Clarksburg, WV

WVNews

Ash's hat trick leads Lincoln past Notre Dame

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln’s Andrew Ash didn’t hesitate when asked of the key to achieving the first hat trick of his high school career. With 5:04 remaining in Monday’s soccer matchup versus Notre Dame, Ash, who had already scored twice, pounced on a rebound off of a saved shot and fired left of the goalkeeper inside the left post for his third goal of the night.
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Notre Dame, South Harrison volleyball drop matches

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clay-Battelle Cee Bees defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on senior night at Angelo Basile Court, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 15-11. Zyla Lanham led ND with 29 kills, 12 assists and nine digs, while Austyn Paugh added 12 kills, 16 assists, 10 digs and four aces.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Liberty earns first point of season with 2-2 tie against Preston

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – An open game with plenty of opportunities both ways resulted in a 2-2 draw between the Liberty Mountaineers and Preston Knights at the muddy Mazzei-Reaser Athletic Complex on Monday. “It looked better today. The first five games we had this year, the opponents made...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Clarksburg, WV
Sports
City
Clarksburg, WV
Clarksburg, WV
Education
WVNews

WVU Around The Web 9/12

A tough Monday morning roundup after WVU is battered on fields of play over the weekend and a former coach passes away. The events were lightened only by Bob Huggins' induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

After 0-2 start, WVU's Brown trying to salvage season, job

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The early part of the 2022 schedule was supposed to be West Virginia’s best opportunity at putting together only the second winning season under fourth-year coach Neal Brown. Instead, fans are in an uproar over two close losses and the Mountaineers’ first 0-2 start...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

This week in Mountaineer athletics

Sept. 13, 2000 – Nikki Izzo-Brown’s fifth West Virginia women’s soccer squad (15-6-0; 3-3 Big East) triumphed over Virginia Tech, 1-0, in Blacksburg thanks to goalkeeper Melissa Haire’s impressive performance in goal. It was her third of four consecutive shutout victories as the Mountaineers improved to 6-1 on the season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport's Rohrig, RCB's Childers named Athlete of the Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport's Zach Rohrig and Robert C. Byrd's Avery Childers are the latest to receive the Exponent Telegram/Truist Athlete of the Week honors. Rohrig rushed 14 times for 205 yards and three touchdowns in the Bridgeport football team's 49-21 victory over John Marshall last Friday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Brown: ‘The bottom line is we didn’t get it done’

West Virginia University coach Neal Brown offered some explanations but no excuses for the way his team performed in the 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas Saturday in Morgantown —the first home loss to the Jayhawks in Mountaineer history. It wouldn’t have done much good.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Melvin Reckart

ALBRIGHT — Melvin C. Reckart, 62, of Albright (Coal Lick community), passed away in his home, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The son of the late Johnny Clarence Reckart and Helen Marie Feathers Reckart, he was born Aug. 18, 1960, in Kingwood.
ALBRIGHT, WV
WVNews

Losing sleep over a loss to Kansas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) -- Saturday night had turned into Sunday morning. I know that because the last time I looked the digital reading was 1:34 a.m. The Kroger Extra Strength Acetaminophen PM tablets were starting to take affect, and no, I do not have an NIL deal with Kroger.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Larry Andrew Dodson

JANE LEW — Larry Andrew Dodson, 74, of Weston, passed away at United Hospital Center on Monday, August 29, 2022. Larry was born on July 27, 1948, a son of the late Charles William Dodson and Doris Snyder. In addition to his parents, Larry was also preceded in death by one brother, Robert C. Dodson; one brother-in-law, Walter Boge; and one nephew, Robert G. Dodson.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Harry Faucett

ACCIDENT — Harry Claude Faucett, 94, of Accident, passed away on Friday Sept. 9, 2022, at his home. Born Nov. 2, 1927 in Selbysport, he was the son of the late R.W. and Maude S. (Dunham) Faucett.
ACCIDENT, MD
WVNews

Worthy 'Darrell' Runyon

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Worthy “Darrell” Runyon, 83, of Lost Creek passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Bridgeport Health Care Center with family by his side. He was born on January 13, 1939 in Glenville, WV, son of the late Worthy Daren Runyon and...
LOST CREEK, WV
WVNews

George Lee Pride

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — George Lee Pride, 84, of Clarksburg passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. He was born in Florence, AL on October 18, 1937, the son of the late Nancy Lee Pride.
CLARKSBURG, WV

