practical nurse at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, Braxton County Community-Based Outpatient Clinic, was recently recognized with The DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's programs to recognize the super-human efforts...
WVNews
Larry Andrew Dodson
JANE LEW — Larry Andrew Dodson, 74, of Weston, passed away at United Hospital Center on Monday, August 29, 2022. Larry was born on July 27, 1948, a son of the late Charles William Dodson and Doris Snyder. In addition to his parents, Larry was also preceded in death by one brother, Robert C. Dodson; one brother-in-law, Walter Boge; and one nephew, Robert G. Dodson.
WVNews
Bridgeport (West Virginia) City Council enacts ordinances following final readings
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport City Council members approved the final readings of a trio of ordinances during their regular council meeting Monday evening. The first ordinance under unfinished business amends the current article of code to allow for the hiring of future fire chiefs and assistant fire chiefs.
WVNews
Harry Faucett
ACCIDENT — Harry Claude Faucett, 94, of Accident, passed away on Friday Sept. 9, 2022, at his home. Born Nov. 2, 1927 in Selbysport, he was the son of the late R.W. and Maude S. (Dunham) Faucett.
WVNews
Maryland man alleged to have used cameras to peep on female ABU students sentenced to West Virginia prison
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — About a decade after he allegedly hiding bathroom cameras to peep at more than a dozen female dormitory residents at Alderson Broaddus University dormitory, a 35-year-old Maryland man was sentenced to a West Virginia prison. Senior Judge Russell M. Clawges Jr., of Monongalia County,...
WVNews
Worthy 'Darrell' Runyon
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Worthy “Darrell” Runyon, 83, of Lost Creek passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Bridgeport Health Care Center with family by his side. He was born on January 13, 1939 in Glenville, WV, son of the late Worthy Daren Runyon and...
WVNews
George Lee Pride
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — George Lee Pride, 84, of Clarksburg passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. He was born in Florence, AL on October 18, 1937, the son of the late Nancy Lee Pride.
