Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
cbs4local.com
Gateway South, Yandell intersection reopens month after sinkhole formed
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The intersection of Gateway South and Yandell in central El Paso is back open just over a month after a sinkhole formed in the roadway, according to El Paso Water. "The intersection is currently a 4-way stop, pending the replacement of the traffic signal....
cbs4local.com
Crash in northeast closes all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash closed all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain Friday morning. Texas Department of Transportation in El Paso reported that back up is minor. A semitruck and another vehicle were involved, according to El Paso Fire. One person was taken to the hospital...
cbs4local.com
Portable toilets, hand washing stations brought to IDEA Edgemere school amid water outage
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Portable restrooms, hand washing stations, and bottled water for drinking and cooking were brought to the IDEA Edgemere school Thursday after the school experienced a water outage on campus, a spokesperson for IDEA Public Schools confirmed. Parents were notified about the outage via text...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso, Office of Emergency Management host new Migrant Welcome Center tour
El Paso, TEXAS (CBS4) — As the migrant crisis continues in El Paso, the local government is continuing all efforts to respond. The City of El Paso will be allowing media to tour the Migrant Welcome Center on Friday to get an inside look at how it is operated and how the city of El Paso and Office of Emergency Management is responding to the current situation.
cbs4local.com
Neighbors worry about emergency response times if new subdivision is built in Sunland Park
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (CBS4) — A new proposed subdivision in Sunland Park, N.M. is sparking concern among residents and homeowners. Residents in both New Mexico and Texas say the new subdivision that may be built on Frontera Road, which falls on the state line of Texas and New Mexico, is unwanted because they fear it could delay emergency response times.
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso: $600K+ spent on migrant transport; mobile toilets coming to Union Plaza
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso's Office of Emergency Management provided an update Wednesday about its plans to handle the influx of migrants being released in the city. The city said it is committed to providing a "humane responded to the migrant crisis." Part of that response will...
cbs4local.com
Migrant encampment in downtown El Paso lacks toilet facilities
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Migrant encampment in downtown El Paso lacks basic services. The migrant crisis in El Paso continued Thursday. El Paso continued seeing thousands of migrants released by Border Patrol. Some of those migrants continued to camp out in an area near the Greyhound bus station.
cbs4local.com
'It's a game changer' says Fabens ISD superintendent about internet upgrades for schools
FABENS, Texas (CBS4) — For years internet services in rural portions of El Paso County have been an issue, one district has continuously worked to improve its speeds within its campuses. Fabens Independent School District is working to improve speeds. Within city limits, most areas have several internet providers,...
cbs4local.com
County officials discuss Rescue Mission El Paso using vacant building for migrants
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso County is considering a new space to potentially house two vulnerable populations as the crisis of Venezuelan migrants with nowhere to go continues in the Borderland. The CEO of Rescue Mission El Paso, Blake Barrow, said he needs additional space to expand...
cbs4local.com
Driver killed in crash along Alameda Ave. in Clint Wednesday
CLINT, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was killed during a crash at the 12200 block of Alameda Ave. in Clint Wednesday morning, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Alameda Avenue when it crashed around 11:50 a.m.
cbs4local.com
Search and Rescue Team locates 2 women at Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department's Combined Search and Rescue Team responded to a report of two missing individuals in northeast El Paso Thursday night. The search took place at Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park on Andrew Barcena Dr. Two adult females were found and no...
cbs4local.com
Migrants in downtown El Paso look for bathrooms, places to shower
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Tuesday marked five days that El Paso has seen hundreds of migrants released on the streets. Many migrants CBS4 encountered were without money and sponsors to help them move along. Showers and bathrooms have also been hard to come by. Some migrants said they...
cbs4local.com
The Hospitals of Providence welcomes 915 day baby
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence celebrated 915 day with the birth of Sofia Ivett Orozco. Orozco was the first baby born at The Hospitals of Providence on Thursday. To join in on the El Paso 915 festivities, Orozco wore her 915 onesie. Send us your...
cbs4local.com
23-year-old woman from Edinburg killed in northeast El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 23-year-old woman from Edinburg, Texas was killed during a crash at the Gateway North and Stan Roberts Intersection Monday, the El Paso Police Department said. Bianca Nicole Center was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler on Gateway North Boulevard when her vehicle was hit...
cbs4local.com
Where to celebrate 16 de Septiembre in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso has planned events to celebrate Mexico's Independence Day and Hispanic Heritage Month. The city, county and the Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso are hosting a celebration to commemorate the 212th Anniversary of Mexican Independence Day at San Jacinto Plaza Friday.
cbs4local.com
Traveling veterinarian arrives in El Paso to help Animal Services with surgeries and more
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Animal Services on Thursday announced that a traveling relief veterinarian from BISSELL Pet Foundation has arrived and will help with the surgical needs of the shelter. Grant funding from BISSELL Pet Foundation is allowing Animal Services to utilize visiting veterinarians amid a...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Sheriff sounds alarm over Border Patrol overwhelmed due to migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff shared concern of unprocessed migrants in the community. Sheriff Richard Wiles stated Thursday, “This incident raises a law enforcement concern because Border Patrol is so overwhelmed, undocumented immigrants may be released into communities with minimal or no screening."
cbs4local.com
Fugitive sought for soliciting minor on computer captured in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man with an outstanding warrant for a sexual offense where he solicited a minor online was captured crossing into El Paso. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing apprehended a 35-year-old man. On Wednesday, CBP officers...
cbs4local.com
Judge rules in favor of citation; petition to remove El Paso DA Rosales moves forward
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A petition to remove El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from office will move forward, according to defense attorney Omar Carmona. Carmona confirmed Judge Tyron D. Lewis of Odessa on Wednesday granted Carmona’s application for a citation and ordered that the citation be issued to Rosales.
